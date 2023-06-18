HVS unveils UK’s first zero-emission Hydrogen-Electric HGV with class-leading 370 mile range

Hydrogen Vehicle Systems (HVS) is a new UK-based hydrogen vehicle emerging OEM and innovator in the heavy duty commercial vehicle segment

Today, HVS unveils its 40-tonne HGV technology demonstrator, featuring a unique powertrain and radical cab design, making it the first indigenous UK Hydrogen HGV, designed and built from the ground up

Class-leading 370 mile (600 kilometre) range – can be refuelled in 20 minutes

A reinvention of commercial vehicle design, aimed at optimising range, payload, weight distribution, direct vision, aerodynamics and ergonomically practical cab design, produces a sector-leading vehicle

HVS’ strategic investor, EG Group, enables route-to-market through fleet operator connections and infrastructure development via their international refuelling site network

HGVs are the second largest contributors to UK transport emissions. They make up a disproportionate amount of road transport emissions (18%) whilst only contributing 5% of vehicle mileage. HGV numbers are increasing on the roads, so this emissions figure is likely to increase.

Fuelled by close-coupled green hydrogen (hydrogen produced directly by renewable energy sources such as hydro, wind or solar)

High-res media images: https://bit.ly/HVS_HGVLaunch

Glasgow – 18th April 2023: Zero-emission, hydrogen-powered commercial vehicle innovator, Hydrogen Vehicle Systems (HVS), has today laid out its plans to disrupt the haulage industry, unveiling a clean-sheet-designed hydrogen-electric Heavy Goods Vehicle (HGV).

Showcasing its game-changing hydrogen powertrain in the form of a 40-tonne HGV technology demonstrator underlines the company’s objective of being the first indigenous UK designed and developed hydrogen-electric HGV on the market.

Founded in 2017, in Glasgow, HVS focuses on the ground-up design and development of zero-emission hydrogen-powered commercial vehicles. The company comprises industry specialists, with vast experience in the automotive, energy, hydrogen technology, power electronics, sustainability and environmental management fields.

With government targets to curtail sales of all non-zero emission 3.5 -26t HGVs set to come into play by 2035 or earlier and all sales of new non-zero emission HGVs by 2040, HVS and its world-leading technology have the potential to play a crucial role in allowing emissions reduction targets to be achieved.

The company also has a defined route to market. In addition to funding from the Advanced Propulsion Centre, Innovate UK, Scottish Enterprise and Energy Technology Partnership, HVS’ strategic investment partner is the service station and grocery corporation, EG Group, offering hydrogen refuelling infrastructure, fleet customer base and the potential for global scalability.

Jawad Khursheed, CEO of HVS said: “We are delighted to reveal our 40-tonne HGV at the Commercial Vehicle Show. This technology demonstrator showcases our ground-breaking hydrogen-electric commercial vehicle design and advanced powertrain technology. Our zero-emission trucks are a key part of decarbonising the logistics sector. Hydrogen is the perfect fuel for the haulage industry, offering long ranges and quick refuelling thanks to stations being easily integrated into existing key transport networks.

“What’s more, we will supply our customers with the most advanced HGV in the sector delivering a step change in driving experience and efficiency.”

Breaking the mould

HVS’ tractor units will be built on an all-new chassis, designed in-house around the hydrogen powertrain, which consists of pressurised hydrogen cylinders, fuel cells, an energy storage system and electrified rear axle.

Designed in-house by Pete Clarke, Head of Design, who has a wealth of experience designing commercial vehicles that he brings to bear on HVS’ striking truck designs, the unique ground-up design brings innovation in packaging, performance, efficiency, weight, range, consumption, maintenance, and lifecycle benefits. The technology demonstrator’s unique design allows significantly improved aerodynamics compared with current Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) trucks.

Consequent benefits include enhanced fuel efficiency on long-haul runs and improved spatial ergonomics within the cab, including better access and more room at the controls, not to mention sector-leading aesthetics.

Driver comfort is taken care of, and stress levels are reduced, all contributing to a safer and more efficient operational experience. Confidence-inspiring too, since the driver will be well aware that they are abreast of the latest technology.

State-of-the-art fuel cell stack

HVS’ vehicle powertrain employs a fuel cell system and energy storage system to deploy electricity to an electric motor to transmit power to the wheels. It uses the KERS (Kinetic Energy Recovery System) to recapture energy under braking and while the truck is slowing down.

The integrated powertrain is controlled with HVS’ advanced control system ‘SEMAS,’ which monitors interactions between drivers and control systems, delivering class-leading fuel efficiency and durability.

The fuel cell permits longer range, higher load-carrying capacity, and faster refuelling than would be possible using battery-electric technology alone: typical refuelling time is comparable to diesel, around 20 minutes to replenish the high pressure hydrogen tanks. It is in the long-distance HGV segment that hydrogen fuel cells offer the most advantages.

The only emission from the vehicle is water vapour, meaning there are no harmful greenhouse gas emissions of any kind.

Long ranges and quick fill-ups

Depending on the journey – the route travelled, road conditions and driving style – HVS’ HGV has the capacity to travel up to 370 miles (600km).

Hydrogen-powered vehicles don’t need charging like a battery-powered Electric Vehicle. They are refuelled with hydrogen gas, stored at pressure in hydrogen cylinders. Refuelling takes a much shorter time than charging an equivalent battery vehicle and is comparable to filling a truck with diesel (about 15 to 20 minutes). Many hydrogen fuelling stations will be located at existing commercial vehicle forecourts, using dispensers that look very similar to conventional petrol and diesel ones, but with a different nozzle.

UK-based production

HVS is Headquartered in Glasgow, Scotland, and is undertaking development work at Horiba MIRA, Nuneaton, Warwickshire. HVS envisages that it will open an R&D, engineering and pilot production facility alongside a permanent UK-based production facility. A workforce of circa 600 employees is predicted across all key disciplines, with many recruits coming from the automotive and aerospace industries. It’s likely that a further 10,000 workers will be involved in the UK supply chain, boosting the skills base.

Other variants of the hydrogen-fuelled 4×2 HGV tractor unit, including a left-hand drive variant, are also in the pipeline.

Thanks to the fresh thinking and ground-up approach, HVS has created a HGV that offers the complete package; from game-changing technology and driver ergonomics to easy maintenance, all packaged into a striking design. EG Group’s investment secures crucial hydrogen fuelling infrastructure and a route to market.

