B–ON joins International Motors Ltd (IML) to strengthen commercial vehicle lineup offering in the UK

IML has signed a cooperation agreement with the all-electric commercial vehicle manufacturer B–ON

B–ON’s MAX and GIGA models are set to be imported and distributed by IML in the United Kingdom

B–ON is exhibiting at the Commercial Vehicle Show (18-20 April), showcasing a comprehensive range of battery electric commercial vehicles to potential fleet customers

18th April 2023 – Multi-branded automotive company International Motors Limited (IML), which is a segment of the larger IM Group, has signed a cooperation agreement with the all-electric commercial vehicle maker and electrification solutions provider B–ON. Under the new agreement, IML will import and distribute B–ON’s four-vehicle product lineup to the United Kingdom, commencing later this year.

The electric brand will be joining IML and exhibiting its MAX and GIGA models at the 2023 Commercial Vehicle Show in Birmingham, UK from April 18-20. Both the company’s MAX and larger GIGA electric light commercial vehicle (eLCV) models will be on display at the show, and are available in two different trim levels: BOX and PURE. The former choice comes fitted with a large cargo box with an integrated rear step and side step for easy access, while the latter provides just the van’s chassis frame, allowing volume versatility for customised cargo and passenger solutions.

As part of the agreement, International Motors will support distribution of B–ON’s product within the United Kingdom (England, Wales, North Ireland and Scotland), including sales and aftersales functionality. Focusing on the sales optimisation, new dealer representation will be developed to provide coverage across the UK, with city areas being the likely initial focus due to the product’s urban application as a sustainable electric delivery unit. IML will also handle warranty execution and parts distribution for aftersales.

B–ON has been producing and deploying electric fleets globally since 2017, with over 20,000 vehicles already on the road. The company’s innovative business model brings together all the elements of the electrification process including charging, telematics, service and maintenance, financing, and more through one single point of contact for the customer.

Stefan Krause, Founder, Chairman and CEO of B–ON, said: “Announcing this strategic relationship with International Motors Limited marks an exciting milestone for B–ON in our journey towards widespread electrification of commercial fleets, especially in the UK – such a large and important market for eLCVs. With IM’s well-established network on our side, particularly in cities where electrification is quickly becoming a top priority, we can be the first to offer a low-cost, zero-emission commercial fleet solution for customers.”

William Brown, Managing Director of International Motors Limited, commented: “Introducing B–ON to IML’s arsenal of automotive brands will further diversify the company, helping us to take the necessary steps required towards a more sustainable future. The addition of B–ON to IML’s commercial vehicle lineup will appeal to a wide range of businesses and expand our potential fleet clientele.”

The initial cooperation agreement will commence in the United Kingdom with plans for the two companies to partner in other territories within Europe together, which will be announced at a later date.

