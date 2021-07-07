Open to order, priced from £24,995 OTR

New generation 1.6 T-GDi delivers 204PS and 275 Nm of torque

N Corner Carving Differential, launch control and rev-matching gear downshift technology fitted as standard

Hyundai N Grin Control System with five driving modes

25-inch Digital Supervision Cluster and Centre Console Display Touchscreen Satellite Navigation System

Hyundai SmartSense Advanced Drivers Assistance System

Industry leading 5 Year Unlimited Mileage Warranty

Leatherhead, 16 June 2021 – Hyundai Motor has announced pricing and specification for the all new i20 N, delivering World Rally Championship-inspired styling and performance from just £24,995.

The all new i20 N builds on the strengths of Hyundai’s renowned, performance focussed N brand and the success of the recently launched all new i20. Hyundai’s latest sporting icon also takes inspiration and engineering values from the multiple-rally-winning i20 Coupe WRC car. It’s equally at home delivering its unique brand of exhilarating performance both on the road and racetrack.

The i20 N blends prodigious power, pin-sharp handling and an immersive driving experience with motorsport-inspired styling, cutting edge connect and infotainment technology and advanced safety features into a practical, five-door hatchback format perfect for every day driving.

Focussed on sheer driving fun

Performance comes courtesy of a new generation 1.6 T-GDi turbocharged flat power four-cylinder engine, which produces 204PS and 275 Nm of torque. Hyundai’s advanced flat power technology delivers more torque and power at lower engine revs to effortlessly utilise more of the engine’s potential in everyday driving situations. Factor in the i20 N’s optimal power-to-weight ratio – kerb weight ranges from 1190kg to 1330kg depending on specification – and the sprint from rest to 62mph can be dispatched in a mere 6.7 seconds.

A number of motorsport-inspired features come fitted to i20 N as standard. These include the N Corner Carving Differential – a mechanical limited-slip differential that regulates the transmission of the engine’s power to the front wheels and provides optimum grip and traction in all conditions. A launch control system ensures a maximum-power acceleration start to every track drive. A press of the red button on the steering wheel initiates Hyundai’s Rev-matching technology, providing controlled gear downshift with double-declutching function. The sophisticated system seamlessly synchronises the engine and output shaft for smoother or sportier gear changes. Five driving modes, Normal, Eco, Sport, N and N Custom, are offered by Hyundai’s N Grin Control System, and the driver can also create their preferred exhaust note, thanks to the variable muffler control system.

WRC styling for the road

At the front of the car, dynamically styled LED headlamps and a full-width radiator grille, replete with N logo and sporting a unique, chequered flag-inspired pattern, underline the i20 N’s motorsport engineered pedigree. A distinctive Tomato Red N exterior stripe detail highlights the front lip spoiler and extends to the side skirts and rear of the car.

The i20 N is offered in seven paint finishes with Polar White paint in a solid finish at no additional cost. The colour pallet also includes optional Dragon Red, Phantom Black, and Intense Blue pearl effect paint finishes and Sleek Silver and Brass metallic paint finish, at a price of £550 each. Optional Performance Blue special paint is also available at £550. All paint colour finishes (excluding Phantom Black) are offered with an optional two-tone roof in black, priced at £500.

Together, newly designed grey matte finish 18-inch alloy wheels and red brake callipers with N logos accentuate the car’s side profile. The rear of the vehicle features a bumper with built-in diffuser-like elements, a large exhaust pipe, LED lightning flash style tail lamps and a triangular fog light. Most striking of all is the WRC-inspired roof spoiler, which, just like its counterpart does on the world’s rally stages, executes a critical role in enhancing downforce and stability at speed.

High-performance cabin ambience

Inside the spacious cabin, the motorsport-inspired theme continues. Exclusive front N sports seats in fabric and leather with decorative stitching in Performance Blue, provide superior grip and support to hold occupants perfectly in place during demanding track dives. With a heater function, the seats also offer excellent comfort for long winter motorway journeys. Performance Blue accents highlight elements of the cabin, such as the door armrest panels, the aluminium panel on the gear knob and stitching on the gear lever gaiter. Aluminium-style pedals complete the rally car cabin look.

The heated, N sport, three-spoke leather steering wheel places the driver firmly in control, enabling them to operate a wide range of vehicle functions. In addition, the driver can use the specific N button to access predefined vehicle configuration features according to their individual requirements.

Technology for the digital age

Every model is equipped with state-of-the-art infotainment technology, including a 10.25-inch Centre Console Display Touchscreen Satellite Navigation System, including Traffic Messaging Channel, Mapcare and Live Services. The 10.25-inch Digital Supervision Cluster presents information to the driver via beautifully rendered high-definition graphics.

The Digital Supervision Cluster also incorporates features such as the LED red zone, which varies the intensity of its hue according to criteria such as engine oil temperatures and the gear shift-timing indication to inform the driver on the optimum point to change gear. Further ‘track day coaching’ can be provided by the car’s Performance Driving Data System to monitor and improve the driver’s track skills. This feature saves and displays driving data, including information on PS, torque, turbo boost. It also comes with a lap and acceleration timer.

The i20 N has a rich suite of connected technologies. These include Android Auto™ and Apple CarPlay™ smartphone connectivity, Bluetooth® Connectivity with Voice Recognition and a 5-year subscription to Hyundai’s Bluelink Connectivity service, which offers a wide range of services designed to make driving safer, easier and more fun. A wireless charging pad is provided, along with a USB connection for both front and rear seat occupants. An advanced digital DAB radio is supplied as standard, while a BOSE Premium Sound Package is offered as a £500 option.

State-of-the-art safety

The all-new i20 N is equipped with Hyundai SmartSense Advanced Drivers Assistance System features and complies with the highest European safety standards. Standard-fit safety technology includes features such as Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Forward Collision Assist (FCA) with Pedestrian Monitoring & Cycle Detection, eCall (Emergency Call Button), Lane Keep Assist (LKA) with Lane Departure Warning (LDW) and Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS).

Honed on the track

Ashley Andrew, Managing Director, Hyundai Motor UK, said: “Every Hyundai N model is born at our Namyang R&D Centre in South Korea and honed on the fearsome Nürburgring race circuit in Germany. And the all new i20 N proves no exception to that rule. During the car’s intensive development period, our engineers pushed the i20 N to its limit to create a pure, uncompromising performance driving experience that will provide a lot of fun on the road. Simultaneously, no effort was spared in ensuring the i20 N excels when it comes to criteria such as styling, equipment, connectivity, safety and everyday practicality.”

The all new i20 N comes with Hyundai’s industry leading 5 Year Unlimited Mileage Warranty, Roadside Assistance package, 5 Year Annual Health Check, and 12 Year Anti Corrosion Warranty.

Description CO2 Emissions Insurance Group VED Band Recommended OTR Price i20 N 1.6 T-GDi 204PS 6 Speed Manual 158g/km 27A I £24,995 Options Retail Price Two Tone Roof – Black £500.00 Bose Premium Sound System Package £500.00 Performance Blue Special Paint £550.00 Metallic / Pearl Paint £550.00



ENGINE & TRANSMISSION 1.6 T-GDi 204PS Manual 6 Speed EXTERIOR 18″ Light Alloy Wheels (Matt Grey) Bumpers – Body Coloured N Exclusive with red accents (silver accents with Dragon Red exterior) Door Mirrors with Integrated Indicators – Black Glossy Exterior Door Handles – Body Coloured Radiator Grille – Black Grille with integrated N Logo Tyre Brand – Pirelli P Zero Shark Fin Antenna Rear apron with Integrated Diffuser & Red Accents Rear Spoiler with Integrated LED Brake Light Side skirts with Red Accents Window Surround – Black Finish INTERIOR STYLING Interior Door Handles – Satin Chrome Effect Interior Front Map Reading Light Interior Mood Lighting – Blue Leather Wrapped Gear Knob with N Logo Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel with N Logo Interior – Black N Exclusive Interior Roof Liner – Black Sport Pedals in Alimminum Style PERFORMANCE N Corner Carving Differential – Mechanical Limited Slip Differential (M-LSD) N Custom Mode N Grin Control System (5 Drive Modes) N Performance Braking System with Red Calipers & N logo N REV Matching (double-declutching function) Sound Generator with Variable Silencer Control Launch Control SEATING Adjustable Head Restraints Driver’s Seat Height Adjustment (Manual) Front Seats – Heated Rear Seats – Split Folding (60/40) Seat Trim – Black N Sport Seats in Fabric / Leather Combination with Performance Blue Stitch Detail Map Pocket in Rear Seating VENTILATION & VISIBILITY Adjustable Intermittent Front Windscreen Wipers with Aero Wiper Blade Air Conditioning – Climate Control with Automatic De-fog System for Front Windscreen Automatic Dimming Rear View Mirror Automatic Headlights with Dusk Sensor Automatic Windscreen Wipers with Rain Sensor Daytime Running Lights – LED (situated within headlamp) Fog Lights – Front Fog Lights – Rear with N Exclusive Triangular Lamp Static Front Cornering Function Headlamps – LED (MFR) High Beam Assist (HBA) Interior Light – Cabin and Luggage Compartment Privacy Glass – Rear Side and Tailgate Rear Combination Lights – LED Rear Wiper / Washer with Intermittent Function Tinted Whildshield CONVENIENCE 12V Power Outlet in Front Console Arm Rest – Front with Storage Cruise Control with Speed Limiter Door Mirrors – Electric Adjustment and Heated with Power Folding Function Drive Mode Select Electric Power Steering Electric Windows – Front and Rear with Drivers Anti-Trap Mechanism and One Touch Control Heated Steering Wheel Luggage Board Manual Handbrake Rear View Camera with Dynamic Limitation Signalling Parking Sensors – Rear Smart Key – Keyless Entry with Engine Start/Stop Button Steering Column – Height and Reach Adjustable Sun Visors – with Driver and Passenger Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Tyre Repair Kit TECHNOLOGY & ENTERTAINMENT Centre Console Display – (10.25″) Touchscreen Satellite Navigation including Traffic Messaging Channel, Mapcare and Live Services Digital Supervision Cluster (10.25″) Bluetooth® Connectivity with Voice Recognition Bluelink (Telematics) with 5 year subscription Phone Connection – Android Auto™ Phone Connection – Apple CarPlay™ Radio – Digital DAB Speakers – 2 Tweeters, 2 Front, 2 Rear Steering Wheel Audio and Phone Controls Trip Computer USB Connection Front & Rear Wireless Charging Pad SAFETY & SECURITY Airbag – Front Passenger De-Activation Switch Airbags – Front, Front Side & Curtain Airbags Anti-lock Brake System (ABS) Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) Central Locking – Remote Control Childproof Rear Door Locks Deadlocks Driver Attention Alert (DAA) Electronic Stability Programme (ESP) Emergency Stop Signal (ESS) eCall (Emergency Call Button) Forward Collision Assist (FCA) (AEB) with Pedestrian Monitoring & Cycle Detection Hill-start Assist Control (HAC) Immobiliser Impact Sensing Automatic Door Unlocking Intelligent Speed Limit Warning (ISLW) ISG – automatic start / stop ISOfix Child Seat Anchorage Points – Rear Lane Keep Assist (LKA) with Lane Departure Warning (LDW) Locking Wheel Nuts Perimeter Alarm Rear Occupant Alert (ROA) Seatbelt Pre-tensioners – Front Seatbelt Reminder – Front & Rear Seatbelts – Height Adjustable Front Speed Sensitive Automatic Door Locking Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Vehicle Stability Management (VSM) CUSTOMER OPTIONS Metallic / Pearl Paint BOSE Premium Sound Package Two Tone Roof – Phantom Black WARRANTY 12 Years’ Anti-Perforation Warranty Five Year Annual Vehicle Health Checks Five Year Unlimited Mileage Warranty Hyundai Roadside Assistance

