- Open to order, priced from £24,995 OTR
- New generation 1.6 T-GDi delivers 204PS and 275 Nm of torque
- N Corner Carving Differential, launch control and rev-matching gear downshift technology fitted as standard
- Hyundai N Grin Control System with five driving modes
- 25-inch Digital Supervision Cluster and Centre Console Display Touchscreen Satellite Navigation System
- Hyundai SmartSense Advanced Drivers Assistance System
- Industry leading 5 Year Unlimited Mileage Warranty
Leatherhead, 16 June 2021 – Hyundai Motor has announced pricing and specification for the all new i20 N, delivering World Rally Championship-inspired styling and performance from just £24,995.
The all new i20 N builds on the strengths of Hyundai’s renowned, performance focussed N brand and the success of the recently launched all new i20. Hyundai’s latest sporting icon also takes inspiration and engineering values from the multiple-rally-winning i20 Coupe WRC car. It’s equally at home delivering its unique brand of exhilarating performance both on the road and racetrack.
The i20 N blends prodigious power, pin-sharp handling and an immersive driving experience with motorsport-inspired styling, cutting edge connect and infotainment technology and advanced safety features into a practical, five-door hatchback format perfect for every day driving.
Focussed on sheer driving fun
Performance comes courtesy of a new generation 1.6 T-GDi turbocharged flat power four-cylinder engine, which produces 204PS and 275 Nm of torque. Hyundai’s advanced flat power technology delivers more torque and power at lower engine revs to effortlessly utilise more of the engine’s potential in everyday driving situations. Factor in the i20 N’s optimal power-to-weight ratio – kerb weight ranges from 1190kg to 1330kg depending on specification – and the sprint from rest to 62mph can be dispatched in a mere 6.7 seconds.
A number of motorsport-inspired features come fitted to i20 N as standard. These include the N Corner Carving Differential – a mechanical limited-slip differential that regulates the transmission of the engine’s power to the front wheels and provides optimum grip and traction in all conditions. A launch control system ensures a maximum-power acceleration start to every track drive. A press of the red button on the steering wheel initiates Hyundai’s Rev-matching technology, providing controlled gear downshift with double-declutching function. The sophisticated system seamlessly synchronises the engine and output shaft for smoother or sportier gear changes. Five driving modes, Normal, Eco, Sport, N and N Custom, are offered by Hyundai’s N Grin Control System, and the driver can also create their preferred exhaust note, thanks to the variable muffler control system.
WRC styling for the road
At the front of the car, dynamically styled LED headlamps and a full-width radiator grille, replete with N logo and sporting a unique, chequered flag-inspired pattern, underline the i20 N’s motorsport engineered pedigree. A distinctive Tomato Red N exterior stripe detail highlights the front lip spoiler and extends to the side skirts and rear of the car.
The i20 N is offered in seven paint finishes with Polar White paint in a solid finish at no additional cost. The colour pallet also includes optional Dragon Red, Phantom Black, and Intense Blue pearl effect paint finishes and Sleek Silver and Brass metallic paint finish, at a price of £550 each. Optional Performance Blue special paint is also available at £550. All paint colour finishes (excluding Phantom Black) are offered with an optional two-tone roof in black, priced at £500.
Together, newly designed grey matte finish 18-inch alloy wheels and red brake callipers with N logos accentuate the car’s side profile. The rear of the vehicle features a bumper with built-in diffuser-like elements, a large exhaust pipe, LED lightning flash style tail lamps and a triangular fog light. Most striking of all is the WRC-inspired roof spoiler, which, just like its counterpart does on the world’s rally stages, executes a critical role in enhancing downforce and stability at speed.
High-performance cabin ambience
Inside the spacious cabin, the motorsport-inspired theme continues. Exclusive front N sports seats in fabric and leather with decorative stitching in Performance Blue, provide superior grip and support to hold occupants perfectly in place during demanding track dives. With a heater function, the seats also offer excellent comfort for long winter motorway journeys. Performance Blue accents highlight elements of the cabin, such as the door armrest panels, the aluminium panel on the gear knob and stitching on the gear lever gaiter. Aluminium-style pedals complete the rally car cabin look.
The heated, N sport, three-spoke leather steering wheel places the driver firmly in control, enabling them to operate a wide range of vehicle functions. In addition, the driver can use the specific N button to access predefined vehicle configuration features according to their individual requirements.
Technology for the digital age
Every model is equipped with state-of-the-art infotainment technology, including a 10.25-inch Centre Console Display Touchscreen Satellite Navigation System, including Traffic Messaging Channel, Mapcare and Live Services. The 10.25-inch Digital Supervision Cluster presents information to the driver via beautifully rendered high-definition graphics.
The Digital Supervision Cluster also incorporates features such as the LED red zone, which varies the intensity of its hue according to criteria such as engine oil temperatures and the gear shift-timing indication to inform the driver on the optimum point to change gear. Further ‘track day coaching’ can be provided by the car’s Performance Driving Data System to monitor and improve the driver’s track skills. This feature saves and displays driving data, including information on PS, torque, turbo boost. It also comes with a lap and acceleration timer.
The i20 N has a rich suite of connected technologies. These include Android Auto™ and Apple CarPlay™ smartphone connectivity, Bluetooth® Connectivity with Voice Recognition and a 5-year subscription to Hyundai’s Bluelink Connectivity service, which offers a wide range of services designed to make driving safer, easier and more fun. A wireless charging pad is provided, along with a USB connection for both front and rear seat occupants. An advanced digital DAB radio is supplied as standard, while a BOSE Premium Sound Package is offered as a £500 option.
State-of-the-art safety
The all-new i20 N is equipped with Hyundai SmartSense Advanced Drivers Assistance System features and complies with the highest European safety standards. Standard-fit safety technology includes features such as Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Forward Collision Assist (FCA) with Pedestrian Monitoring & Cycle Detection, eCall (Emergency Call Button), Lane Keep Assist (LKA) with Lane Departure Warning (LDW) and Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS).
Honed on the track
Ashley Andrew, Managing Director, Hyundai Motor UK, said: “Every Hyundai N model is born at our Namyang R&D Centre in South Korea and honed on the fearsome Nürburgring race circuit in Germany. And the all new i20 N proves no exception to that rule. During the car’s intensive development period, our engineers pushed the i20 N to its limit to create a pure, uncompromising performance driving experience that will provide a lot of fun on the road. Simultaneously, no effort was spared in ensuring the i20 N excels when it comes to criteria such as styling, equipment, connectivity, safety and everyday practicality.”
The all new i20 N comes with Hyundai’s industry leading 5 Year Unlimited Mileage Warranty, Roadside Assistance package, 5 Year Annual Health Check, and 12 Year Anti Corrosion Warranty.
Pricing – for the very latest pricing information, please check www.hyundai.co.uk/new-cars/
|
Description
|
CO2 Emissions
|
Insurance Group
|
VED Band
|
Recommended OTR
Price
|
i20 N 1.6 T-GDi 204PS 6 Speed Manual
|
158g/km
|
27A
|
I
|
£24,995
|
Options
|
Retail Price
|
Two Tone Roof – Black
|
£500.00
|
Bose Premium Sound System Package
|
|
|
|
£500.00
|
Performance Blue Special Paint
|
|
|
|
£550.00
|
Metallic / Pearl Paint
|
|
|
|
£550.00
Specifications – for the latest specification information, www.hyundai.co.uk/new-cars/
|
ENGINE & TRANSMISSION
|
1.6 T-GDi 204PS Manual 6 Speed
|
EXTERIOR
|
18″ Light Alloy Wheels (Matt Grey)
|
Bumpers – Body Coloured N Exclusive with red accents (silver accents with Dragon Red exterior)
|
Door Mirrors with Integrated Indicators – Black Glossy
|
Exterior Door Handles – Body Coloured
|
Radiator Grille – Black Grille with integrated N Logo
|
Tyre Brand – Pirelli P Zero
|
Shark Fin Antenna
|
Rear apron with Integrated Diffuser & Red Accents
|
Rear Spoiler with Integrated LED Brake Light
|
Side skirts with Red Accents
|
Window Surround – Black Finish
|
INTERIOR STYLING
|
Interior Door Handles – Satin Chrome Effect
|
Interior Front Map Reading Light
|
Interior Mood Lighting – Blue
|
Leather Wrapped Gear Knob with N Logo
|
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel with N Logo
|
Interior – Black N Exclusive
|
Interior Roof Liner – Black
|
Sport Pedals in Alimminum Style
|
PERFORMANCE
|
N Corner Carving Differential – Mechanical Limited Slip Differential (M-LSD)
|
N Custom Mode
|
N Grin Control System (5 Drive Modes)
|
N Performance Braking System with Red Calipers & N logo
|
N REV Matching (double-declutching function)
|
Sound Generator with Variable Silencer Control
|
Launch Control
|
SEATING
|
Adjustable Head Restraints
|
Driver’s Seat Height Adjustment (Manual)
|
Front Seats – Heated
|
Rear Seats – Split Folding (60/40)
|
Seat Trim – Black N Sport Seats in Fabric / Leather Combination with Performance Blue Stitch Detail
|
Map Pocket in Rear Seating
|
VENTILATION & VISIBILITY
|
Adjustable Intermittent Front Windscreen Wipers with Aero Wiper Blade
|
Air Conditioning – Climate Control with Automatic De-fog System for Front Windscreen
|
Automatic Dimming Rear View Mirror
|
Automatic Headlights with Dusk Sensor
|
Automatic Windscreen Wipers with Rain Sensor
|
Daytime Running Lights – LED (situated within headlamp)
|
Fog Lights – Front
|
Fog Lights – Rear with N Exclusive Triangular Lamp
|
Static Front Cornering Function
|
Headlamps – LED (MFR)
|
High Beam Assist (HBA)
|
Interior Light – Cabin and Luggage Compartment
|
Privacy Glass – Rear Side and Tailgate
|
Rear Combination Lights – LED
|
Rear Wiper / Washer with Intermittent Function
|
Tinted Whildshield
|
CONVENIENCE
|
12V Power Outlet in Front Console
|
Arm Rest – Front with Storage
|
Cruise Control with Speed Limiter
|
Door Mirrors – Electric Adjustment and Heated with Power Folding Function
|
Drive Mode Select
|
Electric Power Steering
|
Electric Windows – Front and Rear with Drivers Anti-Trap Mechanism and One Touch Control
|
Heated Steering Wheel
|
Luggage Board
|
Manual Handbrake
|
Rear View Camera with Dynamic Limitation Signalling
|
Parking Sensors – Rear
|
Smart Key – Keyless Entry with Engine Start/Stop Button
|
Steering Column – Height and Reach Adjustable
|
Sun Visors – with Driver and Passenger Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
|
Tyre Repair Kit
|
TECHNOLOGY & ENTERTAINMENT
|
Centre Console Display – (10.25″) Touchscreen Satellite Navigation including Traffic Messaging Channel, Mapcare and Live Services
|
Digital Supervision Cluster (10.25″)
|
Bluetooth® Connectivity with Voice Recognition
|
Bluelink (Telematics) with 5 year subscription
|
Phone Connection – Android Auto™
|
Phone Connection – Apple CarPlay™
|
Radio – Digital DAB
|
Speakers – 2 Tweeters, 2 Front, 2 Rear
|
Steering Wheel Audio and Phone Controls
|
Trip Computer
|
USB Connection Front & Rear
|
Wireless Charging Pad
|
SAFETY & SECURITY
|
Airbag – Front Passenger De-Activation Switch
|
Airbags – Front, Front Side & Curtain Airbags
|
Anti-lock Brake System (ABS)
|
Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB)
|
Central Locking – Remote Control
|
Childproof Rear Door Locks
|
Deadlocks
|
Driver Attention Alert (DAA)
|
Electronic Stability Programme (ESP)
|
Emergency Stop Signal (ESS)
|
eCall (Emergency Call Button)
|
Forward Collision Assist (FCA) (AEB) with Pedestrian Monitoring & Cycle Detection
|
Hill-start Assist Control (HAC)
|
Immobiliser
|
Impact Sensing Automatic Door Unlocking
|
Intelligent Speed Limit Warning (ISLW)
|
ISG – automatic start / stop
|
ISOfix Child Seat Anchorage Points – Rear
|
Lane Keep Assist (LKA) with Lane Departure Warning (LDW)
|
Locking Wheel Nuts
|
Perimeter Alarm
|
Rear Occupant Alert (ROA)
|
Seatbelt Pre-tensioners – Front
|
Seatbelt Reminder – Front & Rear
|
Seatbelts – Height Adjustable Front
|
Speed Sensitive Automatic Door Locking
|
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
|
Vehicle Stability Management (VSM)
|
CUSTOMER OPTIONS
|
Metallic / Pearl Paint
|
BOSE Premium Sound Package
|
Two Tone Roof – Phantom Black
|
WARRANTY
|
12 Years’ Anti-Perforation Warranty
|
Five Year Annual Vehicle Health Checks
|
Five Year Unlimited Mileage Warranty
|
Hyundai Roadside Assistance
Technical – for the latest technical information, please check www.hyundai.co.uk/new-cars/
|
ENGINE
|
1.6 T-GDi 204PS 6 Speed Manual
|
Euro Status
|
EURO 6d
|
Type
|
DOHC, D-CVVT
|
Valve
|
16
|
Displacement (cc)
|
1598
|
Bore & Stroke (mm)
|
75.6 x 89
|
Compression Ratio
|
10.5:1
|
Max Power (PS/kW)
|
204 / 150 @ 5500 – 6000 rpm
|
Torque (Nm/lbs ft)
|
275 / 203 @ 1750 – 4500 rpm
|
0-62mph (seconds)
|
6.2
|
50-75 mph (seconds)
|
5.8
|
Overboost Torque (Nm/lbs ft)
|
304 / 224 @ 2000 – 4000 rpm
|
Top Speed (mph)
|
142
|
SUSPENSION
|
Front
|
MacPherson Strut
|
Rear
|
Coupled Torsion Beam Axle
|
STEERING
|
System
|
R-MDPS
|
Steering Wheel Lock to Lock Turns
|
2.16
|
Turning Circle (metres)
|
5.27
|
BRAKE
|
System
|
ABS with front and rear discs diagonally split
|
Front Brake Disc
|
Ventilated, Ø320mm
|
Rear Brake Disc
|
Solid, Ø262mm
|
Braking Distance 62 – 0 mph (m)
|
33.9
|
DIMENSIONS
|
Overall Length (mm)
|
4075
|
Overall Width (mm) (Excluding Door Mirrors)
|
1775
|
Wheelbase (mm)
|
2580
|
WEIGHT AND CAPACITY
|
Kerb Weight (kg)
|
1190 – 1220
|
Payload (kg)
|
430 – 460
|
Gross Vehicle Weight (kg)
|
1650
|
Max Tow Weight (kg) – Braked
|
1110
|
Max Tow Weight (kg) – Unbraked
|
450
|
Gross Train Weight (kg)
|
TBC
|
Noseweight (kg)
|
70
|
Max Roof Weight (kg)
|
70
|
Fuel Tank Capacity (litre)
|
40
|
N
|
Front Tyre
|
215/40 R18
|
Rear Tyre
|
215/40 R18
|
Front Wheel
|
7.5J x 18 (Alloy)
|
Real Wheel
|
7.5J x 18 (Alloy)
|
Front Track
|
1544
|
Rear Track
|
1541
|
Overall Height (mm)
|
1440
|
Luggage Capacity VDA (litres) – Seats Up
|
352
|
Luggage Capacity VDA (litres) – Seats Down
|
1165
|
WLTP-Low Phase MPG (l/100km)
|
32.8 (8.6)
|
WLTP-Mid Phase MPG (l/100km)
|
42.2 (6.7)
|
WLTP-High Phase MPG (l/100km)
|
47.1 (6.0)
|
WLTP-Extra High Phase MPG (l/100km)
|
38.2 (7.4)
|
WLTP-Combined MPG (l/100km)
|
40.4 (7.0)
|
WLTP-CO2 Emissions (g/km)
|
158