  • Open to order, priced from £24,995 OTR
  • New generation 1.6 T-GDi delivers 204PS and 275 Nm of torque
  • N Corner Carving Differential, launch control and rev-matching gear downshift technology fitted as standard
  • Hyundai N Grin Control System with five driving modes
  • 25-inch Digital Supervision Cluster and Centre Console Display Touchscreen Satellite Navigation System
  • Hyundai SmartSense Advanced Drivers Assistance System
  • Industry leading 5 Year Unlimited Mileage Warranty

Leatherhead, 16 June 2021 – Hyundai Motor has announced pricing and specification for the all new i20 N, delivering World Rally Championship-inspired styling and performance from just £24,995.

The all new i20 N builds on the strengths of Hyundai’s renowned, performance focussed N brand and the success of the recently launched all new i20. Hyundai’s latest sporting icon also takes inspiration and engineering values from the multiple-rally-winning i20 Coupe WRC car. It’s equally at home delivering its unique brand of exhilarating performance both on the road and racetrack.

The i20 N blends prodigious power, pin-sharp handling and an immersive driving experience with motorsport-inspired styling, cutting edge connect and infotainment technology and advanced safety features into a practical, five-door hatchback format perfect for every day driving.

Focussed on sheer driving fun

Performance comes courtesy of a new generation 1.6 T-GDi turbocharged flat power four-cylinder engine, which produces 204PS and 275 Nm of torque. Hyundai’s advanced flat power technology delivers more torque and power at lower engine revs to effortlessly utilise more of the engine’s potential in everyday driving situations.  Factor in the i20 N’s optimal power-to-weight ratio – kerb weight ranges from 1190kg to 1330kg depending on specification – and the sprint from rest to 62mph can be dispatched in a mere 6.7 seconds.

A number of motorsport-inspired features come fitted to i20 N as standard. These include the N Corner Carving Differential – a mechanical limited-slip differential that regulates the transmission of the engine’s power to the front wheels and provides optimum grip and traction in all conditions.  A launch control system ensures a maximum-power acceleration start to every track drive. A press of the red button on the steering wheel initiates Hyundai’s Rev-matching technology, providing controlled gear downshift with double-declutching function. The sophisticated system seamlessly synchronises the engine and output shaft for smoother or sportier gear changes. Five driving modes, Normal, Eco, Sport, N and N Custom, are offered by Hyundai’s N Grin Control System, and the driver can also create their preferred exhaust note, thanks to the variable muffler control system.

WRC styling for the road

At the front of the car, dynamically styled LED headlamps and a full-width radiator grille, replete with N logo and sporting a unique, chequered flag-inspired pattern, underline the i20 N’s motorsport engineered pedigree. A distinctive Tomato Red N exterior stripe detail highlights the front lip spoiler and extends to the side skirts and rear of the car.

The i20 N is offered in seven paint finishes with Polar White paint in a solid finish at no additional cost. The colour pallet also includes optional Dragon Red, Phantom Black, and Intense Blue pearl effect paint finishes and Sleek Silver and Brass metallic paint finish, at a price of £550 each. Optional Performance Blue special paint is also available at £550. All paint colour finishes (excluding Phantom Black) are offered with an optional two-tone roof in black, priced at £500.

Together, newly designed grey matte finish 18-inch alloy wheels and red brake callipers with N logos accentuate the car’s side profile. The rear of the vehicle features a bumper with built-in diffuser-like elements, a large exhaust pipe, LED lightning flash style tail lamps and a triangular fog light. Most striking of all is the WRC-inspired roof spoiler, which, just like its counterpart does on the world’s rally stages, executes a critical role in enhancing downforce and stability at speed.

High-performance cabin ambience

Inside the spacious cabin, the motorsport-inspired theme continues. Exclusive front N sports seats in fabric and leather with decorative stitching in Performance Blue, provide superior grip and support to hold occupants perfectly in place during demanding track dives. With a heater function, the seats also offer excellent comfort for long winter motorway journeys. Performance Blue accents highlight elements of the cabin, such as the door armrest panels, the aluminium panel on the gear knob and stitching on the gear lever gaiter. Aluminium-style pedals complete the rally car cabin look.

The heated, N sport, three-spoke leather steering wheel places the driver firmly in control, enabling them to operate a wide range of vehicle functions. In addition, the driver can use the specific N button to access predefined vehicle configuration features according to their individual requirements.

Technology for the digital age

Every model is equipped with state-of-the-art infotainment technology, including a 10.25-inch Centre Console Display Touchscreen Satellite Navigation System, including Traffic Messaging Channel, Mapcare and Live Services. The 10.25-inch Digital Supervision Cluster presents information to the driver via beautifully rendered high-definition graphics.

The Digital Supervision Cluster also incorporates features such as the LED red zone, which varies the intensity of its hue according to criteria such as engine oil temperatures and the gear shift-timing indication to inform the driver on the optimum point to change gear. Further ‘track day coaching’ can be provided by the car’s Performance Driving Data System to monitor and improve the driver’s track skills. This feature saves and displays driving data, including information on PS, torque, turbo boost. It also comes with a lap and acceleration timer.

The i20 N has a rich suite of connected technologies. These include Android Auto™ and Apple CarPlay™ smartphone connectivity, Bluetooth® Connectivity with Voice Recognition and a 5-year subscription to Hyundai’s Bluelink Connectivity service, which offers a wide range of services designed to make driving safer, easier and more fun. A wireless charging pad is provided, along with a USB connection for both front and rear seat occupants. An advanced digital DAB radio is supplied as standard, while a BOSE Premium Sound Package is offered as a £500 option.

State-of-the-art safety

The all-new i20 N is equipped with Hyundai SmartSense Advanced Drivers Assistance System features and complies with the highest European safety standards. Standard-fit safety technology includes features such as Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Forward Collision Assist (FCA) with Pedestrian Monitoring & Cycle Detection, eCall (Emergency Call Button), Lane Keep Assist (LKA) with Lane Departure Warning (LDW) and Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS).

Honed on the track

Ashley Andrew, Managing Director, Hyundai Motor UK, said: “Every Hyundai N model is born at our Namyang R&D Centre in South Korea and honed on the fearsome Nürburgring race circuit in Germany. And the all new i20 N proves no exception to that rule. During the car’s intensive development period, our engineers pushed the i20 N to its limit to create a pure, uncompromising performance driving experience that will provide a lot of fun on the road. Simultaneously, no effort was spared in ensuring the i20 N excels when it comes to criteria such as styling, equipment, connectivity, safety and everyday practicality.”

The all new i20 N comes with Hyundai’s industry leading 5 Year Unlimited Mileage Warranty, Roadside Assistance package, 5 Year Annual Health Check, and 12 Year Anti Corrosion Warranty.

Pricing – for the very latest pricing information, please check www.hyundai.co.uk/new-cars/

Description

CO2 Emissions

Insurance Group

VED Band

Recommended OTR

Price

i20 N 1.6 T-GDi 204PS 6 Speed Manual

158g/km

27A

I

£24,995

Options

      

Retail Price

Two Tone Roof – Black

      

£500.00

Bose Premium Sound System Package 

 

 

 

£500.00

Performance Blue Special Paint

 

 

 

£550.00

Metallic / Pearl Paint

 

 

 

£550.00


Specifications – for the latest specification information, www.hyundai.co.uk/new-cars/

ENGINE & TRANSMISSION

1.6 T-GDi 204PS Manual 6 Speed

EXTERIOR

18″ Light Alloy Wheels (Matt Grey)

Bumpers – Body Coloured N Exclusive with red accents (silver accents with Dragon Red exterior)

Door Mirrors with Integrated Indicators – Black Glossy

Exterior Door Handles – Body Coloured

Radiator Grille – Black Grille with integrated N Logo 

Tyre Brand – Pirelli P Zero

Shark Fin Antenna

Rear apron with Integrated Diffuser & Red Accents

Rear Spoiler with Integrated LED Brake Light

Side skirts with Red Accents

Window Surround – Black Finish

INTERIOR STYLING

Interior Door Handles – Satin Chrome Effect

Interior Front Map Reading Light

Interior Mood Lighting – Blue

Leather Wrapped Gear Knob with N Logo

Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel with N Logo

Interior – Black  N Exclusive

Interior Roof Liner – Black

Sport Pedals in Alimminum Style

PERFORMANCE

N Corner Carving Differential – Mechanical Limited Slip Differential  (M-LSD)

N Custom Mode

N Grin Control System (5 Drive Modes)

N Performance Braking System with Red Calipers & N logo

N REV Matching (double-declutching function)

Sound Generator with Variable Silencer Control

Launch Control

SEATING

Adjustable Head Restraints

Driver’s Seat Height Adjustment (Manual)

Front Seats – Heated

Rear Seats – Split Folding (60/40)

Seat Trim – Black N Sport Seats in Fabric / Leather Combination with Performance Blue Stitch Detail

Map Pocket in Rear Seating

VENTILATION & VISIBILITY

Adjustable Intermittent Front Windscreen Wipers with Aero Wiper Blade

Air Conditioning – Climate Control with Automatic De-fog System for Front Windscreen

Automatic Dimming Rear View Mirror

Automatic Headlights with Dusk Sensor

Automatic Windscreen Wipers with Rain Sensor

Daytime Running Lights – LED (situated within headlamp)

Fog Lights – Front

Fog Lights – Rear with N Exclusive Triangular Lamp

Static Front Cornering Function

Headlamps – LED (MFR)

High Beam Assist (HBA)

Interior Light – Cabin and Luggage Compartment

Privacy Glass – Rear Side and Tailgate

Rear Combination Lights – LED

Rear Wiper / Washer with Intermittent Function

Tinted Whildshield

CONVENIENCE

12V Power Outlet in Front Console

Arm Rest –  Front with Storage

Cruise Control with Speed Limiter

Door Mirrors – Electric Adjustment and Heated with Power Folding Function

Drive Mode Select

Electric Power Steering

Electric Windows – Front and Rear with Drivers Anti-Trap Mechanism and One Touch Control

Heated Steering Wheel

Luggage Board

Manual Handbrake

Rear View Camera with Dynamic Limitation Signalling

Parking Sensors – Rear

Smart Key – Keyless Entry with Engine Start/Stop Button

Steering Column – Height and Reach Adjustable

Sun Visors – with Driver and Passenger Illuminated Vanity Mirrors

Tyre Repair Kit

TECHNOLOGY & ENTERTAINMENT

Centre Console Display – (10.25″) Touchscreen Satellite Navigation including Traffic Messaging Channel, Mapcare and Live Services

Digital Supervision Cluster (10.25″)

Bluetooth® Connectivity with Voice Recognition

Bluelink (Telematics) with 5 year subscription

Phone Connection – Android Auto™

Phone Connection – Apple CarPlay™

Radio – Digital DAB

Speakers – 2 Tweeters, 2 Front, 2 Rear

Steering Wheel Audio and Phone Controls

Trip Computer

USB Connection Front & Rear

Wireless Charging Pad

SAFETY & SECURITY

Airbag – Front Passenger De-Activation Switch

Airbags – Front, Front Side & Curtain Airbags

Anti-lock Brake System (ABS)

Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB)

Central Locking – Remote Control

Childproof Rear Door Locks

Deadlocks

Driver Attention Alert (DAA)

Electronic Stability Programme (ESP)

Emergency Stop Signal (ESS)

eCall (Emergency Call Button)

Forward Collision Assist (FCA) (AEB) with Pedestrian Monitoring & Cycle Detection

Hill-start Assist Control (HAC)

Immobiliser

Impact Sensing Automatic Door Unlocking

Intelligent Speed Limit Warning (ISLW)

ISG – automatic start / stop

ISOfix Child Seat Anchorage Points – Rear

Lane Keep Assist (LKA) with Lane Departure Warning (LDW)

Locking Wheel Nuts

Perimeter Alarm

Rear Occupant Alert (ROA)

Seatbelt Pre-tensioners – Front

Seatbelt Reminder – Front & Rear

Seatbelts – Height Adjustable Front

Speed Sensitive Automatic Door Locking

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

Vehicle Stability Management (VSM)

CUSTOMER OPTIONS

Metallic / Pearl Paint

BOSE Premium Sound Package

Two Tone Roof – Phantom Black

WARRANTY

12 Years’ Anti-Perforation Warranty

Five Year Annual Vehicle Health Checks

Five Year Unlimited Mileage Warranty

Hyundai Roadside Assistance

Technical – for the latest technical information, please check www.hyundai.co.uk/new-cars/ 

ENGINE

1.6 T-GDi 204PS 6 Speed Manual

Euro Status

EURO 6d

Type

DOHC, D-CVVT

Valve

16

Displacement (cc)

1598

Bore & Stroke (mm)

75.6 x 89

Compression Ratio

10.5:1

Max Power (PS/kW)

204 / 150 @ 5500 – 6000 rpm

Torque (Nm/lbs ft)

275 / 203 @ 1750 – 4500 rpm

0-62mph (seconds)

6.2

50-75 mph (seconds)

5.8

Overboost Torque (Nm/lbs ft)

304 / 224 @ 2000 – 4000 rpm

Top Speed (mph)

142

SUSPENSION

  

Front

MacPherson Strut

Rear

Coupled Torsion Beam Axle

STEERING

  

System

R-MDPS

Steering Wheel Lock to Lock Turns

2.16

Turning Circle (metres)

5.27

BRAKE

  

System

ABS with front and rear discs diagonally split

Front Brake Disc

Ventilated, Ø320mm

Rear Brake Disc

Solid, Ø262mm

Braking Distance 62 – 0 mph (m)

33.9

DIMENSIONS

  

Overall Length (mm)

4075

Overall Width (mm) (Excluding Door Mirrors)

1775

Wheelbase (mm)

2580

WEIGHT AND CAPACITY

  

Kerb Weight (kg)

1190 – 1220

Payload (kg)

430 – 460

Gross Vehicle Weight (kg)

1650

Max Tow Weight (kg) – Braked

1110

Max Tow Weight (kg) – Unbraked

450

Gross Train Weight (kg)

TBC

Noseweight (kg)

70

Max Roof Weight (kg)

70

Fuel Tank Capacity (litre)

40

N

  

Front Tyre

215/40 R18

Rear Tyre

215/40 R18

Front Wheel

7.5J x 18 (Alloy)

Real Wheel

7.5J x 18 (Alloy)

Front Track

1544

Rear Track

1541

Overall Height (mm)

1440

Luggage Capacity VDA (litres) – Seats Up

352

Luggage Capacity VDA (litres) – Seats Down

1165

WLTP-Low Phase MPG (l/100km)

32.8 (8.6)

WLTP-Mid Phase MPG (l/100km)

42.2 (6.7)

WLTP-High Phase MPG (l/100km)

47.1 (6.0)

WLTP-Extra High Phase MPG (l/100km)

38.2 (7.4)

WLTP-Combined MPG (l/100km)

40.4 (7.0)

WLTP-CO2 Emissions (g/km)

158

 