  • All New i20 introduces new Hyundai design language
  • 1.0-litre turbocharged GDi engine with 48v hybrid powertrain
  • Prices from £18,595
  • New top trim level called Ultimate
  • Strong residual values represent a significant uplift over previous model

Leatherhead, 21 October 2020 – Hyundai Motor UK has announced the pricing and specification of the all new i20, the latest electrified model to join the range and the first to showcase Hyundai’s new design language.

The All New i20 is the first car in the UK range to introduce Hyundai’s new ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ design language, which is characterised by the combination of four fundamental elements: proportion, architecture, styling and technology. The all new i20’s proportions have been made more dynamic, with its visual stance improved over the previous model with a roof lowered by 24mm, a 30mm wider body, an increase of 5mm in length and an increase in wheelbase of 10mm.

For the first time, the All New i20 will offer the 1.0 turbocharged GDi engine combined with a 48v hybrid powertrain, delivering 100PS and 172Nm torque and CO2 emissions from 115g/km. This turbocharged engine, standard across the i20 range, is matched with the latest 6 speed automated manual transmission as standard, with an optional 7 speed dual clutch version also available.

The All New i20 is equipped with Hyundai’s SmartSense safety package, with many active and passive safety features not typically seen in the B-segment.

Following on from i10’s successful range realignment earlier this year, the i20 introduces a simplified range line up starting with the SE Connect, which provides customers with a desirable mix of specification, technology and powertrain efficiency. This enhanced specification across the new i20 range has ensured an increase in residual value of 4.6 percentage points over the previous i20 making it one of the highest future values in the B- segment after 3 years and 30,000 miles.

The i20 SE Connect is priced at £18,595. Offering a far higher level of specification than the previous entry level S Connect trim, the SE Connect offers 16” alloy wheels, LED daytime running lights and halogen projector headlamps with static cornering function. Interior equipment includes an 8” touchscreen display audio with subscription free Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™, 10.25” supervision instrument cluster with customisable functions, manual air conditioning, cruise control with speed limiter function, leather wrapped steering wheel and gear lever, rear parking sensors with rear view camera and electrically adjustable and heated wing mirrors. Hyundai’s SmartSense safety package is also standard, offering E-Call, Forward Collision Alert (FCA), Driver Attention Alert (DAA), Intelligent Speed Limit Warning (ISLW), High Beam Assist (HBA), Lane Keep Assist (LKA) and Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS).

The i20 Premium is available from £20,795 and builds on the SE Connect trim, with enhanced exterior trim including 17” alloy wheels, LED headlights, LED rear combination lamps, front fog lamps, power folding door mirrors, privacy glass and chrome beltline. Additional specification includes automatic wipers, automatically dimming rear view mirror, automatic air conditioning with climate control, interior mood lighting, heated front seats, heated steering wheel and front arm rest. The Premium trim level also includes a 10.25” touchscreen navigation with subscription free Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™, as well as Hyundai’s Bluelink® telematics system which carries a free of charge 5 year subscription. Bluelink® is a smartphone app based connected car service that enables drivers to carry out a number of different functions whilst away from their vehicle, including remote central locking activation and vehicle parked location information. In addition to the driver convenience features, Bluelink® serves as a convenient diagnostic tool which will notify the driver of any vehicle maintenance issues that require attention. Lane Follow Assist (LFA) is added to the comprehensive SmartSense safety package carried over from the SE Connect trim.

All new i20 also introduces a new trim level for Hyundai, with the high specification Ultimate trim. The i20 Ultimate is available from £22,095 and adds to the Premium trim level with additional equipment including a two tone roof as standard and grey interior trim. Additional features include Smart Key with keyless entry and engine start/stop button, a wireless charging pad for compatible devices, Blind-spot Collision Warning (BCW) and Forward Collision Assist (FCA) with cyclist detection.

The i20 Ultimate also introduces the Bose Premium Sound System into the Hyundai range for the first time. The Bose Premium Sound System is a collaboration between Hyundai and Bose engineers and features eight high performance speakers including a subwoofer. In each front door, a Super65 speaker – only available from Bose – drives deeply impactful low-frequency performance. Super65 speakers play lower and louder than conventional 6.5-inch (165mm) speakers and combine with a 5.25-inch (130mm) neodymium woofer inside a custom-engineered enclosure mounted inside the i20’s rear-left quarter panel to deliver rich bass throughout the cabin. Clear and balanced sound reproduction is delivered by a 3.25-inch (80mm) neodymium mid-range Bose Twiddler speaker in the centre of the instrument panel and two 5.25-inch (130mm) wide-range speakers – one in each rear door. Higher frequencies are delivered through two 1-inch (25mm) neodymium tweeters – one in each quadrant cover. The system is driven by a Bose digital amplifier with eight channels of custom equalisation. In addition, the system is equipped with dynamic speed compensation technology, which monitors vehicle speed and automatically adjusts music levels, ensuring a more consistent listening experience – reducing the need for drivers to make manual adjustments while on the road.

In addition to the SE Connect, Premium and Ultimate, the i20 N and N Line will join the range in 2021.  The N Line will offer a number of sporty styling and mechanical changes over the rest of the i20 range, whilst the highly anticipated i20 N will be the second high performance N model from Hyundai.

Ashley Andrew, Managing Director, Hyundai Motor UK said “All new i20 has already received positive reviews for both its styling and dynamics and we can now reveal that it follows the lead set by the all new i10 earlier this year with an improved level of specification which focusses on exceeding customer expectations in this segment. The efficient 48V hybrid powertrain will deliver a strong balance between economy and performance, whilst drivers more focused on sportier handling and performance won’t have to wait too long until the i20 N Line and i20N join the range.”

All New i20 models come with Hyundai’s industry leading 5 Year Unlimited Mileage Warranty, Roadside Assistance package, 5 Year Annual Health Check, and 12 Year Anti Corrosion Warranty.

All new i20 pricing

Description

CO2 Emissions (WLTP)

VED Band

VED Cost

Recommended

On The Road Price

P11D Value

SE Connect 1.0 T-GDi 100PS 6 speed IMT 48v Hybrid

115

G

£165.00

£18,595.00

£18,375.00

SE Connect 1.0 T-GDi 100PS 7 speed DCT 48v Hybrid

117

G

£165.00

£19,845.00

£19,625.00

Premium 1.0 T-GDi 100PS 6 speed IMT 48v Hybrid

118

G

£165.00

£20,795.00

£20,575.00

Premium 1.0 T-GDi 100PS 7 speed DCT 48v Hybrid

121

G

£165.00

£22,045.00

£21,825.00

Ultimate 1.0 T-GDi 100PS 6 speed IMT 48v Hybrid

118

G

£165.00

£22,095.00

£21,875.00

Ultimate 1.0 T-GDi 100PS 7 speed DCT 48v Hybrid

121

G

£165.00

£23,345.00

£23,125.00

All New i20 – Optional Extras

Option Price

Metallic / Pearl /.Special paint

                                                                                                                                          £565.00

All new i20 specification

Description

SE CONNECT

PREMIUM

ULTIMATE

ENGINE & TRANSMISSION

 

 

 

1.0 Petrol T-GDi – 100PS 48 Volt Mild Hybrid

6 Speed Intelligent Manual Transmission (iMT)

7 Speed DCT Transmission (7DCT)

EXTERIOR

SE CONNECT

PREMIUM

ULTIMATE

16″ Alloy Wheels

17″ Alloy Wheels

Bumpers – Body Coloured

Door Mirrors with Integrated Indicators – Body Coloured

Door Mirrors with Integrated Indicators – Black Glossy

Exterior Door Handles – Body Coloured

Radiator Grille – Black Glossy Grille

Tyre Brand – Michelin

Two Tone Roof (Black Roof)

Shark Fin Antenna

Rear Spoiler with Integrated LED Brake Light

Window Surround – Black Finish

Window Surround – Chrome Finish

INTERIOR STYLING

SE CONNECT

PREMIUM

ULTIMATE

Interior Door Handles – Satin Chrome Effect

Interior Front Map Reading Light

Interior Mood Lighting – Blue

Leather Wrapped Gear Knob

Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Interior – Black Mono

Interior – Black / Grey

SEATING

SE CONNECT

PREMIUM

ULTIMATE

Adjustable Head Restraints

Driver’s Seat Height Adjustment (Manual)

Front Seats – Heated

Rear Seats – Split Folding (60/40)

Seat Trim – Black Cloth

VENTILATION & VISIBILITY

SE CONNECT

PREMIUM

ULTIMATE

Adjustable Intermittent Front Windscreen Wipers with Aero Wiper Blade

Air Conditioning – Manual

Air Conditioning – Climate Control with Automatic De-fog System for Front Windscreen

Automatic Dimming Rear View Mirror

Automatic Headlights with Dusk Sensor

Automatic Windscreen Wipers with Rain Sensor

Daytime Running Lights – LED (situated in lower bumper)

Daytime Running Lights – LED (situated within headlamp)

Fog Lights – Front

Static Front Cornering Function

Headlamps – Halogen

Headlamps – LED (MFR)

High Beam Assist (HBA)

Interior Light – Cabin and Luggage Compartment

Privacy Glass – Rear Side and Tailgate

Rear Combination Lights – Bulb Type

Rear Combination Lights – LED

Rear Wiper / Washer with Intermittent Function

Tinted Whildshield

CONVENIENCE

SE CONNECT

PREMIUM

ULTIMATE

12V Power Outlet in Front Console

Arm Rest –  Front with Storage

Cruise Control with Speed Limiter

Door Mirrors – Electric Adjustment and Heated

Door Mirrors – Electric Adjustment and Heated with Power Folding Function

Drive Mode Select

Electric Power Steering

Electric Windows – Front and Rear with Drivers Anti-Trap Mechanism and One Touch Control

Heated Steering Wheel

Luggage Board

Parking Sensors – Rear with reverse camera

Smart Key – Keyless Entry with Engine Start/Stop Button

Steering Column – Height and Reach Adjustable

Sun Visors – with Driver and Passenger Illuminated Vanity Mirrors

Tyre Repair Kit

TECHNOLOGY & ENTERTAINMENT

SE CONNECT

PREMIUM

ULTIMATE

Centre Console Display – (8.0″) Touchscreen Display Audio with Smart Device Integration

Centre Console Display – (10.25″) Touchscreen Satellite Navigation including Traffic Messaging Channel, Mapcare and Live Services

Digital Supervision Cluster (10.25″)

Bluetooth® Connectivity with Voice Recognition

Bluelink (Telematics) with 5 year subscription

Phone Connection – Android Auto™

Phone Connection – Apple CarPlay™

Radio – Digital DAB

Speakers – 2 Tweeters, 2 Front, 2 Rear

Speakers – BOSE Premium Sound System with Subwoofer

Steering Wheel Audio and Phone Controls

Trip Computer

USB and Aux Connections – Front

Wireless Charging Pad

SAFETY & SECURITY

SE CONNECT

PREMIUM

ULTIMATE

Airbag – Front Passenger De-Activation Switch

Airbags – Front, Front Side & Curtain Airbags

Anti-lock Brake System (ABS)

Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB)

Central Locking – Remote Control

Childproof Rear Door Locks

Blind Spot Collison Warning (BCW)

Deadlocks

Driver Attention Alert (DAA)

Electronic Stability Programme (ESP)

Emergency Stop Signal (ESS)

eCall (Emergency Call Button)

Forward Collision Assist (FCA) (AEB) with Pedestrian Monitoring

Forward Collision Assist (FCA) (AEB) with Pedestrian Monitoring & Cycle Detection

Hill-start Assist Control (HAC)

Immobiliser

Impact Sensing Automatic Door Unlocking

ISOfix Child Seat Anchorage Points – Rear

Lane Keep Assist (LKA) with Lane Departure Warning (LDW)

Lane Follow Assist

Locking Wheel Nuts

Perimeter Alarm

Seatbelt Pre-tensioners – Front

Seatbelt Reminder – Front & Rear

Seatbelts – Height Adjustable Front

Speed Sensitive Automatic Door Locking

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

Vehicle Stability Management (VSM)

CUSTOMER OPTIONS

SE CONNECT

PREMIUM

ULTIMATE

Metallic / Pearl Paint

WARRANTY

SE CONNECT

PREMIUM

ULTIMATE

12 Years’ Anti-Perforation Warranty

Five Year Annual Vehicle Health Checks

Five Year Unlimited Mileage Warranty

Hyundai Roadside Assistance

       

All new i20 technical

DESCRIPTION

Petrol T-GDi 48 Volt Hybrid

6 Speed Manual + eClutch (iMT)

7 Speed Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT)

ENGINE

 

 

Euro Status

EURO 6d

Type

3 Cylinder DOHC

Valve

12

Displacement (cc)

998

Bore & Stroke (mm)

71 X 84

Compression Ratio

10.5 : 1

Max Power (PS/kW)

100 / 73.5 @ 4500 – 6000 rpm (PS/kW)

Torque (Nm/lbs ft)

172 / 127 @ 1500 – 4000 rpm (Nm/lbs ft)

0-62mph (seconds)

10.4

11.4

Top Speed (mph)

117

115

ELECTRIC MOTOR

 

 

Electric Motor Type

48 Volt Hybrid System – Mild Hybrid Starter Generator

Battery Type

LiPD Li-Ion Polymer Battery

Battery Power (kW)

12

Voltage

48

SUSPENSION

 

 

Front

MacPherson Strut

Rear

CTBA

STEERING

 

 

System

MDPS – MOTOR DRIVEN POWER STEERING

Steering Wheel Lock to Lock Turns

2.7

Turning Circle (metres)

5.2

BRAKE

 

 

System

ABS with front and rear discs diagonally split

Front

Ventilated Disc

Rear

Solid Disc

DIMENSIONS

 

 

Overall Length (mm)

4040

Overall Width (mm) (Excluding Door Mirrors)

1775

Wheelbase (mm)

2580

WEIGHT AND CAPACITY

 

 

Kerb Weight (kg)

1090 – 1200

1115 – 1225

Payload (kg)

420 – 530

425 – 535

Gross Vehicle Weight (kg)

1620

1650

Max Tow Weight (kg) – Braked

1110

1110

Max Tow Weight (kg) – Unbraked

450

450

Gross Train Weight (kg)

Noseweight (kg)

Max Roof Weight (kg)

70

70

Fuel Tank Capacity (litre)

40

40

SE CONNECT

 

 

Front Tyre

205/55 R16

Rear Tyre

205/55 R16

Front Wheel

6.5J×16 (Alloy)

Real Wheel

6.5J×16 (Alloy)

Front Track

1565

Rear Track

1573

Overall Height (mm)

1450

Luggage Capacity VDA (litres) – Seats Up

352

Luggage Capacity VDA (litres) – Seats Down

1165

WLTP-CO2 Emissions (g/km)

115

117

WLTP-Low Phase MPG (l/100km)

44.8 (6.3)

42.8 (6.6)

WLTP-Mid Phase MPG (l/100km)

57.6 (4.9)

57.6 (4.9)

WLTP-High Phase MPG (l/100km)

65.7 (4.3)

65.7 (4.3)

WLTP-Extra High Phase MPG (l/100km)

52.3 (5.4)

51.4 (5.5)

WLTP-Combined MPG (l/100km)

55.4 (5.1)

55.4 (5.1)

PREMIUM

 

 

Front Tyre

225/45 R17

Rear Tyre

225/45 R17

Front Wheel

7.0J×17 (Alloy)

Real Wheel

7.0J×17 (Alloy)

Front Track

1559

Rear Track

1567

Overall Height (mm)

1450

Luggage Capacity VDA (litres) – Seats Up

352

Luggage Capacity VDA (litres) – Seats Down

1165

WLTP-CO2 Emissions (g/km)

118

121

WLTP-Low Phase MPG (l/100km)

44.8 (6.3)

42.2 (6.7)

WLTP-Mid Phase MPG (l/100km)

56.5 (5.0)

55.4 (5.1)

WLTP-High Phase MPG (l/100km)

62.8 (4.5)

62.8 (4.5)

WLTP-Extra High Phase MPG (l/100km)

51.4 (5.5)

49.6 (5.7)

WLTP-Combined MPG (l/100km)

54.3 (5.2)

53.3 (5.3)

ULTIMATE

 

 

Front Tyre

225/45 R17

Rear Tyre

225/45 R17

Front Wheel

7.0J×17 (Alloy)

Real Wheel

7.0J×17 (Alloy)

Front Track

1559

Rear Track

1567

Overall Height (mm)

1450

Luggage Capacity VDA (litres) – Seats Up

352

Luggage Capacity VDA (litres) – Seats Down

1165

CO2 Emissions (g/km)

118

121

WLTP-Low Phase MPG (l/100km)

44.8 (6.3)

42.2 (6.7)

WLTP-Mid Phase MPG (l/100km)

56.5 (5.0)

55.4 (5.1)

WLTP-High Phase MPG (l/100km)

62.8 (4.5)

62.8 (4.5)

WLTP-Extra High Phase MPG (l/100km)

51.4 (5.5)

49.6 (5.7)

WLTP-Combined MPG (l/100km)

54.3 (5.2)

53.3 (5.3)