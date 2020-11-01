All New i20 introduces new Hyundai design language

1.0-litre turbocharged GDi engine with 48v hybrid powertrain

Prices from £18,595

New top trim level called Ultimate

Strong residual values represent a significant uplift over previous model

Leatherhead, 21 October 2020 – Hyundai Motor UK has announced the pricing and specification of the all new i20, the latest electrified model to join the range and the first to showcase Hyundai’s new design language.

The All New i20 is the first car in the UK range to introduce Hyundai’s new ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ design language, which is characterised by the combination of four fundamental elements: proportion, architecture, styling and technology. The all new i20’s proportions have been made more dynamic, with its visual stance improved over the previous model with a roof lowered by 24mm, a 30mm wider body, an increase of 5mm in length and an increase in wheelbase of 10mm.

For the first time, the All New i20 will offer the 1.0 turbocharged GDi engine combined with a 48v hybrid powertrain, delivering 100PS and 172Nm torque and CO2 emissions from 115g/km. This turbocharged engine, standard across the i20 range, is matched with the latest 6 speed automated manual transmission as standard, with an optional 7 speed dual clutch version also available.

The All New i20 is equipped with Hyundai’s SmartSense safety package, with many active and passive safety features not typically seen in the B-segment.

Following on from i10’s successful range realignment earlier this year, the i20 introduces a simplified range line up starting with the SE Connect, which provides customers with a desirable mix of specification, technology and powertrain efficiency. This enhanced specification across the new i20 range has ensured an increase in residual value of 4.6 percentage points over the previous i20 making it one of the highest future values in the B- segment after 3 years and 30,000 miles.

The i20 SE Connect is priced at £18,595. Offering a far higher level of specification than the previous entry level S Connect trim, the SE Connect offers 16” alloy wheels, LED daytime running lights and halogen projector headlamps with static cornering function. Interior equipment includes an 8” touchscreen display audio with subscription free Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™, 10.25” supervision instrument cluster with customisable functions, manual air conditioning, cruise control with speed limiter function, leather wrapped steering wheel and gear lever, rear parking sensors with rear view camera and electrically adjustable and heated wing mirrors. Hyundai’s SmartSense safety package is also standard, offering E-Call, Forward Collision Alert (FCA), Driver Attention Alert (DAA), Intelligent Speed Limit Warning (ISLW), High Beam Assist (HBA), Lane Keep Assist (LKA) and Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS).

The i20 Premium is available from £20,795 and builds on the SE Connect trim, with enhanced exterior trim including 17” alloy wheels, LED headlights, LED rear combination lamps, front fog lamps, power folding door mirrors, privacy glass and chrome beltline. Additional specification includes automatic wipers, automatically dimming rear view mirror, automatic air conditioning with climate control, interior mood lighting, heated front seats, heated steering wheel and front arm rest. The Premium trim level also includes a 10.25” touchscreen navigation with subscription free Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™, as well as Hyundai’s Bluelink® telematics system which carries a free of charge 5 year subscription. Bluelink® is a smartphone app based connected car service that enables drivers to carry out a number of different functions whilst away from their vehicle, including remote central locking activation and vehicle parked location information. In addition to the driver convenience features, Bluelink® serves as a convenient diagnostic tool which will notify the driver of any vehicle maintenance issues that require attention. Lane Follow Assist (LFA) is added to the comprehensive SmartSense safety package carried over from the SE Connect trim.

All new i20 also introduces a new trim level for Hyundai, with the high specification Ultimate trim. The i20 Ultimate is available from £22,095 and adds to the Premium trim level with additional equipment including a two tone roof as standard and grey interior trim. Additional features include Smart Key with keyless entry and engine start/stop button, a wireless charging pad for compatible devices, Blind-spot Collision Warning (BCW) and Forward Collision Assist (FCA) with cyclist detection.

The i20 Ultimate also introduces the Bose Premium Sound System into the Hyundai range for the first time. The Bose Premium Sound System is a collaboration between Hyundai and Bose engineers and features eight high performance speakers including a subwoofer. In each front door, a Super65 speaker – only available from Bose – drives deeply impactful low-frequency performance. Super65 speakers play lower and louder than conventional 6.5-inch (165mm) speakers and combine with a 5.25-inch (130mm) neodymium woofer inside a custom-engineered enclosure mounted inside the i20’s rear-left quarter panel to deliver rich bass throughout the cabin. Clear and balanced sound reproduction is delivered by a 3.25-inch (80mm) neodymium mid-range Bose Twiddler speaker in the centre of the instrument panel and two 5.25-inch (130mm) wide-range speakers – one in each rear door. Higher frequencies are delivered through two 1-inch (25mm) neodymium tweeters – one in each quadrant cover. The system is driven by a Bose digital amplifier with eight channels of custom equalisation. In addition, the system is equipped with dynamic speed compensation technology, which monitors vehicle speed and automatically adjusts music levels, ensuring a more consistent listening experience – reducing the need for drivers to make manual adjustments while on the road.

In addition to the SE Connect, Premium and Ultimate, the i20 N and N Line will join the range in 2021. The N Line will offer a number of sporty styling and mechanical changes over the rest of the i20 range, whilst the highly anticipated i20 N will be the second high performance N model from Hyundai.

Ashley Andrew, Managing Director, Hyundai Motor UK said “All new i20 has already received positive reviews for both its styling and dynamics and we can now reveal that it follows the lead set by the all new i10 earlier this year with an improved level of specification which focusses on exceeding customer expectations in this segment. The efficient 48V hybrid powertrain will deliver a strong balance between economy and performance, whilst drivers more focused on sportier handling and performance won’t have to wait too long until the i20 N Line and i20N join the range.”

All New i20 models come with Hyundai’s industry leading 5 Year Unlimited Mileage Warranty, Roadside Assistance package, 5 Year Annual Health Check, and 12 Year Anti Corrosion Warranty.

All new i20 pricing

Description CO2 Emissions (WLTP) VED Band VED Cost Recommended On The Road Price P11D Value SE Connect 1.0 T-GDi 100PS 6 speed IMT 48v Hybrid 115 G £165.00 £18,595.00 £18,375.00 SE Connect 1.0 T-GDi 100PS 7 speed DCT 48v Hybrid 117 G £165.00 £19,845.00 £19,625.00 Premium 1.0 T-GDi 100PS 6 speed IMT 48v Hybrid 118 G £165.00 £20,795.00 £20,575.00 Premium 1.0 T-GDi 100PS 7 speed DCT 48v Hybrid 121 G £165.00 £22,045.00 £21,825.00 Ultimate 1.0 T-GDi 100PS 6 speed IMT 48v Hybrid 118 G £165.00 £22,095.00 £21,875.00 Ultimate 1.0 T-GDi 100PS 7 speed DCT 48v Hybrid 121 G £165.00 £23,345.00 £23,125.00

All New i20 – Optional Extras Option Price Metallic / Pearl /.Special paint £565.00

All new i20 specification

Description SE CONNECT PREMIUM ULTIMATE ENGINE & TRANSMISSION 1.0 Petrol T-GDi – 100PS 48 Volt Mild Hybrid ● ● ● 6 Speed Intelligent Manual Transmission (iMT) ● ● ● 7 Speed DCT Transmission (7DCT) □ □ □ EXTERIOR SE CONNECT PREMIUM ULTIMATE 16″ Alloy Wheels ● – – 17″ Alloy Wheels – ● ● Bumpers – Body Coloured ● ● ● Door Mirrors with Integrated Indicators – Body Coloured ● ● – Door Mirrors with Integrated Indicators – Black Glossy – – ● Exterior Door Handles – Body Coloured ● ● ● Radiator Grille – Black Glossy Grille ● ● ● Tyre Brand – Michelin ● ● ● Two Tone Roof (Black Roof) – – ● Shark Fin Antenna ● ● ● Rear Spoiler with Integrated LED Brake Light ● ● ● Window Surround – Black Finish ● – – Window Surround – Chrome Finish – ● ● INTERIOR STYLING SE CONNECT PREMIUM ULTIMATE Interior Door Handles – Satin Chrome Effect ● ● ● Interior Front Map Reading Light ● ● ● Interior Mood Lighting – Blue – ● ● Leather Wrapped Gear Knob ● ● ● Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel ● ● ● Interior – Black Mono ● ● – Interior – Black / Grey – – ● SEATING SE CONNECT PREMIUM ULTIMATE Adjustable Head Restraints ● ● ● Driver’s Seat Height Adjustment (Manual) ● ● ● Front Seats – Heated – ● ● Rear Seats – Split Folding (60/40) ● ● ● Seat Trim – Black Cloth ● ● ● VENTILATION & VISIBILITY SE CONNECT PREMIUM ULTIMATE Adjustable Intermittent Front Windscreen Wipers with Aero Wiper Blade ● ● ● Air Conditioning – Manual ● – – Air Conditioning – Climate Control with Automatic De-fog System for Front Windscreen – ● ● Automatic Dimming Rear View Mirror – ● ● Automatic Headlights with Dusk Sensor ● ● ● Automatic Windscreen Wipers with Rain Sensor – ● ● Daytime Running Lights – LED (situated in lower bumper) ● – – Daytime Running Lights – LED (situated within headlamp) – ● ● Fog Lights – Front – ● ● Static Front Cornering Function ● ● ● Headlamps – Halogen ● – – Headlamps – LED (MFR) – ● ● High Beam Assist (HBA) ● ● ● Interior Light – Cabin and Luggage Compartment ● ● ● Privacy Glass – Rear Side and Tailgate – ● ● Rear Combination Lights – Bulb Type ● – – Rear Combination Lights – LED – ● ● Rear Wiper / Washer with Intermittent Function ● ● ● Tinted Whildshield ● ● ● CONVENIENCE SE CONNECT PREMIUM ULTIMATE 12V Power Outlet in Front Console ● ● ● Arm Rest – Front with Storage – ● ● Cruise Control with Speed Limiter ● ● ● Door Mirrors – Electric Adjustment and Heated ● – – Door Mirrors – Electric Adjustment and Heated with Power Folding Function – ● ● Drive Mode Select ● ● ● Electric Power Steering ● ● ● Electric Windows – Front and Rear with Drivers Anti-Trap Mechanism and One Touch Control ● ● ● Heated Steering Wheel – ● ● Luggage Board ● ● ● Parking Sensors – Rear with reverse camera ● ● ● Smart Key – Keyless Entry with Engine Start/Stop Button – – ● Steering Column – Height and Reach Adjustable ● ● ● Sun Visors – with Driver and Passenger Illuminated Vanity Mirrors ● ● ● Tyre Repair Kit ● ● ● TECHNOLOGY & ENTERTAINMENT SE CONNECT PREMIUM ULTIMATE Centre Console Display – (8.0″) Touchscreen Display Audio with Smart Device Integration ● – – Centre Console Display – (10.25″) Touchscreen Satellite Navigation including Traffic Messaging Channel, Mapcare and Live Services – ● ● Digital Supervision Cluster (10.25″) ● ● ● Bluetooth® Connectivity with Voice Recognition ● ● ● Bluelink (Telematics) with 5 year subscription – ● ● Phone Connection – Android Auto™ ● ● ● Phone Connection – Apple CarPlay™ ● ● ● Radio – Digital DAB ● ● ● Speakers – 2 Tweeters, 2 Front, 2 Rear ● ● ● Speakers – BOSE Premium Sound System with Subwoofer – – ● Steering Wheel Audio and Phone Controls ● ● ● Trip Computer ● ● ● USB and Aux Connections – Front ● ● ● Wireless Charging Pad – – ● SAFETY & SECURITY SE CONNECT PREMIUM ULTIMATE Airbag – Front Passenger De-Activation Switch ● ● ● Airbags – Front, Front Side & Curtain Airbags ● ● ● Anti-lock Brake System (ABS) ● ● ● Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) ● ● ● Central Locking – Remote Control ● ● ● Childproof Rear Door Locks ● ● ● Blind Spot Collison Warning (BCW) – – ● Deadlocks ● ● ● Driver Attention Alert (DAA) ● ● ● Electronic Stability Programme (ESP) ● ● ● Emergency Stop Signal (ESS) ● ● ● eCall (Emergency Call Button) ● ● ● Forward Collision Assist (FCA) (AEB) with Pedestrian Monitoring ● ● ● Forward Collision Assist (FCA) (AEB) with Pedestrian Monitoring & Cycle Detection – – ● Hill-start Assist Control (HAC) ● ● ● Immobiliser ● ● ● Impact Sensing Automatic Door Unlocking ● ● ● ISOfix Child Seat Anchorage Points – Rear ● ● ● Lane Keep Assist (LKA) with Lane Departure Warning (LDW) ● ● ● Lane Follow Assist – – ● Locking Wheel Nuts ● ● ● Perimeter Alarm ● ● ● Seatbelt Pre-tensioners – Front ● ● ● Seatbelt Reminder – Front & Rear ● ● ● Seatbelts – Height Adjustable Front – ● ● Speed Sensitive Automatic Door Locking ● ● ● Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) ● ● ● Vehicle Stability Management (VSM) ● ● ● CUSTOMER OPTIONS SE CONNECT PREMIUM ULTIMATE Metallic / Pearl Paint □ □ □ WARRANTY SE CONNECT PREMIUM ULTIMATE 12 Years’ Anti-Perforation Warranty ● ● ● Five Year Annual Vehicle Health Checks ● ● ● Five Year Unlimited Mileage Warranty ● ● ● Hyundai Roadside Assistance ● ● ●

