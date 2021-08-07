  • KONA N is the N brand’s first performance SUV, capable of 0-62mph in 5.5 seconds
  • Electronically-controlled suspension, 8-speed DCT gearbox, Launch Control and Active Exhaust all as standard
  • Priced from £35,395 OTR

Leatherhead, 16 July 2021 – Hyundai Motor UK has announced the pricing and specification of the All-New KONA N, the first performance SUV in the N line-up, starting from £35,395 OTR. With a whole host of motorsport-inspired upgrades, it offers a winning combination of versatility, powerful acceleration, agility and racetrack readiness.

As the pinnacle in the KONA range, all performance enhancements and advanced technologies are included as standard on KONA N – the only optional extra is a range of metallic, pearlescent and special paint finishes.

KONA N is powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged GDI engine with an 8-speed dual-clutch N DCT transmission. The transmission – upgraded over the standard DCT – allows for three distinctive driving technologies, each designed to deliver maximum driving enjoyment.

N Power Shift (NPS) engages when the car accelerates with more than 90 per cent of throttle, mitigating any reduction in torque during upshifts to deliver maximum power to the wheels. When NPS is used while the Launch Control function is active, the all-new KONA N can accelerate from 0-62mph in just 5.5 seconds.

N Grin Shift (NGS) maximises engine and DCT performance for 20 seconds, directly shifting down to the most appropriate gear and delivers maximum performance with one press of the NGS button. After the “boost” has ended, drivers must wait at least 40 seconds to use it again. Meanwhile, N Track Sense Shift (NTS) optimises gearshifts for racetrack driving, helping the driver to focus more on steering. Based on motorsport data combined with the driver’s behaviour, the car selects the right gear and shift timing during track driving to provide optimal performance.

The all-new KONA N is also equipped with an Electronic Controlled Suspension (ECS); drivers can influence the stiffness of the suspension with the push of a button to optimise the vehicle’s response for a variety of driving situations. KONA N’s Electronic Stability Control (ESC) can also be turned to ‘OFF’ to allow experienced drivers to use the full array of KONA N’s abilities without restrictions.

Meanwhile, the all-new KONA N’s N Corner Carving Differential, an Electronically-controlled Limited Slip Differential (e-LSD), allows the wheels to turn at different speeds by applying different amounts of torque, reducing understeer during fast cornering.

The exterior design features understated, body-coloured design elements with N-exclusive red accents. At the front, the iconic KONA front end is complemented by large air openings that fulfil the cooling needs of the powerful N-tuned engine. The front splitter of the bumper has been increased in size by 10 mm to improve aerodynamic drag and balance. A lowered ride-height, N-exclusive alloy wheels in a dark satin finish, red brake calipers and exclusive side sills in red all showcase the latest in N performance design.

At the rear, the large, double-wing roof spoiler dominates the view, alongside an iconic triangular third brake light. Lower down on the rear bumper, a large diffuser enhances the airflow departure and minimises turbulence. Its red accent line and two large exhaust mufflers further emphasise the performance spirit.

KONA N is available uniquely in a newly developed colour, Sonic Blue, designed especially for an SUV body type while still referencing the now-iconic Hyundai N Performance Blue. The exclusive new N SUV colour complements and contrasts with the other red, dark grey, and glossy black exterior design elements.

Exterior colours:

  • Atlas White (£300)
  • Cyber Grey (£565)
  • Dark Knight (£565)
  • Ignite Flame (£0)
  • Performance Blue (£565)
  • Phantom Black (£565)
  • Sonic Blue (£565)

KONA N’s interior features Blue colour accents as well as N-specific seats, steering wheel, shift knob and metal pedals. It’s equipped with a 10-inch infotainment and digital cluster system featuring an exclusive racing head-up display (HUD), able to communicate updates such as lap time and N track maps.

Convenient technologies like wireless device charging, parking sensors and reversing camera, smart key, adaptive cruise control and a KRELL 8-speaker premium audio system also come as standard. To ensure the highest possible standard of safety, KONA N is equipped with a full array of advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) features, too, including Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA), Lane Keeping Assist (LKA), Lane Following Assist (LFA), Driver Attention Warning (DAW), High Beam Assist (HBA), Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA), Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Alert (RCCA), Safe Exit Warning (SEW) and Smart Cruise Control (SCC).

Ashley Andrew, Managing Director, Hyundai Motor UK said: “In a short space of time the Hyundai N brand has developed a fiercely loyal and enthusiastic following for its dedication to performance as well as usability. KONA N follows in the footsteps of i30 N and i20 N by delivering a driving experience that, we believe, is more thrilling than any competitors and, as confirmed by this latest announcement, at a price that represents extremely good value for money.”

All-New KONA N comes with Hyundai’s industry leading 5 Year Unlimited Mileage Warranty, Roadside Assistance package, 5 Year Annual Health Check, and 12 Year Anti Corrosion Warranty.

Pricing
Description

CO2

Ins. Group

VED £

OTR Price

P11D Value

N 2.0 TGDi 280ps 8DCT

194g/km

27A

1345.00

£35,395.00

£33,995.00


Specifications
ENGINE & TRANSMISSION

N

N 2.0 TGDi 280ps 8DCT

EXTERIOR

19″ Alloy Wheels

Bumpers – Body Coloured

Door Mirrors with Integrated Indicators – Black Gloss

Exhaust – Twin Finisher

Exterior Door Handles – Body Coloured

N Exclusive Front and Rear Bumpers

Rear Spoiler with Integrated LED Brake Light

Red Brake Caliper with N logo

Roof Rails

Side Body Moulding – Body Coloured

INTERIOR STYLING

Alloy Pedals

Interior Door Handles – Metal Paint Effect

Interior Front Map Reading Light and Sunglasses Holder

Leather & Chrome Coated Gear Knob

Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

SEATING

Driver’s Seat Electric Adjustments

Driver’s Seat Lumbar Support (Electric)

Front Passenger’s Seat Electric Adjustments

Front Seats – Heated

Front Seats – Ventilated

Head Restraints – Vertical Adjustment (Front)

Head Restraints – Vertical Adjustment (Rear)

Rear Seats (Outer) – Heated

Rear Seats (Second Row) – Split Folding (60/40)

Suede & Leather ‘N’ Upholstery

VENTILATION & VISIBILITY

Air Conditioning – Climate Control

Automatic Headlights with Dusk Sensor

Automatic Windscreen Wipers with Rain Sensor

Fog Light – Rear

Headlights – LED (MFR)

Interior Ambient Lighting

LED DRLs

Positioning Lights – LED

Privacy Glass – Rear Side and Tailgate

Rear Lights – LED

CONVENIENCE

12V Power Outlet

Bluelink (Connected Car Services) with 5 year subscription

Bottle Holders – Front & Rear Centre Consoles, Front and Rear Doors

Cruise Control – Smart Adaptive Speed Control

Door Mirrors – Electric Adjustment and Heated with Power Folding Function

Door Mirrors Automatic Dimming Function

Electric Windows – Front and Rear with Anti-Trap & One Touch Control (Driver Window)

Front Seat Back Pockets – Driver and Passenger Seat

Gear Shift Paddles

Heated Steering Wheel

Luggage Cover

Luggage Hooks

Luggage Net

Parking Brake – Manual

Parking Sensors – Front and Rear

Parking System – Rear Camera and Guidance System

Smart Key – Keyless Entry with Engine Start/Stop Button

Steering Column – Height and Reach Adjustable

Sun Visors – with Driver and Passenger Illuminated LED Vanity Mirrors

Tyre Repair Kit

TECHNOLOGY & ENTERTAINMENT

Bluetooth® Connectivity with Voice Recognition

Driver’s Supervision Instrument Cluster with 10.25″ LCD Display

Head Up Display (HUD)

KRELL Premium Audio – 8 Speakers + Subwoofer

Touchscreen Satellite Navigation (10.25″ ) including Mapcare and Live Services

USB Connection – Front & Rear

Wireless Phone Charging Pad

SAFETY & SECURITY

Alarm

Airbags – Front, Front Side & Curtain Airbags

Anti-lock Brake System (ABS)

Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist (BCA)

eCall

Forward Collision Avoidance Assist (FCA) (City, Urban, Pedestrian, Cycle)

Immobiliser

Intelligent Speed Limit Warning (ISLW)

ISOfix Child Seat Anchorage Points – Rear (outer seats only)

Lane Follow Assist (LFA)

Lane Keep Assist (LKA)

Rear Cross Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist (RCCA)

Safe Exit Warning

Traction Control

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) with Individual Tyre Pressure Display

PERFORMANCE

Active Variable Exhaust System

Drive Mode Buttons

Electronic Controlled Suspension

Electronic Limited Slip Differential

Launch Control

N Exclusive Sports Seats

N Mode Button

Rack Motor Driven Power Steering

Sports Suspension

WARRANTY

12 Years’ Anti-Perforation Warranty

Five Year Annual Vehicle Health Checks

Five Year Unlimited Mileage Warranty

Hyundai Roadside Assistance


Technical
ENGINE

2.0 T-GDi 280PS 8 Speed DCT 2WD

Euro Status

EURO 6D

Type

4 Cylinder DOHC

Valve

16

Displacement (cc)

1998

Bore & Stroke (mm)

86×86

Compression Ratio

9.5

Max Power (PS/kW)

280 / 205.9 @ 5500 – 6000 rpm (PS/kW)

Torque (Nm/lbs ft)

392 / 289.1 @ 2100 – 4700 rpm (Nm/lbs ft)

0-62mph (seconds)

5.5 (with launch control)

Top Speed (mph)

149

SUSPENSION

Front

McPherson Strut Type

Rear

Multi-Link Type

STEERING

System

R-MDPS

Steering Wheel Lock to Lock Turns

2.14

Turning Circle (metres)

11.66

BRAKE

System

Dual-Diagonal, Split-Circuit, Power Assisted + EBD

Front

Ventilated Disc

Rear

Ventilated Disc

DIMENSIONS

Overall Length (mm)

4215

Overall Width (mm) (Excluding Door Mirrors)

1800

Wheelbase (mm)

2600

WEIGHT AND CAPACITY

Kerb Weight (kg)

1510 – 1569

Payload (kg)

441 – 500

Gross Vehicle Weight (kg)

2010

Max Tow Weight (kg) – Braked

1600

Max Tow Weight (kg) – Unbraked

700

Gross Train Weight (kg)

3610

Noseweight (kg)

80

Max Roof Weight (kg)

80

Fuel Tank Capacity (litre)

50

TYRES, CAPACITIES AND ECONOMY

Front Tyre

235/40 R19

Rear Tyre

235/40 R19

Front Wheel

8.0J x 19

Real Wheel

8.0J x 19

Front Track

1579

Rear Track

1575

Overall Height (mm)

1565

Luggage Capacity VDA (litres) – Seats Up

361

Luggage Capacity VDA (litres) – Seats Down

1143

WLTP-Low Phase MPG (l/100km)

23.2 (12.2)

WLTP-Mid Phase MPG (l/100km)

35.3 (8.0)

WLTP-High Phase MPG (l/100km)

38.7 (7.3)

WLTP-Extra High Phase MPG (l/100km)

33.2 (8.5)

WLTP-Combined MPG (l/100km)

33.2 (8.5)

WLTP-CO2 Emissions (g/km)

194