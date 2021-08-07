KONA N is the N brand’s first performance SUV, capable of 0-62mph in 5.5 seconds

Electronically-controlled suspension, 8-speed DCT gearbox, Launch Control and Active Exhaust all as standard

Priced from £35,395 OTR

Leatherhead, 16 July 2021 – Hyundai Motor UK has announced the pricing and specification of the All-New KONA N, the first performance SUV in the N line-up, starting from £35,395 OTR. With a whole host of motorsport-inspired upgrades, it offers a winning combination of versatility, powerful acceleration, agility and racetrack readiness.

As the pinnacle in the KONA range, all performance enhancements and advanced technologies are included as standard on KONA N – the only optional extra is a range of metallic, pearlescent and special paint finishes.

KONA N is powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged GDI engine with an 8-speed dual-clutch N DCT transmission. The transmission – upgraded over the standard DCT – allows for three distinctive driving technologies, each designed to deliver maximum driving enjoyment.

N Power Shift (NPS) engages when the car accelerates with more than 90 per cent of throttle, mitigating any reduction in torque during upshifts to deliver maximum power to the wheels. When NPS is used while the Launch Control function is active, the all-new KONA N can accelerate from 0-62mph in just 5.5 seconds.

N Grin Shift (NGS) maximises engine and DCT performance for 20 seconds, directly shifting down to the most appropriate gear and delivers maximum performance with one press of the NGS button. After the “boost” has ended, drivers must wait at least 40 seconds to use it again. Meanwhile, N Track Sense Shift (NTS) optimises gearshifts for racetrack driving, helping the driver to focus more on steering. Based on motorsport data combined with the driver’s behaviour, the car selects the right gear and shift timing during track driving to provide optimal performance.

The all-new KONA N is also equipped with an Electronic Controlled Suspension (ECS); drivers can influence the stiffness of the suspension with the push of a button to optimise the vehicle’s response for a variety of driving situations. KONA N’s Electronic Stability Control (ESC) can also be turned to ‘OFF’ to allow experienced drivers to use the full array of KONA N’s abilities without restrictions.

Meanwhile, the all-new KONA N’s N Corner Carving Differential, an Electronically-controlled Limited Slip Differential (e-LSD), allows the wheels to turn at different speeds by applying different amounts of torque, reducing understeer during fast cornering.

The exterior design features understated, body-coloured design elements with N-exclusive red accents. At the front, the iconic KONA front end is complemented by large air openings that fulfil the cooling needs of the powerful N-tuned engine. The front splitter of the bumper has been increased in size by 10 mm to improve aerodynamic drag and balance. A lowered ride-height, N-exclusive alloy wheels in a dark satin finish, red brake calipers and exclusive side sills in red all showcase the latest in N performance design.

At the rear, the large, double-wing roof spoiler dominates the view, alongside an iconic triangular third brake light. Lower down on the rear bumper, a large diffuser enhances the airflow departure and minimises turbulence. Its red accent line and two large exhaust mufflers further emphasise the performance spirit.

KONA N is available uniquely in a newly developed colour, Sonic Blue, designed especially for an SUV body type while still referencing the now-iconic Hyundai N Performance Blue. The exclusive new N SUV colour complements and contrasts with the other red, dark grey, and glossy black exterior design elements.

Exterior colours:

Atlas White (£300)

Cyber Grey (£565)

Dark Knight (£565)

Ignite Flame (£0)

Performance Blue (£565)

Phantom Black (£565)

Sonic Blue (£565)

KONA N’s interior features Blue colour accents as well as N-specific seats, steering wheel, shift knob and metal pedals. It’s equipped with a 10-inch infotainment and digital cluster system featuring an exclusive racing head-up display (HUD), able to communicate updates such as lap time and N track maps.

Convenient technologies like wireless device charging, parking sensors and reversing camera, smart key, adaptive cruise control and a KRELL 8-speaker premium audio system also come as standard. To ensure the highest possible standard of safety, KONA N is equipped with a full array of advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) features, too, including Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA), Lane Keeping Assist (LKA), Lane Following Assist (LFA), Driver Attention Warning (DAW), High Beam Assist (HBA), Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA), Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Alert (RCCA), Safe Exit Warning (SEW) and Smart Cruise Control (SCC).

Ashley Andrew, Managing Director, Hyundai Motor UK said: “In a short space of time the Hyundai N brand has developed a fiercely loyal and enthusiastic following for its dedication to performance as well as usability. KONA N follows in the footsteps of i30 N and i20 N by delivering a driving experience that, we believe, is more thrilling than any competitors and, as confirmed by this latest announcement, at a price that represents extremely good value for money.”

All-New KONA N comes with Hyundai’s industry leading 5 Year Unlimited Mileage Warranty, Roadside Assistance package, 5 Year Annual Health Check, and 12 Year Anti Corrosion Warranty.

Pricing

Description CO2 Ins. Group VED £ OTR Price P11D Value N 2.0 TGDi 280ps 8DCT 194g/km 27A 1345.00 £35,395.00 £33,995.00



Specifications

ENGINE & TRANSMISSION N N 2.0 TGDi 280ps 8DCT ● EXTERIOR 19″ Alloy Wheels ● Bumpers – Body Coloured ● Door Mirrors with Integrated Indicators – Black Gloss ● Exhaust – Twin Finisher ● Exterior Door Handles – Body Coloured ● N Exclusive Front and Rear Bumpers ● Rear Spoiler with Integrated LED Brake Light ● Red Brake Caliper with N logo ● Roof Rails ● Side Body Moulding – Body Coloured ● INTERIOR STYLING Alloy Pedals ● Interior Door Handles – Metal Paint Effect ● Interior Front Map Reading Light and Sunglasses Holder ● Leather & Chrome Coated Gear Knob ● Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel ● SEATING Driver’s Seat Electric Adjustments ● Driver’s Seat Lumbar Support (Electric) ● Front Passenger’s Seat Electric Adjustments ● Front Seats – Heated ● Front Seats – Ventilated ● Head Restraints – Vertical Adjustment (Front) ● Head Restraints – Vertical Adjustment (Rear) ● Rear Seats (Outer) – Heated ● Rear Seats (Second Row) – Split Folding (60/40) ● Suede & Leather ‘N’ Upholstery ● VENTILATION & VISIBILITY Air Conditioning – Climate Control ● Automatic Headlights with Dusk Sensor ● Automatic Windscreen Wipers with Rain Sensor ● Fog Light – Rear ● Headlights – LED (MFR) ● Interior Ambient Lighting ● LED DRLs ● Positioning Lights – LED ● Privacy Glass – Rear Side and Tailgate ● Rear Lights – LED ● CONVENIENCE 12V Power Outlet ● Bluelink (Connected Car Services) with 5 year subscription ● Bottle Holders – Front & Rear Centre Consoles, Front and Rear Doors ● Cruise Control – Smart Adaptive Speed Control ● Door Mirrors – Electric Adjustment and Heated with Power Folding Function ● Door Mirrors Automatic Dimming Function ● Electric Windows – Front and Rear with Anti-Trap & One Touch Control (Driver Window) ● Front Seat Back Pockets – Driver and Passenger Seat ● Gear Shift Paddles ● Heated Steering Wheel ● Luggage Cover ● Luggage Hooks ● Luggage Net ● Parking Brake – Manual ● Parking Sensors – Front and Rear ● Parking System – Rear Camera and Guidance System ● Smart Key – Keyless Entry with Engine Start/Stop Button ● Steering Column – Height and Reach Adjustable ● Sun Visors – with Driver and Passenger Illuminated LED Vanity Mirrors ● Tyre Repair Kit ● TECHNOLOGY & ENTERTAINMENT Bluetooth® Connectivity with Voice Recognition ● Driver’s Supervision Instrument Cluster with 10.25″ LCD Display ● Head Up Display (HUD) ● KRELL Premium Audio – 8 Speakers + Subwoofer ● Touchscreen Satellite Navigation (10.25″ ) including Mapcare and Live Services ● USB Connection – Front & Rear ● Wireless Phone Charging Pad ● SAFETY & SECURITY Alarm ● Airbags – Front, Front Side & Curtain Airbags ● Anti-lock Brake System (ABS) ● Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist (BCA) ● eCall ● Forward Collision Avoidance Assist (FCA) (City, Urban, Pedestrian, Cycle) ● Immobiliser ● Intelligent Speed Limit Warning (ISLW) ● ISOfix Child Seat Anchorage Points – Rear (outer seats only) ● Lane Follow Assist (LFA) ● Lane Keep Assist (LKA) ● Rear Cross Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist (RCCA) ● Safe Exit Warning ● Traction Control ● Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) with Individual Tyre Pressure Display ● PERFORMANCE Active Variable Exhaust System ● Drive Mode Buttons ● Electronic Controlled Suspension ● Electronic Limited Slip Differential ● Launch Control ● N Exclusive Sports Seats ● N Mode Button ● Rack Motor Driven Power Steering ● Sports Suspension ● WARRANTY 12 Years’ Anti-Perforation Warranty ● Five Year Annual Vehicle Health Checks ● Five Year Unlimited Mileage Warranty ● Hyundai Roadside Assistance ●



Technical

ENGINE 2.0 T-GDi 280PS 8 Speed DCT 2WD Euro Status EURO 6D Type 4 Cylinder DOHC Valve 16 Displacement (cc) 1998 Bore & Stroke (mm) 86×86 Compression Ratio 9.5 Max Power (PS/kW) 280 / 205.9 @ 5500 – 6000 rpm (PS/kW) Torque (Nm/lbs ft) 392 / 289.1 @ 2100 – 4700 rpm (Nm/lbs ft) 0-62mph (seconds) 5.5 (with launch control) Top Speed (mph) 149 SUSPENSION Front McPherson Strut Type Rear Multi-Link Type STEERING System R-MDPS Steering Wheel Lock to Lock Turns 2.14 Turning Circle (metres) 11.66 BRAKE System Dual-Diagonal, Split-Circuit, Power Assisted + EBD Front Ventilated Disc Rear Ventilated Disc DIMENSIONS Overall Length (mm) 4215 Overall Width (mm) (Excluding Door Mirrors) 1800 Wheelbase (mm) 2600