TUCSON N Line design includes interior and exterior accents inspired by Hyundai N
Available in N Line or N Line S trim levels
Prices from £31,110 OTR
Leatherhead, 12 April 2021 – Hyundai Motor UK has announced the pricing and specification of the All New TUCSON N Line T-GDi and 48V Mild Hybrid models, starting from just £31,110. TUCSON Hybrid and Plug-in Hybrid N Line pricing and specification will be announced later this year.
The TUCSON N Line offers sporty and distinctive exterior design features and differentiating interior details so customers can enjoy a driving experience with even more attitude. The N Line range starts with the standard N Line 1.6 T-GDi 150ps six-speed manual-equipped model and – until Hybrid and Plug-in Hybrid models receive the N Line treatment – ends with the N Line S 1.6 T-GDi 180ps 4WD Mild Hybrid, with seven-speed dual-clutch transmission at £37,065
For this latest sporty take on the All New TUCSON, the parametric jewel patterns on the grille pieces have been elaborated with edges, creating additional reflections depending on the angle. The grille also incorporates the N Line badge. Under the grille sits a rectangular shaped bumper and a refined air intake, which is taller and bigger than on the standard TUCSON for a sportier look, while striking black bezels frame the head lamps. At the rear TUCSON N Line is outfitted with a longer aerodynamic spoiler, complete with stabilising fins, a diffusor and aggressive twin-tip muffler exhausts. Standard 19-inch alloy wheels, featuring a geometric pattern mirroring TUCSON’s grille, complete the look.
Customers can choose from seven exterior colours, with an optional two-tone roof in Phantom Black available on five of the colour trims.
Exterior colours:
Shadow Grey [exclusively for N Line] w/ optional Phantom Black roof (£665 + optional £500)
Polar White w/ optional Phantom Black roof (£300 + optional £500)
Engine Red w/ optional Phantom Black roof (£0 + optional £500)
Sunset Red w/ optional Phantom Black roof ((£665 + optional £500)
Dark Knight Grey w/ optional Phantom Black roof (£665 + optional £500)
Shimmering Silver (£665)
Phantom Black (£665)
In the cabin, TUCSON N Line features N-branded sporty seats with black suede and leather seat coverings, as well as red stitching. Red stitching is also woven on the door trim and armrest, while the grey cloth crash pad is garnished with red accents. A dedicated N steering wheel arrives complete with an N logo. Other N design elements are to be found on the leather gear shift knob or shift by wire console cover, depending on the chosen transmission. Meanwhile, a black headliner gives the interior an extra sporty touch. Further N Line enhancements include metal pedals, a foot rest and door steps.
Customers can choose between N Line (from £31,110) and N Line S (from £32,810) trim levels, with the former generously equipped with heated front seats, dual-zone climate control, parking sensors, Smart Key, wireless charging pad and ambient interior lighting. N Line S models additionally receive three-zone climate control, a tilt-and-slide electric panoramic roof, Smart electric tailgate, a heated steering wheel, KRELL Premium Audio with eight speakers and subwoofer and added SmartSense safety including Blind Spot Collision Warning and Rear Cross Traffic Alert.
This standard equipment is in addition to TUCSON’s technology across the range, including automatic rear view mirror, lights and wipers, 10.25″ touchscreen satellite navigation with Bluelink® connected car services and a 10.25″ driver’s supervision instrument cluster. The optional Tech Pack is available on N Line S models and includes electronically controlled suspension, blind spot view monitor & around view monitor
Ashley Andrew, Managing Director, Hyundai Motor UK said “As consistently one of our most popular models, we’re delighted to be able to confirm pricing for the latest addition to the TUCSON line-up. N Line and N Line S models build on the well-equipped, wonderfully designed and hi-tech groundwork of TUCSON with a package of performance-inspired styling editions and an expanded list of luxurious standard equipment – all at a price that, we believe, is better value than rival products.”
All New TUCSON N Line models come with Hyundai’s industry leading 5 Year Unlimited Mileage Warranty, Roadside Assistance package, 5 Year Annual Health Check, and 12 Year Anti Corrosion Warranty.
Pricing
For the very latest pricing information, please check www.hyundai.co.uk/new-cars/tucson
Description
CO2
Ins. Group
VED £
OTR Price
P11D Value
N Line 1.6 T-GDi 150ps 6 speed manual transmission
TBC
TBC
555.00
£31,110.00
£30,500.00
N Line 1.6 T-GDi 48V MHEV 150ps 7speed DCT
TBC
TBC
545.00
£33,275.00
£32,675.00
N Line S 1.6 T-GDi 150ps 6 speed manual transmission
TBC
TBC
555.00
£32,810.00
£32,200.00
N Line S 1.6 T-GDi 48V MHEV 150ps 7 speed DCT
TBC
TBC
545.00
£35,195.00
£34,595.00
N Line S 1.6 T-GDi 48V MHEV 180ps 7 speed DCT 4WD
TBC
TBC
545.00
£37,065.00
£36,465.00
Specifications
For the very latest specification information, please check www.hyundai.co.uk/new-cars/tucson
ENGINE & TRANSMISSION
N Line
N Line S
1.6 TGDi 150ps 6MT
●
●
1.6 TGDi 150ps 48 Volt MHEV 7DCT
●
●
1.6 TGDi 180ps 4WD 48 Volt MHEV 7DCT
–
●
EXTERIOR
19″ Alloy Wheels
●
●
Bumpers – Body Coloured
●
●
Door Frame Moulding – Gloss Black
●
●
Door Mirrors with Integrated Indicators – Body Coloured
●
●
Exterior Door Handles – Body Coloured
●
●
Radiator Grille – Dark Chrome Effect
●
●
Roof Rails
●
●
Skid Plate Front & Rear – Silver
●
●
Solid Paint (Engine Red)
●
●
Wheel arch inserts – Body Coloured
●
●
INTERIOR STYLING
Alloy Pedals
●
●
Ambient Lighting
●
●
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel and Gear Knob (not hybrid)
●
●
SEATING
Adjustable Head Restraints (Up/Down)
●
●
Driver’s Seat Height Adjustment (Manual)
●
●
Driver’s Seat Lumbar Support (Electric)
●
●
Front Passenger’s Seat Height Adjustment (Manual)
●
●
Front Passenger’s Seat Lumbar Support (Manual)
●
●
Front Seats – Heated
●
●
Rear Seats – Split Folding (40:20:40)
●
●
Seat Trim – Suede and Leather
●
●
VENTILATION & VISIBILITY
Adjustable Intermittent Front Windscreen Wipers with Aero Wiper Blade
●
●
Air Conditioning – Climate Control (Dual Zone)
●
–
Air Conditioning – Climate Control (Three Zone)
–
●
Automatic Dimming Rear View Mirror
●
●
Automatic Headlights with Dusk Sensor
●
●
Automatic Windscreen Wipers with Rain Sensor
●
●
Daytime Running Lights – LED
●
●
Headlights – LED MFR with Static Bending Light
●
●
High Beam Assist (HBA)
●
●
Interior Light – Luggage Compartment
●
●
Interior Light – Map Reading Light
●
●
Interior Lights – LED Personal & Overhead Console Lamp
–
●
Positioning Lights – LED
●
●
Privacy Glass – Rear Windows and Tailgate
●
●
Rear Lights – LED
●
●
Sunroof – Panoramic Glass Electric Tilt and Slide
–
●
Tinted Glass with Windscreen Shade Band
●
●
CONVENIENCE
12 Volt AC Power Outlet Front Centre Facia and Luggage Compartment
●
●
Arm Rest – Front with Storage
●
●
Arm Rest – Rear with Cup Holders
●
●
Cruise Control – Smart Adaptive Speed Control with Stop & Go Function (DCT & Hybrid only)
–
●
Cruise Control – Conventional Type
●
●
Door Mirrors – Electric Adjustment and Heated with Power Folding Function
●
●
Drive Mode Select
●
●
E-Call
●
●
Electric Windows – Front and Rear with Anti-Trap Mechanism and One Touch Control
●
●
Heated Steering Wheel
–
●
Luggage Cover
●
●
Parking Brake – Electric with Autohold
●
●
Parking Sensors – Front and Rear
●
●
Parking Sensors – Rear
●
●
Parking System – Rear Camera
●
●
Rear Side window blind
–
●
Smart Electric Tailgate
–
●
Smart Key – Keyless Entry with Engine Start/Stop Button
●
●
Sun Visors – with Driver and Passenger Illuminated LED Vanity Mirrors
●
●
Tyre Repair Kit
●
●
Windscreen Washer Fluid Sensor and Warning Indicator
●
●
TECHNOLOGY & ENTERTAINMENT
10.25″ Touchscreen Satellite Navigation with Mapcare and LIVE Services
●
●
10.25″ Supervision Instrument Cluster
●
●
Bluelink® Connected Car Services with 5 Year Subscription
●
●
Bluetooth® Connectivity
●
●
KRELL Premium Audio – 8 Speaker + Subwoofer
–
●
Phone Connection – Android Auto™
●
●
Phone Connection – Apple CarPlay™
●
●
Radio – Digital DAB
●
●
Speakers – 2 Front, 2 Rear, 2 Tweeters
●
●
Steering Wheel Audio and Phone Controls
●
●
USB Connections Front and Rear
●
●
Wireless Phone Charging Pad
●
●
SAFETY & SECURITY
Airbag – Front Passenger De-Activation Switch
●
●
Airbags – Front, Front Side, Curtain and Centre Front Airbags
●
●
Alarm – Category 1
●
●
Anti-lock Brake System (ABS)
●
●
Blind Spot Collision Warning (BCW)
–
●
Brake Assist System (BAS)
●
●
Central Locking – Remote Control
●
●
Childproof Rear Door Locks
●
●
Deadlocks
●
●
Downhill Brake Control (DBC)
●
●
Driver Attention Warning
●
●
Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
●
●
Emergency Stop Signal (ESS)
●
●
Forward Collision Avoidance Assist (FCA) Car, Pedestrian and Cycle
●
●
Forward Collision Avoidance Assist Junction Turning (FCAJT)
–
●
Hill-start Assist Control (HAC)
●
●
Immobiliser
●
●
Intelligent Speed Limit Assist (ISLA)
●
●
ISOfix Child Seat Anchorage Points – Rear (outer seats only)
●
●
Lane Follow Assist (LFA)
●
●
Lane Keep Assist (LKA)
●
●
Locking Wheel Nuts
●
●
Manual Speed Limit Assist (MSLA)
●
●
Multi Collision Braking (MCA)
●
●
Rear Cross Traffic Collision Warning (RCCW)
–
●
Seatbelt Pre-tensioners – Front
●
●
Seatbelt Reminder – Front & Rear
●
●
Seatbelts – Height Adjustable Driver and Front Passenger
●
●
Speed Sensitive Automatic Door Locking
●
●
Trailer Stability Assist (TSA)
●
●
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) with Individual Tyre Pressure Display
●
●
CUSTOMER OPTIONS
Metallic / Pearl / Special Solid Paint
□
□
Tech pack – Electronic Control Suspension (ECS), Around View Monitor (AVM), Blind Spot View Monitor (BVM) (1.6 TGDi 48 Volt MHEV 180ps 4WD DCT only)
–
□
WARRANTY
12 Years’ Anti-Perforation Warranty
●
●
Five Year Annual Vehicle Health Checks
●
●
Five Year Unlimited Mileage Warranty
●
●
Hyundai Roadside Assistance
●
●
Technical
For the very latest technical information, please check www.hyundai.co.uk/new-cars/tucson
ENGINE
1.6 T-GDi 150ps 6MT
1.6 T-GDi 150ps
Mild Hybrid 7DCT
1.6 T-GDi 180ps Mild Hybrid 7DCT 4WD
Euro Status
EURO 6d
Type
4 Cylinder DOHC
Valve
16
Displacement (cc)
1598
Bore & Stroke (mm)
75.6 x 89.0
Compression Ratio
10.5 : 1
Max Power (PS/kW)
150/110.3 @ 5500 rpm
150/110.3 @ 5500 rpm
180 / 132.4 @ 5500 rpm
Torque (Nm/lbs ft)
250 / 184 @
1500-4000 rpm
250 / 184 @
1500-4000 rpm
265 / 195 @
1500-4000 rpm
0-62mph (seconds)
10.3
9.6
9.0
Top Speed (mph)
117
117
125
SUSPENSION
Front
MacPherson Strut with coil spring
Rear
Multi-link
STEERING
System
Motor Power Assisted Rack and Pinion Type
Steering
2.41 turns lock to lock
Turning Circle (metres)
10.9
BRAKE
System
Dual diagonal split circuit power assisted with Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Front
Ventilated discs
Rear
Solid discs
DIMENSIONS
Overall Length (mm)
4500
Overall Width (mm)
1865 (Excluding Door Mirrors)
Wheelbase (mm)
2680
WEIGHT AND CAPACITY
Kerb Weight (kg)
1425-1575
1491-1621
1558-1689
Payload (kg)
475-625
479-609
481-612
Gross Vehicle Weight (kg)
2050
2100
2170
Max Tow Weight (kg) – Braked
1650
1650
1650
Max Tow Weight (kg) – Unbraked
750
750
750
Gross Train Weight (kg)
3700
3750
3820
Noseweight (kg)
100
100
100
Max Roof Weight (kg)
100
100
100
Fuel Tank Capacity (litre)
54
54
54
N Line
Front Tyre
235/50 R19
Rear Tyre
235/50 R19
Front Wheel
7.5J x 19 (alloy)
Real Wheel
7.5J x 19 (alloy)
Front Track
1615
Rear Track
1622
Overall Height (mm)
1653
Luggage Capacity VDA (litres) – Seats Up
620
577
577
Luggage Capacity VDA (litres) – Seats Down
1799
1756
1756
WLTP-Low Phase MPG (l/100km)
TBC
TBC
TBC
WLTP-Mid Phase MPG (l/100km)
TBC
TBC
TBC
WLTP-High Phase MPG (l/100km)
TBC
TBC
TBC
WLTP-Extra High Phase MPG (l/100km)
TBC
TBC
TBC
WLTP-Combined MPG (l/100km)
TBC
TBC
TBC
WLTP-CO2 Emissions (g/km)
TBC
TBC
TBC
N Line S
Front Tyre
235/50 R19
Rear Tyre
235/50 R19
Front Wheel
7.5J x 19 (alloy)
Real Wheel
7.5J x 19 (alloy)
Front Track
1615
Rear Track
1622
Overall Height (mm)
1653
Luggage Capacity VDA (litres) – Seats Up
620
577
577
Luggage Capacity VDA (litres) – Seats Down
1799
1756
1756
WLTP-Low Phase MPG (l/100km)
TBC
TBC
TBC
WLTP-Mid Phase MPG (l/100km)
TBC
TBC
TBC
WLTP-High Phase MPG (l/100km)
TBC
TBC
TBC
WLTP-Extra High Phase MPG (l/100km)
TBC
TBC
TBC
WLTP-Combined MPG (l/100km)
TBC
TBC
TBC
WLTP-CO2 Emissions (g/km)
TBC
TBC
TBC