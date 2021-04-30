TUCSON N Line design includes interior and exterior accents inspired by Hyundai N

Available in N Line or N Line S trim levels

Prices from £31,110 OTR

Leatherhead, 12 April 2021 – Hyundai Motor UK has announced the pricing and specification of the All New TUCSON N Line T-GDi and 48V Mild Hybrid models, starting from just £31,110. TUCSON Hybrid and Plug-in Hybrid N Line pricing and specification will be announced later this year.

The TUCSON N Line offers sporty and distinctive exterior design features and differentiating interior details so customers can enjoy a driving experience with even more attitude. The N Line range starts with the standard N Line 1.6 T-GDi 150ps six-speed manual-equipped model and – until Hybrid and Plug-in Hybrid models receive the N Line treatment – ends with the N Line S 1.6 T-GDi 180ps 4WD Mild Hybrid, with seven-speed dual-clutch transmission at £37,065

For this latest sporty take on the All New TUCSON, the parametric jewel patterns on the grille pieces have been elaborated with edges, creating additional reflections depending on the angle. The grille also incorporates the N Line badge. Under the grille sits a rectangular shaped bumper and a refined air intake, which is taller and bigger than on the standard TUCSON for a sportier look, while striking black bezels frame the head lamps. At the rear TUCSON N Line is outfitted with a longer aerodynamic spoiler, complete with stabilising fins, a diffusor and aggressive twin-tip muffler exhausts. Standard 19-inch alloy wheels, featuring a geometric pattern mirroring TUCSON’s grille, complete the look.

Customers can choose from seven exterior colours, with an optional two-tone roof in Phantom Black available on five of the colour trims.

Exterior colours:

Shadow Grey [exclusively for N Line] w/ optional Phantom Black roof (£665 + optional £500)

Polar White w/ optional Phantom Black roof (£300 + optional £500)

Engine Red w/ optional Phantom Black roof (£0 + optional £500)

Sunset Red w/ optional Phantom Black roof ((£665 + optional £500)

Dark Knight Grey w/ optional Phantom Black roof (£665 + optional £500)

Shimmering Silver (£665)

Phantom Black (£665)

In the cabin, TUCSON N Line features N-branded sporty seats with black suede and leather seat coverings, as well as red stitching. Red stitching is also woven on the door trim and armrest, while the grey cloth crash pad is garnished with red accents. A dedicated N steering wheel arrives complete with an N logo. Other N design elements are to be found on the leather gear shift knob or shift by wire console cover, depending on the chosen transmission. Meanwhile, a black headliner gives the interior an extra sporty touch. Further N Line enhancements include metal pedals, a foot rest and door steps.

Customers can choose between N Line (from £31,110) and N Line S (from £32,810) trim levels, with the former generously equipped with heated front seats, dual-zone climate control, parking sensors, Smart Key, wireless charging pad and ambient interior lighting. N Line S models additionally receive three-zone climate control, a tilt-and-slide electric panoramic roof, Smart electric tailgate, a heated steering wheel, KRELL Premium Audio with eight speakers and subwoofer and added SmartSense safety including Blind Spot Collision Warning and Rear Cross Traffic Alert.

This standard equipment is in addition to TUCSON’s technology across the range, including automatic rear view mirror, lights and wipers, 10.25″ touchscreen satellite navigation with Bluelink® connected car services and a 10.25″ driver’s supervision instrument cluster. The optional Tech Pack is available on N Line S models and includes electronically controlled suspension, blind spot view monitor & around view monitor

Ashley Andrew, Managing Director, Hyundai Motor UK said “As consistently one of our most popular models, we’re delighted to be able to confirm pricing for the latest addition to the TUCSON line-up. N Line and N Line S models build on the well-equipped, wonderfully designed and hi-tech groundwork of TUCSON with a package of performance-inspired styling editions and an expanded list of luxurious standard equipment – all at a price that, we believe, is better value than rival products.”

All New TUCSON N Line models come with Hyundai’s industry leading 5 Year Unlimited Mileage Warranty, Roadside Assistance package, 5 Year Annual Health Check, and 12 Year Anti Corrosion Warranty.

Pricing

For the very latest pricing information, please check www.hyundai.co.uk/new-cars/tucson

Description

CO2

Ins. Group

VED £

OTR Price

P11D Value

N Line 1.6 T-GDi 150ps 6 speed manual transmission

TBC

TBC

555.00

£31,110.00

£30,500.00

N Line 1.6 T-GDi 48V MHEV 150ps 7speed DCT

TBC

TBC

545.00

£33,275.00

£32,675.00

N Line S 1.6 T-GDi 150ps 6 speed manual transmission

TBC

TBC

555.00

£32,810.00

£32,200.00

N Line S 1.6 T-GDi 48V MHEV 150ps 7 speed DCT

TBC

TBC

545.00

£35,195.00

£34,595.00

N Line S 1.6 T-GDi 48V MHEV 180ps 7 speed DCT 4WD

TBC

TBC

545.00

£37,065.00

£36,465.00

Specifications

For the very latest specification information, please check www.hyundai.co.uk/new-cars/tucson

ENGINE & TRANSMISSION

N Line

N Line S

1.6 TGDi 150ps 6MT

●

●

1.6 TGDi 150ps 48 Volt MHEV 7DCT

●

●

1.6 TGDi 180ps 4WD 48 Volt MHEV 7DCT

–

●

EXTERIOR

19″ Alloy Wheels

●

●

Bumpers – Body Coloured

●

●

Door Frame Moulding – Gloss Black

●

●

Door Mirrors with Integrated Indicators – Body Coloured

●

●

Exterior Door Handles – Body Coloured

●

●

Radiator Grille – Dark Chrome Effect

●

●

Roof Rails

●

●

Skid Plate Front & Rear – Silver

●

●

Solid Paint (Engine Red)

●

●

Wheel arch inserts – Body Coloured

●

●

INTERIOR STYLING

Alloy Pedals

●

●

Ambient Lighting

●

●

Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel and Gear Knob (not hybrid)

●

●

SEATING

Adjustable Head Restraints (Up/Down)

●

●

Driver’s Seat Height Adjustment (Manual)

●

●

Driver’s Seat Lumbar Support (Electric)

●

●

Front Passenger’s Seat Height Adjustment (Manual)

●

●

Front Passenger’s Seat Lumbar Support (Manual)

●

●

Front Seats – Heated

●

●

Rear Seats – Split Folding (40:20:40)

●

●

Seat Trim – Suede and Leather

●

●

VENTILATION & VISIBILITY

Adjustable Intermittent Front Windscreen Wipers with Aero Wiper Blade

●

●

Air Conditioning – Climate Control (Dual Zone)

●

–

Air Conditioning – Climate Control (Three Zone)

–

●

Automatic Dimming Rear View Mirror

●

●

Automatic Headlights with Dusk Sensor

●

●

Automatic Windscreen Wipers with Rain Sensor

●

●

Daytime Running Lights – LED

●

●

Headlights – LED MFR with Static Bending Light

●

●

High Beam Assist (HBA)

●

●

Interior Light – Luggage Compartment

●

●

Interior Light – Map Reading Light

●

●

Interior Lights – LED Personal & Overhead Console Lamp

–

●

Positioning Lights – LED

●

●

Privacy Glass – Rear Windows and Tailgate

●

●

Rear Lights – LED

●

●

Sunroof – Panoramic Glass Electric Tilt and Slide

–

●

Tinted Glass with Windscreen Shade Band

●

●

CONVENIENCE

12 Volt AC Power Outlet Front Centre Facia and Luggage Compartment

●

●

Arm Rest – Front with Storage

●

●

Arm Rest – Rear with Cup Holders

●

●

Cruise Control – Smart Adaptive Speed Control with Stop & Go Function (DCT & Hybrid only)

–

●

Cruise Control – Conventional Type

●

●

Door Mirrors – Electric Adjustment and Heated with Power Folding Function

●

●

Drive Mode Select

●

●

E-Call

●

●

Electric Windows – Front and Rear with Anti-Trap Mechanism and One Touch Control

●

●

Heated Steering Wheel

–

●

Luggage Cover

●

●

Parking Brake – Electric with Autohold

●

●

Parking Sensors – Front and Rear

●

●

Parking Sensors – Rear

●

●

Parking System – Rear Camera

●

●

Rear Side window blind

–

●

Smart Electric Tailgate

–

●

Smart Key – Keyless Entry with Engine Start/Stop Button

●

●

Sun Visors – with Driver and Passenger Illuminated LED Vanity Mirrors

●

●

Tyre Repair Kit

●

●

Windscreen Washer Fluid Sensor and Warning Indicator

●

●

TECHNOLOGY & ENTERTAINMENT

10.25″ Touchscreen Satellite Navigation with Mapcare and LIVE Services

●

●

10.25″ Supervision Instrument Cluster

●

●

Bluelink® Connected Car Services with 5 Year Subscription

●

●

Bluetooth® Connectivity

●

●

KRELL Premium Audio – 8 Speaker + Subwoofer

–

●

Phone Connection – Android Auto™

●

●

Phone Connection – Apple CarPlay™

●

●

Radio – Digital DAB

●

●

Speakers – 2 Front, 2 Rear, 2 Tweeters

●

●

Steering Wheel Audio and Phone Controls

●

●

USB Connections Front and Rear

●

●

Wireless Phone Charging Pad

●

●

SAFETY & SECURITY

Airbag – Front Passenger De-Activation Switch

●

●

Airbags – Front, Front Side, Curtain and Centre Front Airbags

●

●

Alarm – Category 1

●

●

Anti-lock Brake System (ABS)

●

●

Blind Spot Collision Warning (BCW)

–

●

Brake Assist System (BAS)

●

●

Central Locking – Remote Control

●

●

Childproof Rear Door Locks

●

●

Deadlocks

●

●

Downhill Brake Control (DBC)

●

●

Driver Attention Warning

●

●

Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

●

●

Emergency Stop Signal (ESS)

●

●

Forward Collision Avoidance Assist (FCA) Car, Pedestrian and Cycle

●

●

Forward Collision Avoidance Assist Junction Turning (FCAJT)

–

●

Hill-start Assist Control (HAC)

●

●

Immobiliser

●

●

Intelligent Speed Limit Assist (ISLA)

●

●

ISOfix Child Seat Anchorage Points – Rear (outer seats only)

●

●

Lane Follow Assist (LFA)

●

●

Lane Keep Assist (LKA)

●

●

Locking Wheel Nuts

●

●

Manual Speed Limit Assist (MSLA)

●

●

Multi Collision Braking (MCA)

●

●

Rear Cross Traffic Collision Warning (RCCW)

–

●

Seatbelt Pre-tensioners – Front

●

●

Seatbelt Reminder – Front & Rear

●

●

Seatbelts – Height Adjustable Driver and Front Passenger

●

●

Speed Sensitive Automatic Door Locking

●

●

Trailer Stability Assist (TSA)

●

●

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) with Individual Tyre Pressure Display

●

●

CUSTOMER OPTIONS

Metallic / Pearl / Special Solid Paint

□

□

Tech pack – Electronic Control Suspension (ECS), Around View Monitor (AVM), Blind Spot View Monitor (BVM) (1.6 TGDi 48 Volt MHEV 180ps 4WD DCT only)

–

□

WARRANTY

12 Years’ Anti-Perforation Warranty

●

●

Five Year Annual Vehicle Health Checks

●

●

Five Year Unlimited Mileage Warranty

●

●

Hyundai Roadside Assistance

●

●

Technical

For the very latest technical information, please check www.hyundai.co.uk/new-cars/tucson

ENGINE

1.6 T-GDi 150ps 6MT

1.6 T-GDi 150ps

Mild Hybrid 7DCT

1.6 T-GDi 180ps Mild Hybrid 7DCT 4WD

Euro Status

EURO 6d

Type

4 Cylinder DOHC

Valve

16

Displacement (cc)

1598

Bore & Stroke (mm)

75.6 x 89.0

Compression Ratio

10.5 : 1

Max Power (PS/kW)

150/110.3 @ 5500 rpm

150/110.3 @ 5500 rpm

180 / 132.4 @ 5500 rpm

Torque (Nm/lbs ft)

250 / 184 @

1500-4000 rpm

250 / 184 @

1500-4000 rpm

265 / 195 @

1500-4000 rpm

0-62mph (seconds)

10.3

9.6

9.0

Top Speed (mph)

117

117

125

SUSPENSION

Front

MacPherson Strut with coil spring

Rear

Multi-link

STEERING

System

Motor Power Assisted Rack and Pinion Type

Steering

2.41 turns lock to lock

Turning Circle (metres)

10.9

BRAKE

System

Dual diagonal split circuit power assisted with Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)

Front

Ventilated discs

Rear

Solid discs

DIMENSIONS

Overall Length (mm)

4500

Overall Width (mm)

1865 (Excluding Door Mirrors)

Wheelbase (mm)

2680

WEIGHT AND CAPACITY

Kerb Weight (kg)

1425-1575

1491-1621

1558-1689

Payload (kg)

475-625

479-609

481-612

Gross Vehicle Weight (kg)

2050

2100

2170

Max Tow Weight (kg) – Braked

1650

1650

1650

Max Tow Weight (kg) – Unbraked

750

750

750

Gross Train Weight (kg)

3700

3750

3820

Noseweight (kg)

100

100

100

Max Roof Weight (kg)

100

100

100

Fuel Tank Capacity (litre)

54

54

54

N Line

Front Tyre

235/50 R19

Rear Tyre

235/50 R19

Front Wheel

7.5J x 19 (alloy)

Real Wheel

7.5J x 19 (alloy)

Front Track

1615

Rear Track

1622

Overall Height (mm)

1653

Luggage Capacity VDA (litres) – Seats Up

620

577

577

Luggage Capacity VDA (litres) – Seats Down

1799

1756

1756

WLTP-Low Phase MPG (l/100km)

TBC

TBC

TBC

WLTP-Mid Phase MPG (l/100km)

TBC

TBC

TBC

WLTP-High Phase MPG (l/100km)

TBC

TBC

TBC

WLTP-Extra High Phase MPG (l/100km)

TBC

TBC

TBC

WLTP-Combined MPG (l/100km)

TBC

TBC

TBC

WLTP-CO2 Emissions (g/km)

TBC

TBC

TBC

N Line S

Front Tyre

235/50 R19

Rear Tyre

235/50 R19

Front Wheel

7.5J x 19 (alloy)

Real Wheel

7.5J x 19 (alloy)

Front Track

1615

Rear Track

1622

Overall Height (mm)

1653

Luggage Capacity VDA (litres) – Seats Up

620

577

577

Luggage Capacity VDA (litres) – Seats Down

1799

1756

1756

WLTP-Low Phase MPG (l/100km)

TBC

TBC

TBC

WLTP-Mid Phase MPG (l/100km)

TBC

TBC

TBC

WLTP-High Phase MPG (l/100km)

TBC

TBC

TBC

WLTP-Extra High Phase MPG (l/100km)

TBC

TBC

TBC

WLTP-Combined MPG (l/100km)

TBC

TBC

TBC

WLTP-CO2 Emissions (g/km)

TBC

TBC

TBC