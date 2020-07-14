  • i10 N Line offers increased driving performance, as well as a range of design enhancements.
  • 1.0-litre Turbo GDi petrol engine with 100 PS and 172 Nm torque
  • Priced from £16,195

High Wycombe, 2nd July 2020

Hyundai Motor UK has announced the pricing and specification of the i10 N Line, the latest addition to Hyundai’s multi award winning city car range, which goes on sale on the 30th July.

Along with Hyundai’s other N Line models, the i10 N Line introduces a number of external and internal design features influenced by the lauded i30 N, as well as chassis enhancements specific to the model. i10 N Line also introduces the 1.0 T-GDi petrol engine, offering 100PS and 172Nm of torque from only 1500rpm.

N Line styling changes over the rest of the i10 range include exterior features such as a bespoke N Line front grille with integrated LED daytime running lamps, unique design N Line 16” alloys, N Line badging to the front wings, dual chrome exhaust tips, rear LED combination lamps and red stripe finishing to the front and rear bumpers. Interior design features include N branded steering wheel and gear stick, N Line cloth seats with red stitching, rear privacy glass, black roof liner and red air vent details.

As well as styling, i10 N Line also introduces a number of powertrain and chassis changes over the standard model. These include the introduction of the 3 cylinder 1.0 T-GDi petrol engine with 100PS and 172Nm of torque, giving a 0-62 time of 10.5 seconds and a 115mph top speed. Chassis changes for i10 N Line include an increased spring rate, longer rear bump stops and new rear shock absorbers with enhanced compression control.

Whilst i10 N Line features different styling features, the model still follows the rest of the i10 range with a high level of standard connectivity in the form of standard Bluetooth® with steering wheel controls and voice recognition and an 8” display audio system with subscription free Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™. An optional Tech Pack adds both navigation and Hyundai’s Bluelink® telematics system which carries a free of charge 5 year subscription. Bluelink® is a smartphone app based connected car service that enables drivers to carry out a number of different functions whilst away from their vehicle, including remote central locking activation and vehicle parked location information. In addition to the driver convenience features, Bluelink® serves as a convenient diagnostic tool which will notify the driver of any vehicle maintenance issues that require attention. In addition to the above, the optional Tech Pack also offers wireless charging for compatible devices.

i10 N Line also includes the same comprehensive SmartSense safety package found as standard across the i10 range. The SmartSense safety package includes Lane Departure Warning System with Lane Keep Assist (LKAS), Driver Attention Warning (DAW), High Beam Assist (HBA) and Forward Collision Warning System (FCWS) with integrated Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), and eCall, which can automatically dial emergency services in the event of a serious accident, shortening response times and improving post-accident protection. Customers choosing the optional Tech Pack also benefit from Intelligent Speed Limit Warning (ISLW).

i10 N Line is available in a choice of 4 colours, with a no cost option solid finish and a choice of 3 pearl finishes for £550. An additional two tone finish is available for £500:

Body Colour

Finish

Option cost

Roof Colour

Option cost

Polar White

solid

Black

£500

Phantom Black

pearl

£550

Red

£500

Slate Blue

pearl

£550

Black

£500

Dragon Red

pearl

£550

Black

£500

Ashley Andrew, Managing Director, Hyundai Motor UK said “When we launched the all new i10 earlier this year, we brought to market a vehicle that combined the talents of a leading city car with the specification associated with cars from the class above. i10 N Line strengthens that proposition even further with its N influenced styling, higher performance from the T-GDi petrol engine and dynamic enhancements to the chassis.”

All New i10 N Line models come with Hyundai’s industry leading 5 Year Unlimited Mileage Warranty, Roadside Assistance package, 5 Year Annual Health Check, and 12 Year Anti Corrosion Warranty.

i10 N Line pricing

Description

Fuel Type

CO2 Emissions (WLTP)

VED Band

VED Cost

Recommended On The Road Price

P11D Value

BIK Tax %

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

N Line 1.0 T-GDi 100PS Manual

Petrol

123

G

£175.00

£16,195.00

£15,965.00

27

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

All New i10 – Optional Extras

 

 

 

 

 

 

Option Price

Tech Pack (Navigation, Bluelink, ISLW, Wireless Charging)

£1,000.00

Two Tone Roof – Black / Red

£500.00

Metallic / Pearl Paint

£550.00


i10 N Line specification

ENGINE & TRANSMISSION

1.0 Petrol T-GDi – 5 Speed Manual Transmission (100PS)

EXTERIOR

16″ Alloy Wheels N Line Design

B Pillar – Black

Bumpers – Body Coloured

Door Mirrors – Body Coloured

Exterior Door Handles – Body Coloured

Front Grille – N Line

N Line Badging

N Line Package – i10

Rear Break Discs

Rear Spoiler with Integrated Brake Light

Solid Paint

INTERIOR STYLING

Honeycomb Design Detail (Dash & Door)

Interior Door Handles – Metal Paint Effect

N Line Branded Gear Stick

N Line Branded Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Roof Liner – Black

SEATING

5 Seats

Driver’s Seat Height Adjustment (Manual)

Head Restraints – Vertical and Horizontal Adjustment (Front)

Head Restraints -Vertical Adjustment (Rear)

Rear Seats – Split Folding (60/40)

Seat Trim – Cloth ( N Line / Black with Red Stitching)

VENTILATION & VISIBILITY

Air Conditioning – Manual

Auto Light Control

Daytime Running Lights – LED

Fog Lights – Front

Front Windscreen Wipers – Intermittent Function

Headlights – Bi – Function Projection Headlamps

High Beam Assist (HBA)

Indicator Lights – Door Mirror

Interior Light – Cabin and Luggage Compartment

Privacy Glass – Rear Windows and Tailgate

Rear Combination Lights – LED

Rear Windscreen Wiper – 1 Speed Non Intermittent

 

CONVENIENCE

12V Power Outlet in Front Console

Bottle Holders – Front Centre Console, Front and Rear Doors

Cruise Control with Speed Limiter

Door Mirrors – Electric Adjustment and Heated

Electric Windows – Front and Rear

Glove Compartment

Rear View Camera

Steering Column – Height Adjustable

Tyre Repair Kit

TECHNOLOGY & ENTERTAINMENT

Bluetooth® Connectivity with Voice Recognition

Centre Console Display – 8″ Touchscreen Display Audio with Smart Device Integration & DAB

Phone Connection – Android Auto™

Phone Connection – Apple CarPlay™

Speakers – 2 Front, 2 Rear

Steering Wheel Audio, Phone and Cruise Controls

Trip Computer

USB Connectivity Port – 1 Front

SAFETY & SECURITY

Airbag – Front Passenger De-Activation Switch

Airbags – Front, Front Side & Curtain Airbags

Alarm and Immobiliser

Anti-lock Brake System (ABS)

Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) with Forward Collision Warning System

Brake Assist System (BAS)

Central Locking – Remote Control

Driver Attention Alert (DAA)

eCall

Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

Hill-start Assist Control (HAC)

Lane Departure Warning System with Lane Keep Assist (LKAS)

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

CUSTOMER OPTIONS

Metallic Paint

Tech Pack (Navigation, Bluelink, ISLW, Wireless Charging)

Two Tone Roof – Black

WARRANTY

12 Years’ Anti-Perforation Warranty

Five Year Annual Vehicle Health Checks

Five Year Unlimited Mileage Warranty

Hyundai Roadside Assistance
 

 

i10 N Line technical

ENGINE

1.0 T-GDi 100PS 5 Speed Manual 2WD

Euro Status

EURO 6C

Type

3 Cylinder DOHC

Valve

12

Displacement (cc)

998

Bore & Stroke (mm)

71.0 X 84.0

Compression Ratio

10.5

Max Power (PS/kW)

100 / 73.5 @ 4500 rpm (PS/kW)

Torque (Nm/lbs ft)

172 / 126.9 @ 1500 rpm (Nm/lbs ft)

0-62mph (seconds)

10.5

Top Speed (mph)

115

SUSPENSION

 

Front

McPherson Strut

Rear

Coupled Torsion Beam Axle (CTBA)

STEERING

 

System

Motor Driven Power Steering

Steering Wheel Lock to Lock Turns

2.64

Turning Circle (metres)

4.86

BRAKE

 

System

ABS System with front disc and rear disc

Front

256mm ventilated disc

Rear

234mm solid disc

DIMENSIONS

 

Overall Length (mm)

3675

Overall Width (mm) (Excluding Door Mirrors)

1680

Wheelbase (mm)

2425

WEIGHT AND CAPACITY

 

Kerb Weight (kg)

1024 – 1045

Payload (kg)

425 – 446

Gross Vehicle Weight (kg)

1470

Fuel Tank Capacity (litre)

36

N Line

 

Front Tyre

195/45R16

Rear Tyre

195/45R16

Front Wheel

6.5J x 16 Alloy Wheel

Real Wheel

6.5J x 16 Alloy Wheel

Front Track

1467

Rear Track

1478

Overall Height (mm)

1483

Luggage Capacity VDA (litres) – Seats Up

252

Luggage Capacity VDA (litres) – Seats Down

1050

CO2 Emissions (g/km)

123

WLTP-Low Phase MPG (l/100km)

41.5 (6.8)

WLTP-Mid Phase MPG (l/100km)

54.3 (5.2)

WLTP-High Phase MPG (l/100km)

61.4 (4.6)

WLTP-Extra High Phase MPG (l/100km)

48.7 (5.8)

WLTP-Combined MPG (l/100km)

52.3 (5.4)