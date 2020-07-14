i10 N Line offers increased driving performance, as well as a range of design enhancements.

1.0-litre Turbo GDi petrol engine with 100 PS and 172 Nm torque

Priced from £16,195

High Wycombe, 2nd July 2020

Hyundai Motor UK has announced the pricing and specification of the i10 N Line, the latest addition to Hyundai’s multi award winning city car range, which goes on sale on the 30th July.

Along with Hyundai’s other N Line models, the i10 N Line introduces a number of external and internal design features influenced by the lauded i30 N, as well as chassis enhancements specific to the model. i10 N Line also introduces the 1.0 T-GDi petrol engine, offering 100PS and 172Nm of torque from only 1500rpm.

N Line styling changes over the rest of the i10 range include exterior features such as a bespoke N Line front grille with integrated LED daytime running lamps, unique design N Line 16” alloys, N Line badging to the front wings, dual chrome exhaust tips, rear LED combination lamps and red stripe finishing to the front and rear bumpers. Interior design features include N branded steering wheel and gear stick, N Line cloth seats with red stitching, rear privacy glass, black roof liner and red air vent details.

As well as styling, i10 N Line also introduces a number of powertrain and chassis changes over the standard model. These include the introduction of the 3 cylinder 1.0 T-GDi petrol engine with 100PS and 172Nm of torque, giving a 0-62 time of 10.5 seconds and a 115mph top speed. Chassis changes for i10 N Line include an increased spring rate, longer rear bump stops and new rear shock absorbers with enhanced compression control.

Whilst i10 N Line features different styling features, the model still follows the rest of the i10 range with a high level of standard connectivity in the form of standard Bluetooth® with steering wheel controls and voice recognition and an 8” display audio system with subscription free Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™. An optional Tech Pack adds both navigation and Hyundai’s Bluelink® telematics system which carries a free of charge 5 year subscription. Bluelink® is a smartphone app based connected car service that enables drivers to carry out a number of different functions whilst away from their vehicle, including remote central locking activation and vehicle parked location information. In addition to the driver convenience features, Bluelink® serves as a convenient diagnostic tool which will notify the driver of any vehicle maintenance issues that require attention. In addition to the above, the optional Tech Pack also offers wireless charging for compatible devices.

i10 N Line also includes the same comprehensive SmartSense safety package found as standard across the i10 range. The SmartSense safety package includes Lane Departure Warning System with Lane Keep Assist (LKAS), Driver Attention Warning (DAW), High Beam Assist (HBA) and Forward Collision Warning System (FCWS) with integrated Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), and eCall, which can automatically dial emergency services in the event of a serious accident, shortening response times and improving post-accident protection. Customers choosing the optional Tech Pack also benefit from Intelligent Speed Limit Warning (ISLW).

i10 N Line is available in a choice of 4 colours, with a no cost option solid finish and a choice of 3 pearl finishes for £550. An additional two tone finish is available for £500:

Body Colour Finish Option cost Roof Colour Option cost Polar White solid – Black £500 Phantom Black pearl £550 Red £500 Slate Blue pearl £550 Black £500 Dragon Red pearl £550 Black £500

Ashley Andrew, Managing Director, Hyundai Motor UK said “When we launched the all new i10 earlier this year, we brought to market a vehicle that combined the talents of a leading city car with the specification associated with cars from the class above. i10 N Line strengthens that proposition even further with its N influenced styling, higher performance from the T-GDi petrol engine and dynamic enhancements to the chassis.”

All New i10 N Line models come with Hyundai’s industry leading 5 Year Unlimited Mileage Warranty, Roadside Assistance package, 5 Year Annual Health Check, and 12 Year Anti Corrosion Warranty.

i10 N Line pricing

Description Fuel Type CO2 Emissions (WLTP) VED Band VED Cost Recommended On The Road Price P11D Value BIK Tax % N Line 1.0 T-GDi 100PS Manual Petrol 123 G £175.00 £16,195.00 £15,965.00 27 All New i10 – Optional Extras Option Price Tech Pack (Navigation, Bluelink, ISLW, Wireless Charging) £1,000.00 Two Tone Roof – Black / Red £500.00 Metallic / Pearl Paint £550.00



i10 N Line specification

ENGINE & TRANSMISSION 1.0 Petrol T-GDi – 5 Speed Manual Transmission (100PS) EXTERIOR 16″ Alloy Wheels N Line Design B Pillar – Black Bumpers – Body Coloured Door Mirrors – Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles – Body Coloured Front Grille – N Line N Line Badging N Line Package – i10 Rear Break Discs Rear Spoiler with Integrated Brake Light Solid Paint INTERIOR STYLING Honeycomb Design Detail (Dash & Door) Interior Door Handles – Metal Paint Effect N Line Branded Gear Stick N Line Branded Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Roof Liner – Black SEATING 5 Seats Driver’s Seat Height Adjustment (Manual) Head Restraints – Vertical and Horizontal Adjustment (Front) Head Restraints -Vertical Adjustment (Rear) Rear Seats – Split Folding (60/40) Seat Trim – Cloth ( N Line / Black with Red Stitching) VENTILATION & VISIBILITY Air Conditioning – Manual Auto Light Control Daytime Running Lights – LED Fog Lights – Front Front Windscreen Wipers – Intermittent Function Headlights – Bi – Function Projection Headlamps High Beam Assist (HBA) Indicator Lights – Door Mirror Interior Light – Cabin and Luggage Compartment Privacy Glass – Rear Windows and Tailgate Rear Combination Lights – LED Rear Windscreen Wiper – 1 Speed Non Intermittent CONVENIENCE 12V Power Outlet in Front Console Bottle Holders – Front Centre Console, Front and Rear Doors Cruise Control with Speed Limiter Door Mirrors – Electric Adjustment and Heated Electric Windows – Front and Rear Glove Compartment Rear View Camera Steering Column – Height Adjustable Tyre Repair Kit TECHNOLOGY & ENTERTAINMENT Bluetooth® Connectivity with Voice Recognition Centre Console Display – 8″ Touchscreen Display Audio with Smart Device Integration & DAB Phone Connection – Android Auto™ Phone Connection – Apple CarPlay™ Speakers – 2 Front, 2 Rear Steering Wheel Audio, Phone and Cruise Controls Trip Computer USB Connectivity Port – 1 Front SAFETY & SECURITY Airbag – Front Passenger De-Activation Switch Airbags – Front, Front Side & Curtain Airbags Alarm and Immobiliser Anti-lock Brake System (ABS) Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) with Forward Collision Warning System Brake Assist System (BAS) Central Locking – Remote Control Driver Attention Alert (DAA) eCall Electronic Stability Control (ESC) Hill-start Assist Control (HAC) Lane Departure Warning System with Lane Keep Assist (LKAS) Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) CUSTOMER OPTIONS Metallic Paint Tech Pack (Navigation, Bluelink, ISLW, Wireless Charging) Two Tone Roof – Black WARRANTY 12 Years’ Anti-Perforation Warranty Five Year Annual Vehicle Health Checks Five Year Unlimited Mileage Warranty Hyundai Roadside Assistance

