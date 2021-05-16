Exterior design updates

New 8 speed DCT gearbox

Upgraded power with 280PS and 392Nm torque

Prices from £33,745

28 April 2021 –

Hyundai Motor UK has announced the pricing and specification of the New i30 N, which includes a variety of new features to improve both every day and high-performance driving situations.

First released in 2018, i30 N blindsided the industry with its dynamic abilities and back to basics hot hatch approach. Developed by Hyundai’s then new High Performance Vehicle Division headed by long term performance vehicle guru Albert Biermann, i30 N was developed at the state of the art Namyang R&D facilities and further honed at both the Nürburgring racetrack and renowned driving roads across Europe. The result was a first effort from Hyundai that quickly took its place alongside the best of its hot hatch brethren.

The New i30 N has undergone a series of exterior design updates, developed with a focus on dynamic performance as well as an aesthetic refresh. At the front, a new wide centre grille has been optimised to allow efficient engine cooling and a redesigned front that significantly improves airflow and reduces turbulence into the wheel housing. New i30 N hatchback versions feature an updated rear end design, while the rear of the New i30 N Fastback remains unchanged. New LED headlamps with V-shaped daytime running lights (DRLs) complete the front end while the rear lamps have also been updated and feature a new LED signature.

With form following function, New i30 N features newly-developed 19-inch forged alloy wheels, designed for minimum unsprang mass and are 14.4 kg lighter than the current 19-inch cast alloy wheels. The lightweight, optimised, five-double-spoke wheels are finished with a dark satin grey matte finish, contrasting with the N-specific red brake callipers with N logo. Tyres continue to be high-performance Pirelli P-Zero tyres, with a specific HN compound developed especially for the i30 N.

Interior changes include the latest 10.25” navigation system, with multi speaker sound, voice control and the latest version of Bluelink®, Hyundai’s state-of-the-art connected car service. This offers a range of new benefits and services for Hyundai customers including Connected Routing, last mile navigation, live parking information, and user profile feature to customise audio settings to individual drivers. The 10.25” screen is also used to display the Performance Driving Data System, which monitors and helps to improve the driver’s track skills, with updated graphics for even more ease of use. This feature saves and displays driving data, including information on PS, torque, turbo boost and also includes a lap and acceleration timer.

New i30 N also introduces the option of N Light Sport Seats, a uniquely-designed pair of monoform high-performance sport seats that are 2.2 kg lighter than the standard seats, with pronounced bolsters designed to provide optimal lateral support. N Light Sport Seats are made of premium leather and Alcantara materials and come with Performance Blue stitching and an illuminated N logo on an integrated headrest. The New i30N interior remains focused on connecting the driver with the car, with features such as the signature analogue instrument cluster with its active variable LED red zone and the shift timing indicator. Metal pedals and Performance Blue stitching are joined by new seatbelts with Performance Blue accents.

As well as design and interior updates, New i30 N has also received a number of mechanical changes. Power from the 2.0-litre turbocharged GDi engine is now increased to 280PS and 392 Nm of torque, an additional 5PS and 39Nm respectively. The engine has been developed to provide maximum performance in real life driving conditions, with maximum torque available between 1,950 and 4,600 RPM, with a 0-62 time reduced by 0.2 seconds to 5.9 and a top speed of 155mph.

The six-speed manual transmission is carried over from the previous model, including the praised e-LSD however New i30 N also introduces an eight-speed dual clutch transmission – the N DCT. N DCT is a wet type transmission, with oil used to cool the clutch components, creating less friction and allowing a higher amount of torque to be transferred through the gearbox.

The new N DCT eight-speed dual clutch transmission enables a range of high-performance driving features designed to enhance the driving experience – N Grin Shift, N Power Shift and N Track Sense Shift:

N Grin Shift (NGS) gives the driver the ability to manually select maximum power from the engine and transmission for 20 seconds. When activated, the N DCT will select the optimum gear for performance whilst increasing exhaust manifold pressure and turbo output. A countdown on the instrument cluster displays the remaining seconds for this function’s duration.

N Power Shift (NPS) automatically engages when the car accelerates with more than 90% of throttle and works to mitigate any reduction in torque by using the wet DCT clutch plates to maintain engine revolutions during upshifts and deliver maximum power and acceleration to the wheels.

N Track Sense Shift (NTS) automatically recognises driving style by monitoring sensors covering steering, braking and throttle systems. If NTS detects a sporty driving style, gear shift logic is adjusted to maximise N DCT performance, with upshifts held for longer and downshifts timed to maintain maximum power when the throttle is re-applied.

Following on from the popularity of the Performance specification of the former model, New i30 N will offer this one high equipment level trim line in both the Hatchback and Fastback body styles. Priced from £33,745, specification includes the 19” forged alloys, gloss black door mirrors, rear spoiler and privacy glass. Interior highlights include black headlining, N branded door sills, and a leather wrapped and heated steering wheel, gear lever and manual handbrake lever. Specification also includes keyless entry with an engine start stop button and heated drivers and passenger seats include full electric adjustment, driver’s side memory function and extendable seat cushions.

The 10.25” media system includes subscription free Android Auto® and Apple CarPlay® (via USB) and also serves as the guidance screen for the parking system that includes rear camera and front and rear sensors. A wireless charging pad for compatible devices can be found in the front centre console.

New i30 N is available with a choice of 7 exterior finishes, including 2 new colours:

Colour Finish Colour Finish Performance Blue Special Solid Polar White Solid Engine Red Solid Sunset Red (new) Pearl Shadow Gray Special Solid Dark Knight (new) Pearl Phantom Black Pearl

Ashley Andrew, Managing Director, Hyundai Motor UK said “i30 N took the world by surprise at its launch, with customers and media alike impressed by our first ever hot hatch resulting in a vehicle with such accomplished dynamics. With enhanced performance levels, improved equipment specifications and technical additions such as the multi-function 8 speed N DCT, New i30 N will go even further to satisfy the enthusiast driver looking for real world driving enjoyment.”

All New i30 N models come with Hyundai’s industry leading 5 Year Unlimited Mileage Warranty including Track Day cover, Roadside Assistance package, 5 Year Annual Health Check, and 12 Year Anti-Corrosion Warranty.

Pricing – for the very latest pricing information, please check https://www.hyundai.co.uk/new-cars

Description Fuel Type CO2 Emissions Insurance Group VED Band VED Cost Recommended OTR Price N Performance 2.0 280PS T-GDi Manual 6 Speed Petrol TBC 26E J £895.00 £33,745.00 N Performance 2.0 280PS T-GDi DCT 8 Speed Petrol TBC 26E L £1,345.00 £35,695.00 Fastback N Performance 280 2.0 T-GDi Manual Petrol TBC 27E J £895.00 £34,495.00 Fastback N Performance 280 2.0 T-GDi DCT Petrol TBC 27E L £1,345.00 £36,445.00 Options Price Metallic / Pearl Paint £585.00 N Light Sport Seats £600.00 Special Solid (Polar White) £300.00 Special Paint (Performance Blue & Shadow Grey) £585.00

Specifications – for the very latest specification information, please check https://www.hyundai.co.uk/new-cars/

Description N Performance ENGINE & TRANSMISSION 2.0 T-GDi – 6 Speed Manual Transmission 2WD (280PS) ● 2.0 T-GDi – 8 Speed DCT Transmission 2WD (280PS) ○ EXTERIOR 19″ Forged Alloy Wheels ● Door Mirrors – Black ● Exterior Door Handles – Body Coloured ● N Exclusive Front and Rear Bumpers (Updated Design) ● N Exclusive Radiator Grille (Updated Design) ● Rear Spoiler ● Red Brake Caliper with N logo ● Shark Fin Antenna ● Window Surround – Black ● INTERIOR STYLING Door Centre Trim – Artificial Leather ● Door Sill – N Branded Aluminum ● Headlining – Black Cloth ● Interior Door Handles – Black ● Interior Front Map Reading Light and Sunglasses Holder ● Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel and Gear Knob ● SEATING Driver’s Seat Electric Adjustments ● Driver’s Seat Extendable Seat Cushion (Manual) ● Driver’s Seat Height Adjustment (Electric) ● Driver’s Seat Lumbar Support (Electric) ● Driver’s Seat Memory Function ● Front Passenger’s Seat Electric Adjustments ● Front Passenger’s Seat Extendable Seat Cushion (Manual) ● Front Passenger’s Seat Height Adjustment (Electric) ● Front Passenger’s Seat Lumbar Support (Electric) ● Front Seats – Heated ● Head Restraints – Vertical and Horizontal Adjustment (Front) ● Rear Seats – Split Folding (60/40) ● Seat Trim – Faux Suede & Leather (Seat Facings Only) ● TECHNOLOGY & ENTERTAINMENT Audio Control with Voice Recognition ● Bluetooth® Connectivity with Voice Recognition ● Driver’s Supervision Instrument Cluster with LCD Display (4.2″) ● Phone Connection – Android Auto™ ● Phone Connection – Apple CarPlay™ ● Radio – Digital DAB ● Speakers – 2 Tweeters, 2 Front, 2 Rear ● Steering Wheel Audio, Phone and Cruise Controls ● Touchscreen Satellite Navigation (10.25″) including Live Services & Bluelink ● Trip Computer ● USB – Centre Console ● Wireless Phone Charging Pad ● SAFETY & SECURITY Active Head Restraints ● Airbag – Front Passenger De-Activation Switch ● Airbag – Rollover Sensor (Curtain) ● Airbags – Front, Front Side & Curtain Airbags ● Alarm – Thatcham Category 1 ● Anti-lock Brake System (ABS) ● Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) with Forward Collision Warning System ● Blind Spot Collision Warning (BCW) (Hatch only) ● Central Locking – Remote Control ● Childproof Rear Door Locks ● Deadlocks ● Driver Attention Alert (DAA) ● E-Call Button ● Electronic Stability Control (ESC) ● Emergency Stop Signal (ESS) ● Hill-start Assist Control (HAC) ● Immobiliser ● Intelligent Speed Limit Warning System ● ISOfix Child Seat Anchorage Points – Rear (outer seats only) ● Lane Departure Warning System with Lane Keep Assist (LKAS) ● Lane Follow Assist ● Locking Wheel Nuts ● Seatbelt Reminder – Front & Rear ● Seatbelts – Height Adjustable Front ● Speed Sensitive Automatic Door Locking ● Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) ● PERFORMANCE Active Sound Design (Electric) ● Active Variable Exhaust System ● Aluminum Pedals ● Drive Mode Buttons ● Electronic Limited Slip Differential ● Electronically Controlled Suspension ● Launch Control ● N Exclusive Rear Diffuser ● N Exclusive Sport Cluster ● N Mode Button ● N Grin Shift (DCT only) ○ N Power Shift (DCT only) ○ N Track Sense Shift (DCT only) ○ Performance Information Display ● Performance Tyres – 19″ Pirelli P Zero ● Rack Motor Driven Power Steering ● Rear Stiffness Bar ● Reinforced Brakes ● Rev-Matching System ● Shift Timing Indicator ● Torque Vectoring ● Twin Exhaust Pipe ● VENTILATION & VISIBILITY Automatic Dimming Rear View Mirror ● Automatic Headlight Follow-Me-Home Function ● Automatic Headlights with Dusk Sensor ● Automatic Windscreen Wipers with Rain Sensor ● Climate Control with Automatic De-fog System for Front Windscreen ● Cornering Lights – Static ● Daytime Running Lights – LED (Integrated into Headlamp for Signature Look) ● Door Mirrors Puddle Lights ● Headlights – LED ● Headlights – Smart High Beam ● Indicator Lights – Door Mirror (LED) ● Interior Lights – Front, Rear and Luggage Compartment ● Privacy Glass – Rear Windows and Tailgate ● Rear Brake (Hatch) / Rear Fog Lamp (Fastback) in Signature N Triangular Design ● Rear Lights – LED ● Rear Windscreen Wiper – 1 Speed Non Intermittent (Hatch only) ● Smoked Tail Lights ● CONVENIENCE 12V Power Outlets in Front Console and Luggage Compartment ● Arm Rest – Front with Storage ● Arm Rest – Rear with Cup Holders ● Cruise Control ● Cup Holders – Front ● Door Mirrors – Electric Adjustment and Heated with Power Folding Function ● Door Pockets – Front & Rear ● Electric Windows – Front and Rear with Anti-Trap Mechanism and One Touch Control (Driver Window) ● Glove Compartment ● Heated Steering Wheel ● Intelligent Stop and Go ● Parking Brake – Manual ● Parking Sensors – Front and Rear ● Parking System – Rear Camera and Guidance System ● Smart Key – Keyless Entry with Engine Start/Stop Button ● Steering Column – Height and Reach Adjustable ● Sun Visors – with Driver and Passenger Vanity Mirrors Illuminated ● Windscreen Washer Fluid Sensor and Warning Indicator ● CUSTOMER OPTIONS N Light Sport Seats ○ Polar White Solid ○ Metallic / Pearl Paint ○ Special Paint (Performance Blue & Shadow Grey) ○

Technical – for the very latest pricing information, please check https://www.hyundai.co.uk/new-cars