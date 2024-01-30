Hyundai IONIQ 6 is Scottish Car of the Year

Sleek saloon lifts SCOTY title

Hyundai scoops two category awards

Third time an EV wins prestigious SCOTY award

The Hyundai IONIQ 6 has been named as the Scottish Car of the Year 2023 in association with Macklin Motors.

A mix of sensational looks, performance, comfort, range and technology elevated the Hyundai IONIQ 6 above some very talented rivals for the title that is decided by the Association of Scottish Motoring Writers. The IONIQ 6 also won the Large EV class.

It was a strong year for Hyundai as the brand also won the Small/Mid-Sized EV category with the all-new second-generation KONA Electric.

Electric and hybrid cars made their presence felt with the judges as the Kia EV6 GT scooped the Performance category, while the Lexus RX450h took home the Executive/Premium title. Suzuki was another winner with its excellent Swace that won the battle for Family Car honours and took the Hybrid crown.

A very different EV was given the President’s Award as Scottish-based manufacturer Munro was recognised for the rapid development of its amazing all-terrain 4×4.

It was a good night for Dacia as it won the Small Car award with the Duster, while the Renault Austral was named Family SUV. The Large SUV trophy went to the superb Mazda CX-60 Diesel, and Mazda went home with a second win as its Mazda MX-5 won Best Used Car Under £15,000. The brilliant BMW 520d scooped Best Used Car Over £15,000.

The Ford Ranger took the prize for Utility/4×4, while the MG HS was named as the best Motability car by the ASMW from a strong list nominated by Macklin Motors.

Genesis was a clear winner for the Aftersales title with its five-year care package, while recently arrived brand BYD impressed the judges to take the trophy for EV Innovation with its Blade Battery technology.

Scottish pioneer in leather Bridge of Weir won the Design and Innovation award with its sustainable tannery.

Ashley Andrew, President of Hyundai & Genesis UK, said: “We are delighted with this award from the Association of Scottish Motoring Writers. It marks another major title this year for the Hyundai range of vehicles. With the Hyundai IONIQ 6 as Car of the Year and Best Large EV, and the all-new Hyundai KONA as best Small/Mid-Sized EV, there’s a clear appreciation for our innovative product range.”

Association of Scottish Motoring Writers President Alisdair Suttie said: “We’ve never known a year so closely fought for category winners and the overall title. For the Hyundai IONIQ 6 to emerge as a clear winner is testament to how good it is as a car for families looking to embrace EV driving.”

The full list of SCOTY 2023 winners is:

Small Car: Dacia Duster

Family Car: Suzuki Swace

Family SUV: Renault Austral

Large SUV: Mazda CX-60 Diesel

Executive/Premium: Lexus RX450h

Performance: Kia EV6 GT

Utility/4×4: Ford Ranger

Hybrid: Suzuki Swace

Small/Mid-size EV: Hyundai Kona Electric

Large EV: Hyundai IONIQ 6

Used Car Under £15,0000: Mazda MX-5

Used Car Over £15,000: BMW 520d

Aftersales: Genesis

EV Innovation: BYD Blade Battery

Design and Innovation: Bridge of Weir sustainable tannery

Motability: MG HS

President’s Award: Munro Vehicles