The 2024 Alpine A110 range and pricing

Alpine is upgrading its A110 range for 2024 with an enhanced offering for its A110, A110 GT and A110 S versions.

The A110 range expands with the A110 R Turini, a new version to complement the current A110 R, with 18-inch GT Race Matte Black aluminium wheels for greater versatility on the road.

The brand is introducing a new Heritage colour, Orange Corail, in its Alpine Customisation Workshop.

Orders begin from 5 December 2023, with production starting in March 2024.

Alpine is revamping its A110 range by adding more standard equipment to the A110, A110 GT and A110 S versions to offer more features and value to each model. Alpine is also adding the A110 R Turini, a new version of the A110 R, to its 2024 catalogue. Fitted with 18-inch GT Race wheels, the A110 R Turini is ideally suited to the open road and evokes the celebrated Col de Turini in the southern French Alps and the Monte Carlo Rally.

“Given the success of the A110 R since its launch in October 2022 and the order book filled until the end of 2024, Alpine is launching the A110 R Turini, a new version fitted with GT Race wheels for greater versatility. As a complement to the A110 R in the 2024 catalogue, the Turini version will enable us to deliver our A110 R to customers more quickly,” explains Antonino Labate, Alpine VP Sales, Marketing and Customer Experience.

Alpine A110: the original, from £54,490

The combination of its “Alpine” chassis and 252 bhp engine delivers a driving experience reminiscent of the Berlinette. Light, precise and lively, the A110 is agile and dynamic in all circumstances.

18-inch Serac wheels and 320 mm ventilated discs for enhanced, high-performance braking are now standard on the A110, as are electronically retractable exterior mirrors (standardised across the range). The interior also now features a sports pedal unit with an aluminium footrest.

Alpine A110 GT: the sporty Grand Touring coupé, from £65,490

Its 300 bhp engine, coupled with the Alpine chassis, is the ideal combination of performance and comfort. With its rare versatility and elegance, the A110 GT is a sports car for everyday driving and long-distance journeys.

The A110 GT expresses its sportiness with 18-inch diamond-cut Grand Prix wheels in black as standard and chromed side monograms of the arrowed “A”. As for onboard comfort, it comes with the Focal® Premium audio system, an electrochromic anti-reflective rear-view mirror and heated seats as standard. The aluminium pedals and footrests provide more grip and reduce weight.

Alpine A110 S: power designed for performance, from £67,490

Its ‘Sport’ chassis fully exploits the potential of its 300 bhp engine. A sports car to the core, the S model can be had with semi-slick tyres and an optional specific aerodynamic kit, designed to satisfy drivers looking for a more sophisticated driving experience, particularly on the racetrack. Fiercely efficient, the A110 S is a powerhouse of emotions.

The A110 S now features forged 18-inch Fuchs wheels, black boomerang headlamps and an electrochromic anti-reflective interior mirror.

Alpine A110 R Turini: the ‘R’ for on-road driving, from £91,490

The A110 range expands with a new version, the A110 R Turini, derived from the A110 R and equipped with 18-inch GT Race Matte Black aluminium wheels to offer greater versatility on the road.

It retains the DNA of the A110 R, with its sharp chassis and 300 bhp engine, producing 340 Nm of torque. The A110 R is the most radical of the A110s, lower, faster and more dynamic. It offers a top speed north of 174 mph on the circuit. The A110 R incorporates carbon, a material used in Formula 1 racing, for its lightness for the front blade, bonnet, side skirts, rear wing, diffuser, and engine cover.

Alpine will begin taking orders for its 2024 A110 range from 5 December 2023, with production starting in March 2024.

2024 ALPINE A110 PRICES

Basic Price VAT Total Retail VED Delivery FRF MRRP A110 £44,241.67 £8,848.33 £53,090.00 £645 £700 £55 £54,490 A110 GT £53,408.33 £10,681.67 £64,090.00 £645 £700 £55 £65,490 A110 S £55,075.00 £11,015.00 £66,090.00 £645 £700 £55 £67,490 A110 R Turini £75,075.00 £15,015.00 £90,090.00 £645 £700 £55 £91,490 A110 R £79,658.33 £15,931.67 £95,590.00 £645 £700 £55 £96,990 A110 R Le Mans £100,491.67 £20,098.33 £120,590.00 £645 £700 £55 £121,990 A110 S Enstone Edition £60,491.67 £12,098.33 £72,590.00 £645 £700 £55 £73,990