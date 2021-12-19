Hyundai Motor UK has taken top spot in two industry rankings with its fully electrified IONIQ 5 and IONIQ Electric.

Auto Trader sees Hyundai IONIQ 5 coming out top for ad views during recent fuel crisis

Hyundai leads Aston Barclay desirability index for the UK’s 25 most desirable used cars

IONIQ 5 is the first model in Hyundai’s EV-exclusive IONIQ sub-brand and has seen strong consumer demand, with over 1,000 registrations since launch

Leatherhead, 25th October 2021 – Hyundai Motor UK is leading two industry rankings as consumers tune into decarbonising road transport and look for the most desirable electrified mobility solutions on sale.

The revolutionary IONIQ 5 has been at the forefront of consumer shortlists for electric vehicles since going on sale earlier this year. With the recent fuel shortages, Auto Trader has seen a surge in EV ad views, with IONIQ 5 topping the list. As a go-to destination for car buyers, Auto Trader reported new and used electric model ad views increased a record 28% and 61% respectively versus the previous weekend of the fuel crisis. The site also saw an increase in the number of people sending enquiries to retailers.

Ian Plummer, commercial director, Auto Trader, said: “Four out of five of the top performing new cars on Auto Trader were electric, with the Hyundai IONIQ 5 coming out top. The launch of ‘cool’ and aspirational models has been key to shifting the consumer perception of electric. This has been accelerated further by the significant increase in advertising among manufacturers, which is helping to drive awareness and dispel lingering myths.”

Additionally, Aston Barclay has ranked the UK’s 25 most desirable used cars as part of its desirability index, further highlighting consumer shifts toward electric mobility solutions. For the first time, an electric model has topped the ranking with Hyundai IONIQ Electric the most in-demand used car across both its physical and online auction channels during October. This reinforces how zero and low emission used cars are growing in popularity as consumers become ever more aware of environmental impact.

Martin Potter, Aston Barclay’s Managing Director said: “Our latest index highlights the increased desire for electric and hybrids as used cars. More consumers are considering owning EVs for the first time which is increasing the demand in the wholesale market. With the extended lead times currently facing the industry, consumers are maintaining their focus on the premium used car market. Dealers continue to compete for the same stock to satisfy consumer demand which is fuelling price rises.”

Aston Barclay’s index takes into consideration three key metrics: web views prior to sale, number of physical and online bids per sale, and the sale price achieved as a percentage of CAP average.

Ashley Andrew, Managing Director Hyundai Motor UK, said: “To see such heightened consumer interest and demand for our no-compromise approach with our EV line-up is great to see. IONIQ 5 cements Hyundai as pioneers in the electrified mobility space and as we journey towards decarbonising road transport we look to take consumers with us on the road ahead to a cleaner World.”