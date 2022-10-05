Hyundai to launch the third chapter of its ‘Progress’ communication campaign with tagline ‘Let Hyundai power your world’ in major European markets

Campaign demonstrates how Hyundai is evolving into a smart mobility solutions provider beyond presenting its award-winning electrified models

As the third chapter of the series, the ‘Progress’ story presents Hyundai’s journey to becoming a leader in electric and future mobility services while contributing to sustainable societies

Offenbach, 16th August 2022 – Hyundai Motor Europe has launched the third and latest chapter of its ‘Progress’ communication campaigns. This chapter of the series underlines Hyundai’s leadership in electrification through a series of communication content and stories. In addition, it demonstrates how the company’s confident vision of the future has seen it evolve beyond being an automobile manufacturer to a smart mobility solutions provider.

Launching the campaign with the tagline ‘Let Hyundai power your world’, the ‘Progress’ story positions Hyundai as a leader, driving the automotive industry forward in the fields of electric mobility and the development of future mobility services. This is possible through Hyundai’s innovative technologies, such as Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) and ultra-fast charging technology, as well as the company’s contribution to sustainable societies.

The ‘Progress’ campaign shows audiences how the company’s full value chain ownership will enable clean, connected, and freedom in mobility. The campaign focuses on three pillars where Hyundai is playing a strong enabler role, proving that it is in the process of realising its vision to make progress available to everyone. The first of these areas is ‘electrification’, which relates to how the company is leading with its latest EV models and through its advanced Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP). The second, ‘technology and innovation’, is linked to how Hyundai is working in fields such as Urban Air Mobility (UAM) and robotics to develop advanced mobility and life-supporting solutions. The third, ‘sustainability’, refers to the circularity and environmentally conscious technologies, systems, and services it is developing to support societies of the future.

With its focus on electrification and innovation, the ‘Progress’ story builds upon the two previous, successful campaigns from the series. Launched in Spring 2019, the award-winning ‘Next Awaits’ campaign highlighted Hyundai’s heritage and progressive spirit, showing how far the company had come in just 50 years from its industrial origins, initially as a fast follower, to ultimately becoming a leader in electrified mobility.

This was followed in 2021 by Hyundai’s award-winning ‘On to Better’ campaign, which promoted the company’s commitment to distribute electrified SUVs in Europe by emphasising the steps taken towards its vision of ‘Progress for Humanity’. This campaign showcased how Hyundai is pushing boundaries to deliver the latest and, most importantly, the broadest line-up of electrified cars in the popular SUV body type.

“For the third chapter of the ‘Progress’ communication campaign, we have highlighted Hyundai’s position as a leader in the fields of electrification, technology & innovation, and sustainability. By showing existing and new customers that we have the expertise in these fields, we further develop our position as a trusted brand to develop a deeper bond with the customer,” says Andreas-Christoph Hofmann, Vice President Marketing and Product at Hyundai Motor Europe. “We deliver on our vision of ‘Progress for Humanity’ by empowering humanity with futureproof, smart, and sustainable solutions for mobility and beyond.”

Hyundai’s leadership in electrification

This year’s ‘Progress’ story begins by illustrating how the perception of Hyundai’s position in the EV category has evolved.

Cutting-edge EV technology brings people closer together, no matter the distance. This story is told in the engaging ‘Grandpa’ films, featuring IONIQ 5 and IONIQ 6, that build brand and product awareness while at the same time underscoring the role of the award-winning IONIQ 5 in solidifying Hyundai’s EV leadership.

This is supported by the fact that Hyundai boasts the widest range of electrified vehicles on the market, including the 2022 World Car of the Year IONIQ 5 and the newest addition to the IONIQ line-up, the IONIQ 6 Electrified Streamliner, which recently received its digital world premiere. Both models are built on Hyundai Motor Group’s E-GMP, which allows for competitive range and optimised charging capabilities, but also human-centred interior design, modularised parts, and maximised space.

Hyundai will continue to make investments to drive innovation in the field of electrified mobility. The company’s high-performance N sub-brand recently unveiled RN22e and N Vision 74, two ‘rolling lab’ concepts that will serve as a basis for the continued development of future-focused, zero-emission technologies.

A series of tactical films for social media platforms, which build consideration and purchase intent by retargeting in-market audiences, have also been developed for Hyundai’s ‘Progress’ campaign. These films focus on some of the notable features of IONIQ 5 and IONIQ 6, including ultra-fast charging capabilities, V2L technology, relaxation seats, sliding console, battery conditioning, sustainable materials, digital side mirrors, and the all-electric driving range of IONIQ 6 that exceeds 600 kilometres.

In parallel to the brand level, the ‘Progress’ campaign also supports model and feature communication, targeting leads in the lower levels of the communications funnel.

Future smart mobility solution provider

In September, the campaign’s second chapter will continue showing how far Hyundai’s vision goes beyond just cars alone. It will raise awareness of the technological innovations and partnerships that have seen the company become one of the leading tech brands branching out into a range of smart mobility solutions. These include UAM vehicles, the self-driving IONIQ 5-based robotaxi (SAE level 4), and Spot®, a quadruped robot that can navigate terrains and automate tasks.

Both the ‘Waves’ and ‘Crybaby’ communication content and stories show how Hyundai’s ‘Progress for Humanity’ vision is all about solving problems, easing people’s lives, and bringing them closer to one another, to empower humanity.

Supporting sustainable societies

The story ‘Lights’ demonstrates how Hyundai’s alternative powertrains enable progress for our shared community. In addition, it highlights how the company is investing in ecological technologies to support sustainable societies. This includes the V2L technology of IONIQ 5 and IONIQ 6, which enables customers to freely use or charge any electrical equipment while on the move.

In the future, Hyundai will expand its offer of energy solutions through V2G (Vehicle-to-Grid) technology, which enables energy that is already stored in the battery packs of BEVs to be provided to an electricity network, also known as a ‘grid’. The company is currently running a pilot scheme for a V2G-powered mobility service in the Dutch city of Utrecht.

Reaching new audiences

From the latest-generation TUCSON to IONIQ 5 and IONIQ 6, Hyundai has overhauled its product line-up in recent years. By offering a range of technological and design innovations, these models have presented the company with a big opportunity to expand its appeal beyond traditional automotive customers.

With its ‘Progress’ campaign, Hyundai aims to utilise innovative and relevant futureproof topics to reach a wide range of audiences. These include technology- and innovation-conscious opinion leaders who stay up to date on the latest tech, gadgets, and digital innovations, as well as those living green-centred lives who are focused on sustainability.

A multi-platform campaign covering cinema, television, social media, print, OOH, and POS/dealer advertising, the ‘Progress’ story will begin in certain markets starting in August.

The agency responsible for the creative concepts of the ‘Progress’ campaign is INNOCEAN Worldwide Europe, a full-service marketing communications company and part of the Hyundai Motor Group.

The media agency HAVAS played a role in the early conceptual phase of the ‘Progress’ story. HAVAS tailored the content formats and channels to maximise audience-reach effectiveness and relevance.