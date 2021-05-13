The all-new KONA N is the latest addition to high-performance N Brand and its first ‘True Hot SUV’ possessing racetrack capability and the versatility of a utility vehicle

Hyundai Motor is expanding the N and N Line lineup to 18 models through 2022

Hyundai Motor looks to build upon its success with N brand in e-performance possibly with BEV and hydrogen fuel cell powertrains

Hyundai N also announced its new brand claim ‘Never just drive.’

Leatherhead, April 27, 2021 — Hyundai Motor Company today unveiled the all-new KONA N at its Hyundai N Day, a digital showcase dedicated to introducing Hyundai’s high-performance N Brand.

KONA N is not only the latest addition to Hyundai’s growing high-performance N lineup but is also the first N model with an SUV body style. It offers a winning combination of versatility, spirited acceleration, agility and racetrack readiness.

“KONA N is a true hot SUV with the performance level of a hot hatch. It breaks the rule that SUVs are less fun to drive. As an N model, it goes beyond the limits of an ordinary SUV,” said Albert Biermann, President and Head of R&D Division at Hyundai Motor Company. “KONA N can carve corners on the racetrack and bring excitement to everyday driving.”

Powerful, agile performance

With technology inspired by motorsports, the N brand excels at delivering driving enthusiasm by providing racetrack capabilities and ‘corner rascal’ ride and handling in everyday sports cars. The all-new KONA N SUV unveiled at Hyundai N Day is no exception.

KONA N is powered by a 2.0L turbocharged GDI engine with an 8-speed wet dual clutch transmission (N DCT). N DCT is the enhanced version of Hyundai’s in-house developed 8DCT, an eight-speed wet-type dual-clutch transmission. To make it suitable for N models, the 8DCT received improvements in durability, allowing it to handle the demands of high-performance vehicles. With the 2.0-liter T-GDI engine, it gives the best performance by applying unique gear ratios. The transmission control unit is calibrated for N, resulting in faster shifting and enabling a range of exclusive driving features ― including N Grin Shift (NGS), N Power Shift (NPS) and N Track Sense Shift (NTS) — that maximize driving exhilaration. The powertrain delivers a maximum output of 280 PS / 40.0 kg-m. With N Grin Shift, the power is enhanced to 290 PS, maximizing driving fun. The engine offers flat power that ensures high responsiveness and improved acceleration for even more fun on the road or on the racetrack, thereby utilizing more of the engine’s potential. KONA N has a maximum speed of 240 km/h and can accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 5.5 seconds, when Launch Control is activated.

Hyundai Motor implemented N Corner Carving Differential, an electronic limited slip differential (E-LSD) on KONA N for control of torque distribution to driving wheels, delivering maximized fun when carving corners. KONA N also is equipped with 19-inch lightweight forged wheels with high-performance brakes and tires.

Even at the base trim[1], KONA N comes with Launch Control, N Grin Control System and Variable Exhaust Valve System, offering the same driving fun at all levels. The body’s extra welding points, improved strut ring structure and reinforced skeleton enhance rigidity to minimize body roll during manoeuvres.

Just like popular racing video games, KONA N has customizable N buttons that can be set to toggle custom modes that are pre-set according to the driver’s preferences. The buttons can also be used to turn on and off the lap timer.

Sporty design and powerful presence

The all-new KONA N is a SUV that embodies the powerful road presence and driving fun that is true to N brand and its dynamic driving spirit is clearly expressed by its sporty design.

The combination of body-colored fenders and 19-inch wheels provides KONA N with its wide, confident stance. The body-colored fenders emphasize the rich volume of the B-SUV’s muscular body, giving KONA N a close-to-the-ground appearance. The N-specific, 19-inch wheels ― that have wider track than other wheel options[2] ― are pushed to all four corners to ramp up KONA’s already powerful visual impression.

The newly developed, N-exclusive Sonic Blue exterior color is a new spin on Performance Blue, the color most associated with N brand to date. That means KONA N is the only car that can wear Sonic Blue at the moment but previews a possible SUV lineup expansion. Sonic Blue creates an exciting contrast with the N-exclusive red accent that skirts the lower edge of the body.

KONA N’s front lip spoiler, double-wing roof spoiler and side skirts enhance aerodynamic efficiency and provide styling cues that declare its racetrack readiness. The wide lower air intake dominates the front bumper with a shape inspired by an aeronautic fuselage, providing much-needed engine cooling during hot laps and spirited driving. The double-wing roof spoiler, which is integrated with an N-specific triangular brake light, enhances downforce while providing visual flair.

KONA N’s interior also conveys the N spirit with brand-specific details such as the Performance Blue color accents, seats, steering wheel, shift knob and metal pedals.

A full complement of driver assistance and safety features

To ensure safe and convenient daily drives even as a high-performance vehicle, KONA N is equipped with a full array of advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) features, including Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA), Lane Keeping Assist (LKA), Lane Following Assist (LFA), Driver Attention Warning (DAW), High Beam Assist (HBA), Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA), Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Alert (RCCA), Safe Exit Warning (SEW) and Smart Cruise Control (SCC).

Also available in the KONA N is Bluetooth Multi-connection support and an enhanced natural language voice recognition system that incorporates Speech-to-Meaning® and Deep Meaning Understanding™ technologies, adding coherence and convenience to the driving experience.

Not only is KONA N a corner rascal but it’s also equipped with Traction Control to handle a variety of terrain and surfaces, including snow and mud.

N brand’s new claim and strategy

N’s mission is to push the limits of performance to help drivers discover how fun driving can be. With that in mind, Hyundai Motor also revealed the N Brand’s new brand claim, ‘Never just drive.’, on Hyundai N Day. This claim fully captures the N mindset and spirit: “Do more than simply drive. Enjoy every second of it.”

Since its debut in 2013, the N brand has built a fervent following with its winning combination of everyday sports cars and its rapid rise in rally and customer racing. Together with its Motorsport division, N brand has logged victories at multiple races, including the FIA World Rally Championship, the TCR International Series, Pirelli World Challenge and Nürburgring 24-hour endurance race.

Every high-performance N model — including i30 N, i30 Fastback N, VELOSTER N, i20 N and KONA N — is designed by passionate experts and engineered at the Hyundai Motor Namyang R&D Center. Throughout the development, they go to the Nürburgring in Germany, one of the world’s most demanding racetracks, to undergo rigorous testing and validation. Through this painstaking process, N technology has been refined and born. N brand takes its name from Namyang and Nürburgring.

“As a successful challenger in the performance category for almost four years and proactive player of Hyundai brand, N addresses and adapts to the upcoming changes in the performance category,” said Till Wartenberg, Vice President of N brand Management & Motorsport Sub-Division at Hyundai Motor Company. “Driving was never meant to be boring and with N, it never will be. This is reflected with our new N brand slogan ‘Never just drive.’ And will also be the guiding principal of the future electrification of Hyundai N.”

Hyundai Motor is expanding its N and N Line lineup to 18 models through 2022. The flow of new N and N Line brand models will include variants in each major vehicle segment, suiting the needs of all types of car enthusiasts.[3]

N brand envisions ‘sustainable driving fun’

Hyundai Motor has already proven its e-performance readiness with Veloster N ETCR at the Electric Touring Car Championship in 2019 and RM20e at the Beijing Motor Show in 2020. The RM platform will continue to serve as a ‘rolling lab’ for testing various electrified powertrains, possibly even hydrogen fuel cells. In 2015, Hyundai envisioned how e-performance can become more eco-friendly with the hydrogen-powered N 2025 Vision Gran Turismo fuel cell concept.

Most importantly, the underlying technologies for more sustainable ‘driving fun’ are already available. Hyundai Motor’s dedicated battery electric vehicle platform, E-GMP, which was recently introduced on the all-new IONIQ 5, offers tremendous flexibility and possibilities. And, Hyundai Motor’s proprietary hydrogen powertrain is at the heart of its new HTWO fuel cell system brand.

“The future will be electric, maybe even hydrogen-powered, or even a combination of both, but N brand will always be focused on delivering driving fun — no matter what technology is under the hood,” said Thomas Schemera, Executive Vice President and Head of Customer Experience Division at Hyundai Motor Company. “N brand will always be fuelled by the emotions drivers experience on the road or racetrack and will set a new standard for an N-thusiastic electric driving experience.”