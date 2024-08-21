  • Wed. Aug 21st, 2024

Hyundai Motor UK reveals New IONIQ 5 pricing and specification

Aug 21, 2024 #HYUNDAI
  • Updated trim levels including addition of IONIQ 5 N Line and N Line S
  • Prices starting from £39,900
  • Refreshed exterior styling maintains IONIQ 5’s unique essence
  • Available with Standard Range 63kWh and Long Range 84kWh battery sizes
  • Increased range up to 354 miles

Leatherhead, July 18th 2024 – Hyundai Motor UK has announced pricing and specification for the new IONIQ 5, with refreshed exterior and updated interior styling alongside new Long Range 84kWh and Standard Range 63kWh battery pack options.

The new IONIQ 5 features exterior upgrades with new 19” and 20” alloy wheel designs, refreshed front and rear bumpers, redesigned front LED V-garnish, extended rear spoiler, rear wiper for increased visibility and slim Digital Side Mirrors (DSM). Two additional exterior paint colours have been added to the range, with Meta Blue Pearl and the free of charge Ultimate Red giving a total of 11 colour options. New IONIQ 5 also now features a standard battery heating system, battery pre-conditioning and heat pump across the range.

Complementing the updated exterior, the new interior layout features a sliding centre console with physical climate and heated seat buttons, pixel design door armrests, auto-dimming digital centre mirror, refreshed seat design and upholstery. A new dark surround for the dual 12.3” audio, visual and navigation system and drivers instrument cluster reduces reflection.

Adding to the previous trim options – Premium and Ultimate – the Advance trim providing customers a well-equipped and high value proposition, while the N Line and N Line S specifications offer high trim levels with an IONIQ 5 N inspired sporty aesthetic.

Advance and Premium models are available with two rear-wheel-drive battery pack options, Standard Range 63kWh and Long Range 84kWh, delivering a maximum power output of 170PS and 228PS, and a combined range of up to 273 miles1 and 354 miles1 respectively, while the N Line, Ultimate and N Line S variants offer the Long Range 84kWh battery with rear-wheel-drive powertrain, as well as an all-wheel-drive powertrain option. For N Line and N Line S models, the Long Range 84kWh 228PS rear-wheel-drive powertrain has a combined range of up to 320 miles1, with the all-wheel-drive option offering a combined range of up to 307 miles1, while the Ultimate specification provides a combined range of up to 329 miles1 and 311 miles1 when paired with the rear-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive powertrains respectively.

New IONIQ 5 utilises Hyundai Motor Group’s Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) alongside a battery heating system with pre-conditioning and heat pump, which now come as standard across all trims, supporting better efficiency throughout the seasons across the full IONIQ 5 range. With 800V charging as standard, combined with a 350kW ultra-rapid charger compatibility, 10-80% charge can be achieved in as little as 18 minutes2. The system also supports both domestic wall box charging and mainstream public 400V high speed charging, using the motor and the inverter to convert the voltage from 400V to 800V for optimised charge times whenever possible.

A myriad of safety and convenience features are included as standard, as new IONIQ 5 offers the next level of Hyundai Advanced Driver Assistance Systems such as Forward Collision Avoidance Assist (FCA 1.5) – car, pedestrian, cycle, Highway Drive Assist level 1.5 (HDA 1.5), Intelligent Speed Limit Assist (ISLA), Lane Follow Assist level 2 (LFA 2), Lane Keep Assist (LKA) – line and road edge, Parking Distance Warning (PDW) – forward and reverse, smart cruise control with stop & go, smart regenerative braking, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) with individual tyre pressure warning, second-generation eCall and 7 airbags including front, thorax, pelvis and front centre to separately protect driver and front passenger. The Tech Pack, available on the Ultimate trim and as standard on N Line S models, includes remote smart park assist, Parking Collision Avoidance Assist (PCA), Surround View Monitor (SVM) and Blind Spot View Monitor (BVM). Additionally, the Tech Pack Max adds Digital Side Mirrors, relaxation seats, driver memory seat and electric sliding rear seats to the Tech Pack’s offerings.

All New IONIQ 5 is equipped with 10-year subscription to Bluelink® Lite, Hyundai’s connected app which provides connected routing, online voice recognition, dedicated EV routing and POI’s, status updates and over-the-air updates to vehicle systems. In addition to the 10-year subscription, customers will also enjoy a 6-month complimentary subscription to Bluelink® PLUS with Live and remote services, and Bluelink® PRO, which adds music streaming map and infotainment OTA updates.

Starting from £39,900, the new IONIQ 5 Advance Standard Range 63kWh 170PS RWD delivers a comprehensive specification level, with redesigned 19-inch alloy wheels, LED Multifaceted Reflector (MFR) headlights, as well as LED Daytime Running Lights (DRL), positioning lights, rear combination lights and brake light integrated within the rear spoiler, body coloured door mirrors with electric adjustment, heating and power folding functionality, temporary mobility kit, heated and tinted rear tailgate window with aero wiper blade, leather wrapped 3 spoke steering wheel with height and reach adjustable steering column, Shift by Wire Gear Selector (SBW), cloth seat trim, heated front seats and steering wheel, driver’s seat electric lumbar support, rear view monitor with dynamic parking guidance,  Bluetooth® Connectivity with voice recognition, dual 12.3-inch touchscreen satellite navigation and media centre and with wireless Apple Car Play™ and Android Auto™ alongside Over the Air (OTA) updates, driver’s supervision instrument cluster, drive mode select – Eco, Normal, Sport, Snow and customisable “My Mode”, dual zone climate control, automatic windscreen wiper with rain sensor, windscreen auto defog function, smart key with keyless entry and power on/off button, smart regenerative braking and USB-C connectivity and power ports. The Advance trim is also available with a Long Range 84kWh 228PS RWD powertrain.

The Premium  Standard Range  63kWh 170PS RWD builds on the Advance specification, and is priced at £42,400, while the Long Range 84kWh 228PS RWD powertrain is also available on this model. This trim includes, auto-dimming inside rear view mirror, Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist (BCA), Forward Collision Avoidance Assist 2.0 (FCA 2.0) which comprises FCA 1.5 plus junction (turning) functionality, Highway Drive Assist level 2.0, auto-dimming rear view mirror, rear door blinds, smart electric tailgate with hands free opening function, interior Vehicle to Load (V2L), wireless phone charger, LED headlights with intelligent front lighting system, ambient interior lighting with 64 colour options, sliding centre console, cloth and leather seat trim and electric front seat adjustments including lumbar support for both driver and front passenger.

Introduced with the new IONIQ 5 is the N Line specification, taking design inspiration from the award-winning IONIQ 5 N. Available with a Long Range 84kWh 228PS RWD powertrain priced at £47,400, this trim level features 20-inch N design alloy wheels, auto flush door handles, privacy glass rear and tailgate windows, front and rear lower bumper design inspired by IONIQ 5 N, N Line pixel design front v-garnish, deluxe door scuff plate, glossy black mirror caps, thinner black claddings, cloth and leather sport seats with N Line embossing, red accents including start/stop button, air vent garnish, stitching and piping, IONIQ 5 N inspired steering wheel design and dedicated N Line chequered flag design door armrests. The N Line is also available with the Long Range 84kWh 325PS AWD powertrain.

The Ultimate trim level develops the Premium offerings, with 20-inch alloy wheels, auto-dimming / digital rear view mirror, Active Sound Design (ASD), Head Up Display (HUD), BOSE Premium Audio speaker system – comprising seven speakers and one subwoofer, solar glass windscreen and front windows, chrome side body moulding, laminated glazing front and rear windows, leather seat trim ventilated front seats and heated outer rear seats with easy remote folding. Pricing for the Ultimate Long Range 84kWh 228PS RWD model is from £49,400, with this specification offering an additional seat trim option – Moonlight Grey Leather – as a no cost option, as well as three option packs. The optional Tech Pack adds remote smart park assist, Parking Collision Avoidance Assist – Reverse (PCA-R), Surround View Monitor (SVM) and Blind Spot View Monitor (BVM). Customers can also choose to upgrade to the Tech Pack Max, adding Digital Side Mirrors, relaxation seats, driver memory seat and electric sliding rear seats to the Tech Pack features or the optional Zen Pack, that adds relaxation seats, driver memory seat and electric sliding rear seats and vision roof. The Long Range 84kWh 325PS AWD powertrain is also available with Ultimate models.

A further additional specification level for new IONIQ 5 is N Line S, with the Long Range 84kWh 228PS RWD model priced from £52,400. Enhancing the features of the N Line model, this trim incorporates all offerings from Ultimate and Tech Pack as well as an upgraded Alcantara N Line Seat. Features include;  Active Sound Design (ASD), Blind Spot View Monitor (BVM), Head Up Display (HUD), auto-dimming digital rear view mirror, remote parking assist, smart park assist, BOSE Premium Audio speaker system – comprising seven speakers and one subwoofer, Surround View Monitor (SVM), vision roof, solar glass windscreen and front windows, laminated glazing front and rear windows, Parking Collision Avoidance Assist – Reverse (PCA-R), ventilated premium relaxation front seats, driver memory seats, sliding, easy remote folding rear seats with heated outer rear seats and optional Digital Side Mirrors . IONIQ 5 N Line S is also available with the Long Range 84kWh 325PS AWD powertrain.

New IONIQ 5 also introduces two new colours into the range, Meta Blue Pearl and Ultimate Red Metallic:

Trim Availability

Colour Description

Cost

Advance

Premium

N Line

Ultimate

N Line S

Abyss Black Pearl

£700.00

Ecotronic Grey Pearl

£700.00

Ecotronic Grey Matte

£900.00

Atlas White Gloss

£350.00

Atlas White Matte

£900.00

Meta Blue Pearl

£700.00

Cyber Grey Metallic

£700.00

Lucid Blue Pearl

£700.00

Digital Teal Green Pearl

£700.00

Gravity Gold Matte

£900.00

Ultimate Red Metallic

FOC

Ashley Andrew, President of Hyundai and Genesis UK, said: “The introduction of the award-winning IONIQ 5 in 2021 marked a new chapter in Hyundai’s electric vehicle offering, and these latest range enhancements exemplify our commitment to comfort, convenience and leading technology. Larger battery packs, offering increased range, combined with the introduction of the new N Line and N Line S, offer customers sportier versions inspired by Hyundai’s N performance division and multi-award winning IONIQ 5 N.”

All Hyundai models are covered by Hyundai’s 5 Year Unlimited Mileage Warranty, with all battery electric models receiving an additional 8 Year / 100,000 mile High-voltage Battery Warranty. For further piece of mind, all IONIQ 5 models receive a complementary 2 year AA roadside recovery package.

Pricing

Model Recommended OTR
Advance Standard Range 63 kWh 170 PS RWD £39,900
Advance Long Range 84 kWh 228 PS RWD £43,400
Premium Standard Range 63 kWh 170 PS RWD £42,400
Premium Long Range 84 kWh 228 PS RWD £45,900
N Line Long Range 84 kWh 228 PS RWD £47,400
N Line Long Range 84 kWh 325 PS AWD £50,900
Ultimate Long Range 84 kWh 228 PS RWD £49,400
Ultimate Long Range 84 kWh 325 PS AWD £52,900
N Line S Long Range 84 kWh 228 PS RWD £52,400
N Line S Long Range 84 kWh 325 PS AWD £55,900
Options Model Retail Price
Special Solid Paint (Atlas White) All trims £350.00
Pearl / Metallic Paint All trims £700.00
Matte Paint All trims £900.00
Seat Trim – Moonlight Grey (Seat facings only) Ultimate FOC
Tech Pack (Remote Smart Park Assist, Parking Collision Avoidance Assist, Surround View Monitor, Blind Spot View Monitor) Ultimate £1500.00
Tech Pack Max (Digital Side Mirrors, Remote Smart Park Assist, Parking Collision Avoidance Assist – Reverse, Surround View Monitor, Blind spot view monitor, Front Relaxation Seats, Driver Memory Seats, Electric Sliding Rear Seats) Ultimate £3,500.00
Tech Pack Max + Vision Roof Ultimate £4,750.00
Zen Pack (Front Relaxation Seats, Driver Memory Seats, Vision Roof, Electric Sliding Rear Seats) Ultimate £2,500.00
Digital Side Mirrors N Line S £1,250.00


Specification

 

ADVANCE

PREMIUM

N LINE

ULTIMATE

N LINE S

ENGINE & TRANSMISSION

Standard Range 63 kWh 170 PS 2WD

Long Range 84 kWh 228 PS 2WD

Long Range 84 kWh 325 PS AWD

Comfort & Convenience

 

 

 

 

 

12.3″ Touchscreen Satellite Navigation with
Bluelink, LIVE services and Mapcare

Active Sound Design (ASD)

Air Conditioning – Climate Control (Dual Zone)

Automatic Windscreen Wipers with Rain Sensor

Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist (BCA)

Blind Spot View Monitor (BVM)

Bluetooth® Connectivity with Voice Recognition

Central Locking – Remote Control

Digital Clock

Drive Mode Select – Eco / Normal /
Sport / Snow / My Mode

Driver’s Supervision Instrument Cluster
with full TFT Display (12.3″)

Forward Collision Avoidance Assist
(FCA 1.5) – Car, Pedestrian, Cycle

Forward Collision Avoidance Assist
(FCA2.0) – FCA 1.5 + Junction (Turning)

HDA – Highway Drive Assist Level 1.5

HDA – Highway Drive Assist Level 2.0

Head Up Display (HUD)

Heat Pump

Immobiliser

Inside Rear View Mirror – Night and Day

Inside Rear View Mirror – Electrochromic

Inside Rear View Mirror – Electrochromic
and Digital

Intelligent Speed Limit Assist (ISLA)

Lane Follow Assist – Level 2

Lane Keep Assist (LKA) – Line and Road Edge

Over the air Updates

Parking Distance Warning (PDW);
Forward / Reverse

Parking System – Smart Park Assist

Power Outlet – Front console

Power Outlet – Luggage Compartment

Rear Door Blinds – Manual

Rear Occupancy Alert

Rear View Monitor with
Dynamic Parking Guidance

Side Mirror – Digital

Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go

Smart Electric Tailgate – Hand’s Free
Opening Function

Smart Key – Keyless Entry with
Power On/Off Button

Smart Regenerative Braking

Speakers – BOSE Premium Audio –
Seven Speakers + One Subwoofer

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Surround View Monitor (SVM)

Trailer Wiring Package

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
with Individual Tyre Pressure Warning

USB Connectivity Port – One Front

USB Port – 2 Inside Centre Console

V2L – Vehicle to Load – Inside

Windscreen Auto Defog Function

Wireless Phone Charger

eCall

Exterior

 

 

 

 

 

19″ Alloy Wheels

20″ Alloy Wheels

20″ Alloy Wheels (N Line design)

Daytime Running Lights – LED

Door Mirrors – Black and Body Coloured

Door Mirrors – Glossy Black and body Coloured

Door Mirrors – Electric Adjustment and
Heated with Power Folding Function

Exterior Door Handles – Flush Manual

Exterior Door Handles – Flush Auto

LED Headlights – MFR

LED Headlights with Intelligent
Front Lighting System

Positioning Lights – LED

Rear Combination Lights – LED

Rear Spoiler with Integrated LED Brake Light

Side Body Moulding – Chrome

Temporary Mobility Kit

Vision Roof

Windows – Rear Tailgate – Heated and Tinted

Windows – Rear and Tailgate – Privacy Glass

Windows – Front and Rear – Laminated Glazing

Windscreen Wiper with Aero Wiper Blade

Windscreen and Front Windows – Solar Glass

Windscreen with Acoustic Film

Interior

 

 

 

 

 

Ambient Lighting – Interior (64 Colours)

Boot – LED light

Centre Console – Sliding

Courtesy Light Rear – LED

Door Scuff – Deluxe Plate

Electric Windows – with One touch

Frunk – Under Bonnet Storage

Heated Steering Wheel

Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Luggage Cover

Luggage Hooks

Steering Wheel – Leather 3 Spoke

Sun Visors – with Driver and Passenger
Illuminated Vanity Mirrors and Driver Ticket Holder

Safety

 

 

 

 

 

Airbags – Front Thorax and Pelvis, Curtain Airbags

Anti-lock Brake System (ABS)

Battery Heating System with Pre-Conditioning

Childproof Rear Door Locks – Manual

Parking Brake – Electric with Auto Hold Function

Parking System – Parking Collision
Avoidance Assist – Reverse (PCA-R)

Shift by Wire Gear Selector (SBW)

Steering Column – Height and Reach Adjustable

Seating

 

 

 

 

 

Driver’s Seat Lumbar Support (Electric)

Front Passenger’s Seat Height Adjustment (Manual)

Passenger’s Seat Lumbar Support (Electric)

Front Seats – Electric Adjustments

Front Seats – Heated

Front Seats – Ventilated

Front Seats – Memory Driver Side

Front Seat Back Pockets – Driver
and Passenger Seat

Front Seats – Premium Relaxation Seats
– Driver and Passenger

Headrest – Up Down and Sliding

Rear Seats (Outer) – Heated

Rear Seats (Second Row) – Split Folding (60/40)

Rear Seats – Easy Remote Folding

Rear Seats – Manual Sliding

Rear Seats – Electric Sliding

Seat Trim – Cloth

Seat Trim – Part Cloth and Leather

Seat Trim – Leather

Seat Trim – N Line Alcantara and Leather

  
Technical

Description

Standard Range
63 kWh 170 PS RWD

Long Range
84 kWh 228PS RWD

Long Range
84 kWh 325PS AWD

ELECTRIC MOTOR

      

Electric Motor Type

Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM)

Electric Motor Max Power (PS/kW)

170 / 125

228 / 168

325 / 239

Electric Motor Torque (Nm/lbs ft)

350 / 258

350 / 258

605/446

0-62mph (seconds)

8.5

7.5

5.3

Top Speed (mph)

114

114

114

HIGH VOLTAGE BATTERY

      

Battery Type

Lithium – Ion

Lithium – Ion

Lithium – Ion

Battery Power (kW)

195

277

277

Battery Capacity (kWh) (useable)

63

84

84

Configuration

288 Cells
(24 Modules)

384 Cells
(32 Modules)

384 Cells
(32 Modules)

CHARGING

      

Charging Port

CCS

CCS

CCS

Estimated Charging Wallbox
7.2kW single phase (10-100%)

TBC

Estimated Charging Wallbox
10.5 kW 3 phase(10-100%)

5 hr 50 min

7 hr 35 min

7 hr 35 min

Estimated Public 50kW CCS (10-100%)

58 min

1h 16 min

1h 16 min

Estimated Public 350kW CCS (10-100%)

18 min

18 min

18 min

Max DC charging (kW)

260

260

260

On Board Charger (kW)

10.5

10.5

10.5

SUSPENSION

      

Front

MacPherson Strut Type

Rear

Multilink

STEERING

      

System

Rack mounted

Steering Wheel Lock to Lock Turns

2.67

Turning Circle(metres)

11.98

BRAKE

      

System

Active Hydraulic Booster (Regenerative Brake)
with ABS and ESC

Front

325mm

345mm

Rear

325mm

345mm

DIMENSIONS

      

Overall Length (mm)

4655

Overall Width (mm)
(Including Door Mirrors)

1890

Wheelbase (mm)

3000

WEIGHT AND CAPACITY

      

Kerb Weight (kg) Min- Max

1880 – 1960

1985 – 2085

2100 – 2190

Payload (kg)

510 -590

 505 – 605

495 – 585

Gross Vehicle Weight (kg)

2470

2590

2685

Max Tow Weight (kg) – Braked

750

1600

1600

Max Tow Weight (kg) – Unbraked

750

750

750

Gross Train Weight (kg)

3220

4190

4285

Noseweight (kg)

100

100

100

Max Roof Weight (kg)

80

80

80

ADVANCE

      

Front Tyre

235/55R19

235/55R19

  

Rear Tyre

235/55R19

235/55R19

  

Front Wheel

7.5J X 19

7.5J X 19

  

Rear Wheel

7.5J X 19

7.5J X 19

  

Front Track (mm)

1638

1638

  

Rear Track (mm)

1647

1647

  

Overall Height (mm)

1605

1605

  

Luggage Capacity VDA (litres)
– Seats Up

520

520

  

Luggage Capacity VDA (litres)
– Seats Down

1580

1580

  

Electric Range – Combined (Miles / Km)

273 / 440

354 / 570

  

Electric Driving Efficiency (mi/kWh)

3.98

3.87

  

PREMIUM

      

Front Tyre

235/55R19

235/55R19

  

Rear Tyre

235/55R19

235/55R19

  

Front Wheel

7.5J X 19

7.5J X 19

  

Rear Wheel

7.5J X 19

7.5J X 19

  

Front Track (mm)

1638

1638

  

Rear Track (mm)

1647

1647

  

Overall Height (mm)

1605

1605

  

Luggage Capacity VDA (litres)
– Seats Up

520

520

  

Luggage Capacity VDA (litres)
– Seats Down

1580

1580

  

Electric Range – Combined (Miles / Km)

273 / 440

354 / 570

  

Electric Driving Efficiency (mi/kWh)

3.98

3.87

  

N LINE

      

Front Tyre

  

255/45R20

255/45R20

Rear Tyre

  

255/45R20

255/45R20

Front Wheel

  

8.5J X 20

7 8.5J X 20

Rear Wheel

  

8.5J X 20

8.5J X 20

Front Track (mm)

  

1628

1628

Rear Track (mm)

  

1637

1637

Overall Height (mm)

  

1605

1605

Luggage Capacity VDA (litres)
– Seats Up

  

520

520

Luggage Capacity VDA (litres)
– Seats Down

  

1580

1580

Electric Range – Combined (Miles / Km)

  

320 / 515

307 / 495

Electric Driving Efficiency (mi/kWh)

  

3.61

3.43

ULTIMATE

      

Front Tyre

  

255/45R20

255/45R20

Rear Tyre

  

255/45R20

255/45R20

Front Wheel

  

8.5J X 20

8.5J X 20

Rear Wheel

  

8.5J X 20

8.5J X 20

Front Track (mm)

  

1628

1628

Rear Track (mm)

  

1637

1637

Overall Height (mm)

  

1605

1605

Luggage Capacity VDA (litres)
– Seats Up

  

520

520

Luggage Capacity VDA (litres)
– Seats Down

  

1580

1580

Electric Range – Combined (Miles / Km)

  

329/ 530

311/500

Electric Driving Efficiency (mi/kWh)

  

3.66

3.41

N LINE S

      

Front Tyre

  

255/45R20

255/45R20

Rear Tyre

  

255/45R20

255/45R20

Front Wheel

  

8.5J X 20

8.5J X 20

Rear Wheel

  

8.5J X 20

8.5J X 20

Front Track (mm)

  

1628

1628

Rear Track (mm)

  

1637

1637

Overall Height (mm)

  

1605

1605

Luggage Capacity VDA (litres)
– Seats Up

  

520

520

Luggage Capacity VDA (litres)
– Seats Down

  

1580

1580

Electric Range – Combined (Miles / Km)

  

320 / 515

307 / 495

Electric Driving Efficiency (mi/kWh)

  

3.61

3.43

1 – WLTP figures
2 – 350KW ultra-fast charger required for quickest charge times – chargers are currently available on selected arterial routes – see Charge myHyundai map for details. Hyundai test data for comparison purposes. Actual time will vary and is dependent on several factors including battery temperature, condition and age, ambient temperature and the power provided by the charger. Charge time increases in cold weather and if battery temperature activates safeguarding technology. In optimal conditions, the latest IONIQ 5 is capable of accepting power at up to 240KW.

