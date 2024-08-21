Hyundai Motor UK reveals New IONIQ 5 pricing and specification

Updated trim levels including addition of IONIQ 5 N Line and N Line S

Prices starting from £39,900

Refreshed exterior styling maintains IONIQ 5’s unique essence

Available with Standard Range 63kWh and Long Range 84kWh battery sizes

Increased range up to 354 miles

Leatherhead, July 18th 2024 – Hyundai Motor UK has announced pricing and specification for the new IONIQ 5, with refreshed exterior and updated interior styling alongside new Long Range 84kWh and Standard Range 63kWh battery pack options.

The new IONIQ 5 features exterior upgrades with new 19” and 20” alloy wheel designs, refreshed front and rear bumpers, redesigned front LED V-garnish, extended rear spoiler, rear wiper for increased visibility and slim Digital Side Mirrors (DSM). Two additional exterior paint colours have been added to the range, with Meta Blue Pearl and the free of charge Ultimate Red giving a total of 11 colour options. New IONIQ 5 also now features a standard battery heating system, battery pre-conditioning and heat pump across the range.

Complementing the updated exterior, the new interior layout features a sliding centre console with physical climate and heated seat buttons, pixel design door armrests, auto-dimming digital centre mirror, refreshed seat design and upholstery. A new dark surround for the dual 12.3” audio, visual and navigation system and drivers instrument cluster reduces reflection.

Adding to the previous trim options – Premium and Ultimate – the Advance trim providing customers a well-equipped and high value proposition, while the N Line and N Line S specifications offer high trim levels with an IONIQ 5 N inspired sporty aesthetic.

Advance and Premium models are available with two rear-wheel-drive battery pack options, Standard Range 63kWh and Long Range 84kWh, delivering a maximum power output of 170PS and 228PS, and a combined range of up to 273 miles1 and 354 miles1 respectively, while the N Line, Ultimate and N Line S variants offer the Long Range 84kWh battery with rear-wheel-drive powertrain, as well as an all-wheel-drive powertrain option. For N Line and N Line S models, the Long Range 84kWh 228PS rear-wheel-drive powertrain has a combined range of up to 320 miles1, with the all-wheel-drive option offering a combined range of up to 307 miles1, while the Ultimate specification provides a combined range of up to 329 miles1 and 311 miles1 when paired with the rear-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive powertrains respectively.

New IONIQ 5 utilises Hyundai Motor Group’s Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) alongside a battery heating system with pre-conditioning and heat pump, which now come as standard across all trims, supporting better efficiency throughout the seasons across the full IONIQ 5 range. With 800V charging as standard, combined with a 350kW ultra-rapid charger compatibility, 10-80% charge can be achieved in as little as 18 minutes2. The system also supports both domestic wall box charging and mainstream public 400V high speed charging, using the motor and the inverter to convert the voltage from 400V to 800V for optimised charge times whenever possible.

A myriad of safety and convenience features are included as standard, as new IONIQ 5 offers the next level of Hyundai Advanced Driver Assistance Systems such as Forward Collision Avoidance Assist (FCA 1.5) – car, pedestrian, cycle, Highway Drive Assist level 1.5 (HDA 1.5), Intelligent Speed Limit Assist (ISLA), Lane Follow Assist level 2 (LFA 2), Lane Keep Assist (LKA) – line and road edge, Parking Distance Warning (PDW) – forward and reverse, smart cruise control with stop & go, smart regenerative braking, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) with individual tyre pressure warning, second-generation eCall and 7 airbags including front, thorax, pelvis and front centre to separately protect driver and front passenger. The Tech Pack, available on the Ultimate trim and as standard on N Line S models, includes remote smart park assist, Parking Collision Avoidance Assist (PCA), Surround View Monitor (SVM) and Blind Spot View Monitor (BVM). Additionally, the Tech Pack Max adds Digital Side Mirrors, relaxation seats, driver memory seat and electric sliding rear seats to the Tech Pack’s offerings.

All New IONIQ 5 is equipped with 10-year subscription to Bluelink® Lite, Hyundai’s connected app which provides connected routing, online voice recognition, dedicated EV routing and POI’s, status updates and over-the-air updates to vehicle systems. In addition to the 10-year subscription, customers will also enjoy a 6-month complimentary subscription to Bluelink® PLUS with Live and remote services, and Bluelink® PRO, which adds music streaming map and infotainment OTA updates.

Starting from £39,900, the new IONIQ 5 Advance Standard Range 63kWh 170PS RWD delivers a comprehensive specification level, with redesigned 19-inch alloy wheels, LED Multifaceted Reflector (MFR) headlights, as well as LED Daytime Running Lights (DRL), positioning lights, rear combination lights and brake light integrated within the rear spoiler, body coloured door mirrors with electric adjustment, heating and power folding functionality, temporary mobility kit, heated and tinted rear tailgate window with aero wiper blade, leather wrapped 3 spoke steering wheel with height and reach adjustable steering column, Shift by Wire Gear Selector (SBW), cloth seat trim, heated front seats and steering wheel, driver’s seat electric lumbar support, rear view monitor with dynamic parking guidance, Bluetooth® Connectivity with voice recognition, dual 12.3-inch touchscreen satellite navigation and media centre and with wireless Apple Car Play™ and Android Auto™ alongside Over the Air (OTA) updates, driver’s supervision instrument cluster, drive mode select – Eco, Normal, Sport, Snow and customisable “My Mode”, dual zone climate control, automatic windscreen wiper with rain sensor, windscreen auto defog function, smart key with keyless entry and power on/off button, smart regenerative braking and USB-C connectivity and power ports. The Advance trim is also available with a Long Range 84kWh 228PS RWD powertrain.

The Premium Standard Range 63kWh 170PS RWD builds on the Advance specification, and is priced at £42,400, while the Long Range 84kWh 228PS RWD powertrain is also available on this model. This trim includes, auto-dimming inside rear view mirror, Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist (BCA), Forward Collision Avoidance Assist 2.0 (FCA 2.0) which comprises FCA 1.5 plus junction (turning) functionality, Highway Drive Assist level 2.0, auto-dimming rear view mirror, rear door blinds, smart electric tailgate with hands free opening function, interior Vehicle to Load (V2L), wireless phone charger, LED headlights with intelligent front lighting system, ambient interior lighting with 64 colour options, sliding centre console, cloth and leather seat trim and electric front seat adjustments including lumbar support for both driver and front passenger.

Introduced with the new IONIQ 5 is the N Line specification, taking design inspiration from the award-winning IONIQ 5 N. Available with a Long Range 84kWh 228PS RWD powertrain priced at £47,400, this trim level features 20-inch N design alloy wheels, auto flush door handles, privacy glass rear and tailgate windows, front and rear lower bumper design inspired by IONIQ 5 N, N Line pixel design front v-garnish, deluxe door scuff plate, glossy black mirror caps, thinner black claddings, cloth and leather sport seats with N Line embossing, red accents including start/stop button, air vent garnish, stitching and piping, IONIQ 5 N inspired steering wheel design and dedicated N Line chequered flag design door armrests. The N Line is also available with the Long Range 84kWh 325PS AWD powertrain.

The Ultimate trim level develops the Premium offerings, with 20-inch alloy wheels, auto-dimming / digital rear view mirror, Active Sound Design (ASD), Head Up Display (HUD), BOSE Premium Audio speaker system – comprising seven speakers and one subwoofer, solar glass windscreen and front windows, chrome side body moulding, laminated glazing front and rear windows, leather seat trim ventilated front seats and heated outer rear seats with easy remote folding. Pricing for the Ultimate Long Range 84kWh 228PS RWD model is from £49,400, with this specification offering an additional seat trim option – Moonlight Grey Leather – as a no cost option, as well as three option packs. The optional Tech Pack adds remote smart park assist, Parking Collision Avoidance Assist – Reverse (PCA-R), Surround View Monitor (SVM) and Blind Spot View Monitor (BVM). Customers can also choose to upgrade to the Tech Pack Max, adding Digital Side Mirrors, relaxation seats, driver memory seat and electric sliding rear seats to the Tech Pack features or the optional Zen Pack, that adds relaxation seats, driver memory seat and electric sliding rear seats and vision roof. The Long Range 84kWh 325PS AWD powertrain is also available with Ultimate models.

A further additional specification level for new IONIQ 5 is N Line S, with the Long Range 84kWh 228PS RWD model priced from £52,400. Enhancing the features of the N Line model, this trim incorporates all offerings from Ultimate and Tech Pack as well as an upgraded Alcantara N Line Seat. Features include; Active Sound Design (ASD), Blind Spot View Monitor (BVM), Head Up Display (HUD), auto-dimming digital rear view mirror, remote parking assist, smart park assist, BOSE Premium Audio speaker system – comprising seven speakers and one subwoofer, Surround View Monitor (SVM), vision roof, solar glass windscreen and front windows, laminated glazing front and rear windows, Parking Collision Avoidance Assist – Reverse (PCA-R), ventilated premium relaxation front seats, driver memory seats, sliding, easy remote folding rear seats with heated outer rear seats and optional Digital Side Mirrors . IONIQ 5 N Line S is also available with the Long Range 84kWh 325PS AWD powertrain.

New IONIQ 5 also introduces two new colours into the range, Meta Blue Pearl and Ultimate Red Metallic:

Trim Availability

Colour Description Cost Advance Premium N Line Ultimate N Line S Abyss Black Pearl £700.00 ● ● ● ● ● Ecotronic Grey Pearl £700.00 ● ● ● ● ● Ecotronic Grey Matte £900.00 ● ● ● ● ● Atlas White Gloss £350.00 ● ● ● ● ● Atlas White Matte £900.00 ● ● ● ● ● Meta Blue Pearl £700.00 ● ● – ● – Cyber Grey Metallic £700.00 ● ● ● ● ● Lucid Blue Pearl £700.00 ● ● – ● – Digital Teal Green Pearl £700.00 ● ● – ● – Gravity Gold Matte £900.00 ● ● – ● – Ultimate Red Metallic FOC ● ● ● ● ●

Ashley Andrew, President of Hyundai and Genesis UK, said: “The introduction of the award-winning IONIQ 5 in 2021 marked a new chapter in Hyundai’s electric vehicle offering, and these latest range enhancements exemplify our commitment to comfort, convenience and leading technology. Larger battery packs, offering increased range, combined with the introduction of the new N Line and N Line S, offer customers sportier versions inspired by Hyundai’s N performance division and multi-award winning IONIQ 5 N.”

All Hyundai models are covered by Hyundai’s 5 Year Unlimited Mileage Warranty, with all battery electric models receiving an additional 8 Year / 100,000 mile High-voltage Battery Warranty. For further piece of mind, all IONIQ 5 models receive a complementary 2 year AA roadside recovery package.

Pricing



Model Recommended OTR Advance Standard Range 63 kWh 170 PS RWD £39,900 Advance Long Range 84 kWh 228 PS RWD £43,400 Premium Standard Range 63 kWh 170 PS RWD £42,400 Premium Long Range 84 kWh 228 PS RWD £45,900 N Line Long Range 84 kWh 228 PS RWD £47,400 N Line Long Range 84 kWh 325 PS AWD £50,900 Ultimate Long Range 84 kWh 228 PS RWD £49,400 Ultimate Long Range 84 kWh 325 PS AWD £52,900 N Line S Long Range 84 kWh 228 PS RWD £52,400 N Line S Long Range 84 kWh 325 PS AWD £55,900

Options Model Retail Price Special Solid Paint (Atlas White) All trims £350.00 Pearl / Metallic Paint All trims £700.00 Matte Paint All trims £900.00 Seat Trim – Moonlight Grey (Seat facings only) Ultimate FOC Tech Pack (Remote Smart Park Assist, Parking Collision Avoidance Assist, Surround View Monitor, Blind Spot View Monitor) Ultimate £1500.00 Tech Pack Max (Digital Side Mirrors, Remote Smart Park Assist, Parking Collision Avoidance Assist – Reverse, Surround View Monitor, Blind spot view monitor, Front Relaxation Seats, Driver Memory Seats, Electric Sliding Rear Seats) Ultimate £3,500.00 Tech Pack Max + Vision Roof Ultimate £4,750.00 Zen Pack (Front Relaxation Seats, Driver Memory Seats, Vision Roof, Electric Sliding Rear Seats) Ultimate £2,500.00 Digital Side Mirrors N Line S £1,250.00



Specification

ADVANCE PREMIUM N LINE ULTIMATE N LINE S ENGINE & TRANSMISSION Standard Range 63 kWh 170 PS 2WD ● ● – – – Long Range 84 kWh 228 PS 2WD ● ● ● ● ● Long Range 84 kWh 325 PS AWD – – ● ● ● Comfort & Convenience 12.3″ Touchscreen Satellite Navigation with

Bluelink, LIVE services and Mapcare ● ● ● ● ● Active Sound Design (ASD) – – – ● ● Air Conditioning – Climate Control (Dual Zone) ● ● ● ● ● Automatic Windscreen Wipers with Rain Sensor ● ● ● ● ● Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist (BCA) – ● ● ● ● Blind Spot View Monitor (BVM) – – – ○ ● Bluetooth® Connectivity with Voice Recognition ● ● ● ● ● Central Locking – Remote Control ● ● ● ● ● Digital Clock ● ● ● ● ● Drive Mode Select – Eco / Normal /

Sport / Snow / My Mode ● ● ● ● ● Driver’s Supervision Instrument Cluster

with full TFT Display (12.3″) ● ● ● ● ● Forward Collision Avoidance Assist

(FCA 1.5) – Car, Pedestrian, Cycle ● – – – – Forward Collision Avoidance Assist

(FCA2.0) – FCA 1.5 + Junction (Turning) – ● ● ● ● HDA – Highway Drive Assist Level 1.5 ● – – – – HDA – Highway Drive Assist Level 2.0 – ● ● ● ● Head Up Display (HUD) – – – ● ● Heat Pump ● ● ● ● ● Immobiliser ● ● ● ● ● Inside Rear View Mirror – Night and Day ● – – – – Inside Rear View Mirror – Electrochromic – ● ● – – Inside Rear View Mirror – Electrochromic

and Digital – – – ● ● Intelligent Speed Limit Assist (ISLA) ● ● ● ● ● Lane Follow Assist – Level 2 ● ● ● ● ● Lane Keep Assist (LKA) – Line and Road Edge ● ● ● ● ● Over the air Updates ● ● ● ● ● Parking Distance Warning (PDW);

Forward / Reverse ● ● ● ● ● Parking System – Smart Park Assist – – – ○ ● Power Outlet – Front console ● ● ● ● ● Power Outlet – Luggage Compartment – ● ● ● ● Rear Door Blinds – Manual – ● ● ● ● Rear Occupancy Alert ● ● ● ● ● Rear View Monitor with

Dynamic Parking Guidance ● ● ● ● ● Side Mirror – Digital – – – ○ ○ Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go ● ● ● ● ● Smart Electric Tailgate – Hand’s Free

Opening Function – ● ● ● ● Smart Key – Keyless Entry with

Power On/Off Button ● ● ● ● ● Smart Regenerative Braking ● ● ● ● ● Speakers – BOSE Premium Audio –

Seven Speakers + One Subwoofer – – – ● ● Steering Wheel Audio Controls ● ● ● ● ● Surround View Monitor (SVM) – – – ○ ● Trailer Wiring Package ● ● ● ● ● Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

with Individual Tyre Pressure Warning ● ● ● ● ● USB Connectivity Port – One Front ● ● ● ● ● USB Port – 2 Inside Centre Console ● ● ● ● ● V2L – Vehicle to Load – Inside – ● ● ● ● Windscreen Auto Defog Function ● ● ● ● ● Wireless Phone Charger – ● ● ● ● eCall ● ● ● ● ● Exterior 19″ Alloy Wheels ● ● – – – 20″ Alloy Wheels – – – ● – 20″ Alloy Wheels (N Line design) – – ● – ● Daytime Running Lights – LED ● ● ● ● ● Door Mirrors – Black and Body Coloured ● ● – – – Door Mirrors – Glossy Black and body Coloured – – ● ● ● Door Mirrors – Electric Adjustment and

Heated with Power Folding Function ● ● ● ● ● Exterior Door Handles – Flush Manual ● ● – ● – Exterior Door Handles – Flush Auto – – ● ● ● LED Headlights – MFR ● – – – – LED Headlights with Intelligent

Front Lighting System – ● ● ● ● Positioning Lights – LED ● ● ● ● ● Rear Combination Lights – LED ● ● ● ● ● Rear Spoiler with Integrated LED Brake Light ● ● ● ● ● Side Body Moulding – Chrome – – – ● – Temporary Mobility Kit ● ● ● ● ● Vision Roof – – – ○ ● Windows – Rear Tailgate – Heated and Tinted ● ● – – – Windows – Rear and Tailgate – Privacy Glass – – ● ● ● Windows – Front and Rear – Laminated Glazing – – – ● ● Windscreen Wiper with Aero Wiper Blade ● ● ● ● ● Windscreen and Front Windows – Solar Glass – – – ● ● Windscreen with Acoustic Film ● ● ● ● ● Interior Ambient Lighting – Interior (64 Colours) – ● ● ● ● Boot – LED light ● ● ● ● ● Centre Console – Sliding – ● ● ● ● Courtesy Light Rear – LED ● ● ● ● – Door Scuff – Deluxe Plate – – ● ● ● Electric Windows – with One touch ● ● ● ● ● Frunk – Under Bonnet Storage ● ● ● ● ● Heated Steering Wheel ● ● ● ● ● Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel ● ● ● ● ● Luggage Cover ● ● ● ● ● Luggage Hooks ● ● ● ● ● Steering Wheel – Leather 3 Spoke ● ● ● ● ● Sun Visors – with Driver and Passenger

Illuminated Vanity Mirrors and Driver Ticket Holder ● ● ● ● ● Safety Airbags – Front Thorax and Pelvis, Curtain Airbags ● ● ● ● ● Anti-lock Brake System (ABS) ● ● ● ● ● Battery Heating System with Pre-Conditioning ● ● ● ● ● Childproof Rear Door Locks – Manual ● ● ● ● ● Parking Brake – Electric with Auto Hold Function ● ● ● ● ● Parking System – Parking Collision

Avoidance Assist – Reverse (PCA-R) – – – ○ ● Shift by Wire Gear Selector (SBW) ● ● ● ● ● Steering Column – Height and Reach Adjustable ● ● ● ● ● Seating Driver’s Seat Lumbar Support (Electric) ● ● ● ● ● Front Passenger’s Seat Height Adjustment (Manual) ● – – – – Passenger’s Seat Lumbar Support (Electric) – ● ● ● ● Front Seats – Electric Adjustments – ● ● ● ● Front Seats – Heated ● ● ● ● ● Front Seats – Ventilated – – – ● ● Front Seats – Memory Driver Side – – – ○ ● Front Seat Back Pockets – Driver

and Passenger Seat ● ● ● ● ● Front Seats – Premium Relaxation Seats

– Driver and Passenger – – – ○ ● Headrest – Up Down and Sliding ● ● ● ● ● Rear Seats (Outer) – Heated – – – ● ● Rear Seats (Second Row) – Split Folding (60/40) ● ● ● ● ● Rear Seats – Easy Remote Folding – – – ● ● Rear Seats – Manual Sliding ● ● ● ● – Rear Seats – Electric Sliding – – – ○ ● Seat Trim – Cloth ● – – – – Seat Trim – Part Cloth and Leather – ● ● – – Seat Trim – Leather – – – ● – Seat Trim – N Line Alcantara and Leather – – – – ●

Technical



Description Standard Range

63 kWh 170 PS RWD Long Range

84 kWh 228PS RWD Long Range

84 kWh 325PS AWD ELECTRIC MOTOR Electric Motor Type Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM) Electric Motor Max Power (PS/kW) 170 / 125 228 / 168 325 / 239 Electric Motor Torque (Nm/lbs ft) 350 / 258 350 / 258 605/446 0-62mph (seconds) 8.5 7.5 5.3 Top Speed (mph) 114 114 114 HIGH VOLTAGE BATTERY Battery Type Lithium – Ion Lithium – Ion Lithium – Ion Battery Power (kW) 195 277 277 Battery Capacity (kWh) (useable) 63 84 84 Configuration 288 Cells

(24 Modules) 384 Cells

(32 Modules) 384 Cells

(32 Modules) CHARGING Charging Port CCS CCS CCS Estimated Charging Wallbox

7.2kW single phase (10-100%) TBC Estimated Charging Wallbox

10.5 kW 3 phase(10-100%) 5 hr 50 min 7 hr 35 min 7 hr 35 min Estimated Public 50kW CCS (10-100%) 58 min 1h 16 min 1h 16 min Estimated Public 350kW CCS (10-100%) 18 min 18 min 18 min Max DC charging (kW) 260 260 260 On Board Charger (kW) 10.5 10.5 10.5 SUSPENSION Front MacPherson Strut Type Rear Multilink STEERING System Rack mounted Steering Wheel Lock to Lock Turns 2.67 Turning Circle(metres) 11.98 BRAKE System Active Hydraulic Booster (Regenerative Brake)

with ABS and ESC Front 325mm 345mm Rear 325mm 345mm DIMENSIONS Overall Length (mm) 4655 Overall Width (mm)

(Including Door Mirrors) 1890 Wheelbase (mm) 3000 WEIGHT AND CAPACITY Kerb Weight (kg) Min- Max 1880 – 1960 1985 – 2085 2100 – 2190 Payload (kg) 510 -590 505 – 605 495 – 585 Gross Vehicle Weight (kg) 2470 2590 2685 Max Tow Weight (kg) – Braked 750 1600 1600 Max Tow Weight (kg) – Unbraked 750 750 750 Gross Train Weight (kg) 3220 4190 4285 Noseweight (kg) 100 100 100 Max Roof Weight (kg) 80 80 80 ADVANCE Front Tyre 235/55R19 235/55R19 Rear Tyre 235/55R19 235/55R19 Front Wheel 7.5J X 19 7.5J X 19 Rear Wheel 7.5J X 19 7.5J X 19 Front Track (mm) 1638 1638 Rear Track (mm) 1647 1647 Overall Height (mm) 1605 1605 Luggage Capacity VDA (litres)

– Seats Up 520 520 Luggage Capacity VDA (litres)

– Seats Down 1580 1580 Electric Range – Combined (Miles / Km) 273 / 440 354 / 570 Electric Driving Efficiency (mi/kWh) 3.98 3.87 PREMIUM Front Tyre 235/55R19 235/55R19 Rear Tyre 235/55R19 235/55R19 Front Wheel 7.5J X 19 7.5J X 19 Rear Wheel 7.5J X 19 7.5J X 19 Front Track (mm) 1638 1638 Rear Track (mm) 1647 1647 Overall Height (mm) 1605 1605 Luggage Capacity VDA (litres)

– Seats Up 520 520 Luggage Capacity VDA (litres)

– Seats Down 1580 1580 Electric Range – Combined (Miles / Km) 273 / 440 354 / 570 Electric Driving Efficiency (mi/kWh) 3.98 3.87 N LINE Front Tyre 255/45R20 255/45R20 Rear Tyre 255/45R20 255/45R20 Front Wheel 8.5J X 20 7 8.5J X 20 Rear Wheel 8.5J X 20 8.5J X 20 Front Track (mm) 1628 1628 Rear Track (mm) 1637 1637 Overall Height (mm) 1605 1605 Luggage Capacity VDA (litres)

– Seats Up 520 520 Luggage Capacity VDA (litres)

– Seats Down 1580 1580 Electric Range – Combined (Miles / Km) 320 / 515 307 / 495 Electric Driving Efficiency (mi/kWh) 3.61 3.43 ULTIMATE Front Tyre 255/45R20 255/45R20 Rear Tyre 255/45R20 255/45R20 Front Wheel 8.5J X 20 8.5J X 20 Rear Wheel 8.5J X 20 8.5J X 20 Front Track (mm) 1628 1628 Rear Track (mm) 1637 1637 Overall Height (mm) 1605 1605 Luggage Capacity VDA (litres)

– Seats Up 520 520 Luggage Capacity VDA (litres)

– Seats Down 1580 1580 Electric Range – Combined (Miles / Km) 329/ 530 311/500 Electric Driving Efficiency (mi/kWh) 3.66 3.41 N LINE S Front Tyre 255/45R20 255/45R20 Rear Tyre 255/45R20 255/45R20 Front Wheel 8.5J X 20 8.5J X 20 Rear Wheel 8.5J X 20 8.5J X 20 Front Track (mm) 1628 1628 Rear Track (mm) 1637 1637 Overall Height (mm) 1605 1605 Luggage Capacity VDA (litres)

– Seats Up 520 520 Luggage Capacity VDA (litres)

– Seats Down 1580 1580 Electric Range – Combined (Miles / Km) 320 / 515 307 / 495 Electric Driving Efficiency (mi/kWh) 3.61 3.43

1 – WLTP figures

2 – 350KW ultra-fast charger required for quickest charge times – chargers are currently available on selected arterial routes – see Charge myHyundai map for details. Hyundai test data for comparison purposes. Actual time will vary and is dependent on several factors including battery temperature, condition and age, ambient temperature and the power provided by the charger. Charge time increases in cold weather and if battery temperature activates safeguarding technology. In optimal conditions, the latest IONIQ 5 is capable of accepting power at up to 240KW.