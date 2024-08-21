Used EV buys under £12,000.

With over 1m EVs on Britain’s roads, it’s clear that more motorists are choosing to drive electric. Valuation experts at automotive data company cap hpi have picked ten used vehicles with a trade value under £12,000 at three years old with 30,000 miles.

The study found that the average drop in value for all EVs over the past 12 months at three years 30,000 miles is a fall of around £5,000 or 19%, due to a market realignment that is not expected to be repeated.

Commenting on the data, Chris Plumb, senior valuations editor at cap hpi, said: “Used EVs offer a marked saving over new vehicles with low costs of ownership. For the average motorist, there is a used EV to suit most consumer’s daily needs with the added benefit of offering lower carbon emissions.”

Ten used EVs below £12,000.

Model Trade price SKODA CITIGO (19-21) Electric 10,080 HYUNDAI IONIQ (19-23) ELECTRIC 10,050 FIAT 500 (20- ) Electric 9,960 MG MOTOR UK MG 5 (20- ) Electric 9,910 KIA SOUL (14-19) ELECTRIC 9,425 NISSAN LEAF (17- ) 9,190 VOLKSWAGEN UP (13-24) ELECTRIC 8,950 VAUXHALL CORSA (19- ) ELECTRIC 8,700 RENAULT ZOE (19-24) ELECTRIC 8,465 SMART FORFOUR (20- ) Electric 7,295

Electric vehicles are generally cheaper to operate than their petrol or diesel-powered counterparts. They have fewer moving parts, which can mean lower maintenance costs. Additionally, electricity is usually more affordable than petrol, especially if the owner can charge the car at home using off-peak electricity rates or solar power.

Many used electric cars feature cutting-edge technology, including advanced infotainment systems, driver assistance features, and efficient electric drivetrains. Buyers can enjoy modern features at a fraction of the cost compared to new models.

It’s important to understand a used vehicle’s history before buying it. An HPI Check is recommended before buying a used car. HPI Checks reveal some shocking statistics that can affect a car’s value, including 2,205 cars being identified as write-offs and 1 in 3 cars having a hidden history or still having outstanding finance.

