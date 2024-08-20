CUPRA Born VZ opens for order in the UK as CUPRA continues to expand its all-electric offering

CUPRA Born VZ is now available to order for UK drivers

New model offers enhanced power and performance thanks to 79kWh 326PS electric powertrain capable of 0-62mph in 5.6 seconds

Interior has been enhanced with CUP bucket seats and Sennheiser Premium Audio sound system

Pricing starts from £44,625 MDP

Milton Keynes, 18-07-2024 – The high performance CUPRA Born VZ has officially opened for order in the UK, with pricing starting at £44,625 MDP.

The latest version of the brand’s first fully electric model CUPRA Born, the CUPRA Born VZ boasts an all-electric system capable of delivering 326PS of power and 545Nm of torque – 75% more than any other Born version.

The enhanced powertrain coupled with improved chassis dynamics thanks to DCC Sport suspension, means the CUPRA Born VZ can reach 62mph from a standing start in just 5.6 seconds. The model’s top speed has also increased and is now limited to 124mph.

But, performance has not been achieved by sacrificing efficiency. The improved battery pack now offers 79kWh of net capacity (+2kWh) and is able to travel up to 372 miles. It can then be recharged at home using a 11kW AC system or at a DC 185kW fast-charging point, with a fast charge from 10% to 80% taking just 26 minutes.

As well as an uplift in power, the CUPRA Born VZ also plays host to a sportier interior, with new Enceladus Grey CUP bucket seats as standard, and a Sennheiser Premium Audio sound system. On the exterior, the new model flaunts 20-inch Thunderstorm alloy wheels as well as the option of the exclusive Dark Forest paint finish.

Marcus Gossen, Director of SEAT and CUPRA UK, said: “The CUPRA Born is an incredibly popular model, and we’re thrilled with the impact it has made as our first all-electric offering. At CUPRA, we continuously strive to exceed expectations, and the Born VZ does exactly that. More power, enhanced refinement, and builds upon the strengths of an already exceptional car.”

In addition to the performance and design enhancements, CUPRA Born VZ also receives a technology boost, with keyless entry (KESSY advanced), Car 2X intelligent vehicle networking and wireless phone charger all as standard.

For more information on the new CUPRA Born VZ, visit https://www.cupraofficial.co.uk/new-cars/born.

CUPRA Born VZ

Model WLTP CO 2 (g/km) BiK 2024/25* MDP (Manufacturer’s Direct Price)

(Inc. VAT) VZ 79kWh 326PS e-Boost 0 2% £44,625