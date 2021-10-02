The stunning, all-electric Morris JE’s will meet the public for the first time at Fully Charged Live.

Combining state-of-the-art EV technology with quintessentially British design, the Morris JE is a truly unrivalled choice for drivers on the road of EV transformation.

The Morris JE recently completed an epic journey through all four nations of the UK with the BBC Travel Show and stunned Guy Martin on Channel 4.

Fully designed and engineered in Britain and built with beautiful British craftmanship, the 2.5t GVW Morris JE features an unparalleled 1,000kg payload, 6m³ load volume and 200-miles driving range.

2nd September 2021 – The iconic, classic and electric Morris JE will be making its public debut at the Fully Charged Live event on the 3rd, 4th and 5th of September 2021. This is the first opportunity for members of the public to see the beautiful and timeless appearance of the van, which is a 21st century re-imagining of the famous 1950’s Morris J-Type.

Morris Commercial Limited, based in Worcestershire, is reviving the famous and much-loved ‘Morris’ name in a truly unique fashion. Fully designed and engineered in Britain, the automotive engineering company is pioneering a new approach to carbon-neutral transport, by combining innovative modular skateboard architecture and ultra-lightweight recycled carbon-fibre body construction with timeless and quintessentially British design.

Since the global media launch in November 2019, the Morris JE’s beautiful appearance has attracted a passionate following from around the world and its status has been further enhanced by high-profile television appearances ahead of the first deliveries in 2022.

In June, the Morris JE’s charismatic appeal turned heads and created smiles in all four home nations (England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland) during a UK-wide tour with the BBC Travel Show.

This was followed by an appearance on Channel 4’s ‘The World’s Fastest Electric Car’ where the Morris JE’s high-quality British craftmanship and refined driving characteristics stunned motoring legend Guy Martin.

The Morris JE will be meeting members of the public for the first time at Fully Charged Live. Designed for customers and businesses that crave individuality, the vehicle’s stunning and distinctive aesthetics will provide a perfect and eye-catching mobile marketing solution. Combined with the beautiful British craftmanship, the vehicle is engineered with the driver’s comfort and well-being as two of its core values.

Morris Commercial will be exhibiting alongside the Electric Vehicle Association (EVA) England, an organisation that provides access to information, support, and products to improve the EV owner experience, and increases the opportunity for discussion within the EV community.

Dr. Qu Li, Founder and CEO at Morris Commercial, said: “We’re delighted to be partnering with the EVA England at the event as it is an organisation that shares our passion and commitment to EV drivers and owners”.

The Morris JE sits within the 2.5 tonne segment – the lightest sector in the commercial vehicle market – but it boasts an impressive 1,000kg payload and 6m³ load volume, which is more typical of vehicles in the larger 3.5 tonne market segment.

The lightweight carbon-fibre and aluminium construction, which are both recycled and recyclable, allows for a range in excess of 200 miles and makes the Morris JE an exceptionally appealing solution for urban deliveries.

The Morris JE will be displayed alongside the Electric Vehicle Association at Fully Charged Live on Friday the 3rd, Saturday the 4th and Sunday the 5th of September 2021 at Farnborough International Exhibition and Conference Centre (Etps Road, Farnborough, GU14 6FD).