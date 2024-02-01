Ideas for What to do With Kids in January whilst in Gateshead?

When it comes to keeping kids entertained in January, Gateshead offers a wide range of activities that are not only fun but also educational. From indoor attractions to outdoor adventures, there is something for every family to enjoy. Here are some ideas for what to do with kids in Gateshead this January:

1. Visit the Discovery Museum: Located in the heart of Gateshead, the Discovery Museum is a fantastic place to take your kids for a day of learning and exploration. The museum offers a variety of interactive exhibits, including displays on science, history, and technology. Kids can get hands-on with experiments, learn about the industrial heritage of the region, and even step inside a real-sized locomotive. The Discovery Museum is both entertaining and educational, making it a perfect destination for families with kids of all ages.

2. Explore Saltwell Park: If the weather permits, a visit to Saltwell Park is a must for families in Gateshead. This Victorian park offers stunning landscapes, beautiful gardens, and plenty of space for children to run around and play. Kids will love the adventure playground, complete with slides, swings, and climbing frames. The park also features a small animal house, where children can get up close and personal with rabbits, guinea pigs, and birds. Take a leisurely stroll around the lake or enjoy a picnic on one of the park’s many grassy areas. Saltwell Park provides a perfect escape for families looking for some outdoor fun.

3. Attend a Theatre Performance: Gateshead is home to several theaters that offer fantastic performances for children throughout the year. Check out what’s on in January and treat your kids to a magical experience at the theater. From pantomimes to musicals, there is always something to suit every taste. The performances often include engaging storytelling, colorful costumes, and lively songs that will keep your kids entertained and enthralled. Attending a theater performance is a great way to introduce your children to the world of performing arts while enjoying a fun-filled family outing.

4. Have a Splash at Gateshead Leisure Centre: On those cold and rainy days, heading to Gateshead Leisure Centre is a great option. The leisure center boasts a fantastic swimming pool, complete with slides, fountains, and a lazy river for kids to enjoy. Take advantage of the family-friendly swimming sessions and let your children make a splash while you relax in the warm water. Additionally, the leisure center offers various other activities such as ice skating, soft play areas, and sports halls, ensuring there is enough fun for everyone in the family.

5. Join a Workshop at Baltic Centre for Contemporary Art: The Baltic Centre for Contemporary Art offers a range of creative workshops and activities specifically designed for children and families. These workshops provide an opportunity for kids to engage with contemporary art, explore their creativity, and learn new skills. From painting and sculpture to digital art and photography, the workshops cover various artistic mediums. The Baltic also has a designated play area for younger children, filled with interactive installations and sensory experiences. Encourage your kids’ artistic side by participating in one of these workshops or simply exploring the fascinating exhibitions at the Baltic.

In conclusion, Gateshead provides plenty of exciting opportunities for families to enjoy quality time together in January. From museums and parks to theaters and art centers, there is no shortage of activities to keep your kids entertained and engaged. Whether you prefer indoor or outdoor adventures, Gateshead has it all. So don’t let the winter blues get to you, and start planning your family outings in Gateshead this January!