Award-winning masterplanning and architecture firm, ID Partnership (IDP), is investing in a carbon neutral future through the appointment of two new equity partners and two associates.

Current equity partners Roger Copestake and Keith Dillon are delighted to announce that Scott Ritchie and Hugh Daglish, both urban designers, who have worked at IDP for 18 years and 7 years respectively, have been made equity partners with responsibility for setting out IDP’s targets for its own zero carbon strategy as well as ensuring more sustainable and energy efficient solutions lie at the heart of all project delivery.

Grace Paul and Paul Cassidy, promoted to associates, will be heavily involved in the delivery of carbon zero housing strategies for the practice’s many residential development clients and will help shape the IDP vision for a more sustainable future.

With over 40 years of experience, although Newcastle-based, IDP sees itself as a national practice working with a range of leading housing developers, landowners and public sector organisations across the UK such as Barratt, Cussins, Keepmoat, Home Group, Thirteen and Homes England.

IDPs work with registered social landlords (RSLs) to upgrade existing housing stock through energy saving techniques, combined with off-site modular construction to minimise carbon footprint, are areas that are keeping the practice extremely busy.

Project architect, Grace Paul, said: “I joined IDP in 2014 as a Part 1 architectural assistant and returned in 2018, so I am delighted my contribution has been recognised in this way. In my promotion to associate, I have the opportunity through my response to project briefs, to play a key role in moving the practice, our clients and the end users of our projects towards living a greener life, which is something I am passionate about.”

Associate, Paul Cassidy, who is an architectural technologist and project coordinator, added: “As a practice we are invested in the future of design, working with universities and new technologies to understand how we can bring further innovation into our projects to develop more sustainable spaces. The world we live in is constantly evolving, and the way we engage and work with the built environment around us needs to evolve with it. This is an exciting time for us all within IDP.”

Over the last year, IDP has been nominated for the prestigious National Housing Design Awards for its regeneration proposals at Gresham, Middlesbrough, assisted Barratt secure planning permission for circa 400 new homes at Havant and Waterlooville, Hampshire and overseen the delivery of a new care facility for Bernicia at Centrepoint, Cramlington.