A NEW, unique, tabletop collection that will appeal to every chef who wants to present food in a more innovative way has been unveiled by one of the industry’s leading providers.

The IG Group – one of the country’s main suppliers to the hospitality trade – has just launched its new catalogue which features 1500 new items, along with thousands of established and successful products.

And among the many items on offer is the new Chefs Choice Collection, a stylish tableware selection available in white and black.

The range comprises a number of plates and serving dishes in a variety of textures and with ornamental designs, but in monochrome colours so as not to distract from the look of the dish.

Among the items available are elegant carved bowls and concave plates, along with dishes in a variety of shapes, all designed to showcase the chef’s plating skills.

And the plan is now to expand the Chefs Choice Collection on a regular basis to incorporate more products which fit in with the brand ethos – to provide chefs with the perfect backdrop to showcase their creativity.

“This new range is absolutely perfect for chefs who want a stylish blank canvas with little distraction from the food,” said Stephen Hoey, CEO of IG Group.

“All the products in Chefs Choice are incredibly elegant and have been designed with chefs in mind.”

The IG Group offer a whole range of products under its ‘exclusive’ and ‘established’ banners.

It has exclusive deals to supply goods from brands such as Metropolitan Glassware, RAK, Sango, Urban Bar, Maxima and Heritage while its established ranges include Churchill, Steelite, Arc, Selden, SYR, Essity and Kitchencraft among many others.

The company – which has bases in the North East and a London showroom – offers a one-stop-shop to the industry, with its extensive ranges of glassware, crockery, bar and cocktail supplies and professional cleaning materials.

Copies of the new catalogue are available by contacting sales@iggroup-uk.com or visiting www.iggroup-uk.com.