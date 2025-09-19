In the SportLine of Duty: Škoda Superb model approved for emergency service deployment

Superb SportLine Estate 2.0 TSI 265PS DSG 4×4 passes thorough Met Police Brake Test

Estate model combines strong performance with exceptional practicality

Load space of up to 1,920 litres in Estate form

4×4 DSG transmission gives enhanced traction in difficult conditions

Milton Keynes, 18 September 2025: Škoda continues to strengthen its reputation as the go-to choice for the UK’s emergency services, following approval for the fourth-generation Superb Estate variant. Over the past two decades, Škoda models have become a familiar sight on Britain’s roads, trusted by police, ambulance, and fire crews for their ability to handle demanding conditions with confidence. Demonstrating its commitment to engineering excellence, the fourth-generation Škoda Superb SportLine Estate 2.0 TSI 265PS DSG 4×4 variant has successfully completed the Metropolitan Police’s demanding brake test, securing official approval for operational deployment across the force.

Building on the strong legacy of its predecessor, which served extensively in specialist roles such as motorway patrol and armed response and even formed the basis for a fully armoured variant used in high-security applications, the new Superb brings a refined balance of space, safety, and efficiency to emergency fleets. After undergoing a comprehensive evaluation process, the Škoda Superb SportLine Estate 2.0 TSI 265PS DSG 4×4 variant has now received full approval for operational deployment across the emergency services.

Beyond its obvious performance credentials – it can sprint from 0-62mph in just 5.7 seconds and reach a top speed of 155mph – and the Superb delivers exceptional practicality and comfort. The Estate features a 690-litre boot, extendable to 1,920 litres with the seats folded. The model offers ample room for essential equipment while its high payload capacity – 512 – 652kg – further highlights the Superb Estate’s versatility for demanding emergency roles.

Emergency services personnel will also benefit from a range of advanced features designed to enhance safety and ease of operation. The SportLine model comes with LED Matrix beam headlights, Blind Spot Detection with door exit warning, Dynamic Chassis Control Plus and Tri-zone climate control as standard, along with Crew protect assist, rear-view camera and Progressive dynamic steering.

To gain approval for operational use, the Superb SportLine Estate underwent the Metropolitan Police Brake Test, widely recognised as the most stringent evaluation in the industry. Designed to replicate the high-speed challenges emergency drivers encounter daily, the test subjects vehicles to repeated stops from top speeds, pushing every component to its limits. Passing this test underscores Škoda’s reputation for producing vehicles that are ready for duty from day one.

Škoda’s collaboration with UK emergency services spans over 20 years. The Octavia has long been a mainstay in police fleets, valued for its mix of performance, spaciousness, and cost efficiency, while the Superb has proven itself as a motorway-cruising favourite, ideal for roles requiring comfort, durability, and long-range capability. More recently, the Kodiaq and Enyaq have added SUV flexibility and electrified options to the fleet, performing reliably across both urban and rural environments. This enduring track record cements Škoda as one of the UK’s most trusted names in emergency service mobility.

For more information on Škoda’s Emergency Services fleet models, please visit skoda.co.uk/fleet/emergency-services, or contact the team directly at emergencyservicessupply@vwg-uk.co.uk.