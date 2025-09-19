Milltek Sport unleashes the full voice of the BMW M3 E92 with new valved performance exhaust

New Milltek Sport cat-back exhaust system brings fresh character to BMW’s legendary 4.0-litre V8-powered M3

First-ever valved system for the M3 E92 , controlled via key fob, allows drivers to switch instantly between refined and raucous sound profiles

Developed in-house by Milltek’s expert engineers, with OE-style tips available in polished or black finish



Few cars capture the raw excitement of driving quite like the BMW M3 E92. Launched in the late 2000s with a howling naturally aspirated 4.0-litre V8, the E92 quickly earned its place as a true driver’s car – sharp, visceral, and built for purists.

Now, Milltek Sport has developed a brand-new valved cat-back exhaust system designed to unleash the full potential of BMW’s iconic V8, delivering both refinement and a spine-tingling soundtrack at the press of a button.

The Milltek Sport system fits all versions of the M3 from this generation – E90 Saloon, E92 Coupe, and E93 Convertible – and represents a step-change from the original factory exhaust.

While BMW’s OE twin-pipe system has long been admired, Milltek’s engineers have taken things further, creating a less restrictive, freer-breathing exhaust with adjustable valves that transform the car’s character on demand. This latest version means owners will now benefit from the switchability of the additional exhaust valve technology.

Drivers can toggle between modes using a key fob:

Quiet mode channels gases through dual rear silencers, toning down the V8’s growl for long journeys or urban driving.

Loud mode opens the valves fully, bypassing the silencers for a raw, authentic V8 soundtrack that any petrolhead will appreciate.

Exhaust tips measure a subtle 80mm in diameter – slightly larger than stock, but still true to the M3’s timeless design – and are available in either polished stainless steel or a stealthy Cerakote black finish.

Kev Hall, Technical Operations Manager at Milltek Sport, said: “The M3 E92 is what you might call a real driver’s car. It has stunning performance, pinpoint handling and even the OE exhaust sounds decent. But our system takes it to a new level.

“The valves give you the choice: with them closed, it’s refined and composed, but hit the switch, floor the throttle and the valves open – suddenly you’re greeted with the most raucous, spine-tingling V8 note. It’s the sound of a performance car at its absolute best.”

As with all Milltek Sport products, the exhaust is manufactured from high-grade T304L stainless steel at the company’s advanced Derby facility and comes with a lifetime warranty for the original purchaser. The system joins an extensive range of Milltek upgrades available for MINI, Audi, Volkswagen, Porsche and more, underlining the brand’s reputation for innovation and passion in performance engineering.

For a direct sound comparison between the OE system and the Milltek upgrade, enthusiasts can watch the demo video here.