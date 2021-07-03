Millions of Americans are looking to purchase a home this year. But because of rising property prices, it’s making it impossible for them to do it. So instead, They’ve resorted to purchasing used homes to save money. So if you’re looking to sell your property, right now is the right time. However, you’re going to need to make a few changes if you want it to be way above market value. So here are some ways to increase the value of your property before selling it.

Check Structural Integrity

The very first thing you should do is to check the structural integrity of your home. If it has only been around for a couple of years or so, then it should be fine, but if your home has been around for more than five years, then there is a chance that the structural integrity of your home has been damaged. It might be best if you hire a home inspector to do this. If you plan to fix some load-bearing walls, you can try renovating your home to a new floor plan instead.

Use an Open Floor Plan

Open floor plans are loved right now because of the space they bring into homes. This space is much-needed because of the pandemic. Having an open floor plan can drastically increase your home’s value and possibly increase the chances of selling it in the future.

Renovating to an open floor plan is quite simple, and it will cost you less than $10,000. You can hire a contractor to do this for you. Tell them to take down load-bearing walls and replace them with support beams. Also, remove unnecessary partition walls. The goal here is to have as much room as possible. After you’ve done these things, it’s time to move to the floors.

Install Hardwood Floors

You can never go wrong with hardwood floors when it comes to increasing a property’s value. Hardwood floors have a distinct polished and clean look to them. Some of them can even be rustic in design.

You’ll have to look for engineered hardwood flooring suppliers if you want the best hardwood on your floors. Engineered hardwood takes more time to depreciate, which means less maintenance. The search and the price of it are worth it. Hardwood floors can easily increase your property price twofold. Many Americans highly desire it, and they are willing to pay extra for such beautiful tiles installed on their homes.

Consider Extensions

Simple extensions such as a patio can increase the prices of many properties. It will also make your property sell a lot faster. This is because everyone is looking for more space in the homes they buy. More space equals more freedom, and it’s simple as that. Greenhouses are also a great idea if you want to appeal to people looking for a place to do some gardening.

If you want to profit from selling your home, you can install a swimming pool. Swimming pools are known to drastically increase the price of every home in the market, especially if they are brand new. People will easily pay you three times what you’ve spent on installing that pool. Just ensure that it’s an in-ground pool because above-ground pools add no value to your property because they can easily be dismantled.

Upgrade Your Appliances

This isn’t necessary, and it won’t boost your property value as much when you compared to the rest we’ve discussed so far, but it’s always good to upgrade any home appliances if you can afford it. It will certainly make a difference for those who are looking for an already furnished home. They might even spend a couple of hundred dollars for your upgraded appliances.

Go Green

Lastly, it’s time to discuss green energy and how it will help you increase your property’s value. Green energy has all the hype right now because of climate change. Many homes in the US are starting to transition to this kind of energy because not only it’s saving our planet, it’s also a lot cheaper. But installing it can be a hassle, and not many Americans are willing to go through that.

This is why you do it for them. Purchase some solar panels or some solar shingles and get them installed in your property before selling them. By doing so, you can increase your property value. It will also look more appealing for those looking for a green home.

It’s important that you maximize what you can get from selling your home. If you make some suggestions we’ve listed above, we ensure that you can increase your property value by quite a lot. However, it’s always good to get some expert opinion on the matter. Consider hiring a real estate agent and asking them what will sell before making drastic changes in your property.