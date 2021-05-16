One of the biggest North East success stories following recent moves to re-open hospitality venues has announced a new line up of events, which includes a special outdoor comedy night from one of the UK’s brightest talents.

Monday (May 17) sees the planned reopening of indoor hospitality and Burn It Up, the North Tyneside 1,000 capacity outdoor venue, which opened its doors to outdoor drinks and dining last month, is now widening its line-up of attractions. It is reopening its sister site, Gutterball, from Monday and with it a new roster of events which includes a special appearance from Britain’s Got Talent winner, Lost Voice Guy.

From Monday, the new indoor / outdoor venue at Royal Quays in North Shields, will be able to allow visitors back inside Gutterball to enjoy gaming such as ping pong, mini golf and much more at the family-friendly premium bowling site.

Mirroring the Government’s roadmap on easing lockdown restrictions, the recently launched Burn It Up festival experience will host a pipeline of events including regular DJ sets, a weekly quiz, game shows and comedy nights, headlined by The Lost Voice Guy. It will also become hub to a range of child-friendly clubs, entertainment, and kids’ films, with dedicated family-friendly morning opening hours every Saturday and Sunday.

Burn It Up caters for up to 1,000 guests across a vast 1.6-acre space, with five unique areas – The Pavilion, The Picture Yard, The Village Hall, Gin Garden, and Feastery Street. The Picture Yard will host several screenings of cult film and this summer’s top sporting moments, including Rugby, Formula 1 and the most anticipated Euro 2021 matches.

Owner, Tim Wilks said: “Monday May 17 has been on everybody’s minds in hospitality. It’s a huge day for everyone in the industry. We’ve been blown away by the response to Burn It Up since we opened last month and now it’s time to inject some much-needed indoor socialising back into the calendar.”

“Bookings for our events are coming in thick and fast, so we encourage everyone to book ahead. We’ve worked very closely and positively with all parties to make sure we deliver a safe, friendly environment for people to enjoy themselves.”

Crazy creature workshops, Lego masterclasses, Drag Queen and karaoke nights are also to be confirmed on the extensive list of free events.

Covid-safe measures will be in place throughout the site, with hand sanitizer stations and cashless, QR code-led ordering of food and drink at tables.

Burn It Up will be open daily from 3pm till late Monday to Thursday and from 11am – late Fridays and 9am till late Saturdays & Sundays from Monday 17th May. All events are FREE to attend, but visitors must pre-book tables to avoid disappointment. With groups of up to 30 guests able to book outdoors for Burn It Up and groups of 6 indoors for Gutterball.

Head to https://www.gutterballalley.co.uk/home/booking-enquiry/ to enquire, or by following @BurnItUpNorthShields on Instagram and by searching ‘Burn It Up’ on Facebook.