  • Wed. Jul 30th, 2025

North East Connected

Hopping Across The North East From Hub To Hub

Top Tags
Weather

INEOS Automotive CEO statement from Lynn Calder following EU-US Trade Agreement

Byadmin

Jul 30, 2025

We are relieved that a tariff deal has, finally, been agreed between the EU and the US.

15% is a significant uplift in cost for our fledgling business against the pre-’Liberation Day’ baseline. However, it is at least a done deal and gives us a runway for continued growth in the US, our biggest market.

A protracted negotiation had the potential to inflict untold damage to our business and to the automotive industry as a whole, so it’s positive that we now have clarity. Hoping for a period of stability so that we can just get on with the business of delivering Grenadiers to our customers.”

By admin

Related Post

Weather
BYD celebrates 13 millionth New Energy Vehicle
Jul 30, 2025 admin
Weather
1992 Skoda Favorit crowned 2025 Hagerty Festival of the Unexceptional champion
Jul 30, 2025 admin
Weather
What to Do if You Are Issued with a Tsunami Warning: The Ultimate Survival Guide
Jul 30, 2025 admin

You missed

Law & Finance North East News
Weather
Weather
Weather