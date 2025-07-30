INEOS Automotive CEO statement from Lynn Calder following EU-US Trade Agreement

“We are relieved that a tariff deal has, finally, been agreed between the EU and the US.

15% is a significant uplift in cost for our fledgling business against the pre-’Liberation Day’ baseline. However, it is at least a done deal and gives us a runway for continued growth in the US, our biggest market.

A protracted negotiation had the potential to inflict untold damage to our business and to the automotive industry as a whole, so it’s positive that we now have clarity. Hoping for a period of stability so that we can just get on with the business of delivering Grenadiers to our customers.”