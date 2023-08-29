Innovative Gateshead homes scheme to begin

Work will commence in the autumn on two innovative, landmark Gateshead developments – 49 homes in High Spen, in the west of the borough and 62 affordable homes near the town centre.

The High Spen properties – to be constructed on the site of the former Hookergate School by the Gateshead Regeneration Partnership (GRP) – will all be sold on the open market.

As well as creating much needed new family housing, this project will also give GRP the confidence to develop the affordable homes on Hyde Park Street, near Saltwell Park.

This third and final phase of the Trilogy development in the area will deliver 42 properties to be managed by Home Group and 20 more specially designed for the Agudas Israel Housing Association, working alongside the local Adler Housing – a registered provider of social housing under the Jewish Community Council of Gateshead .

GRP is a joint venture involving Gateshead Council, regeneration and house building specialist Countryside Partnerships – formerly Vistry Partnerships – and registered housing provider Home Group. The vision was to improve housing quality and choice, trigger economic uplift and community cohesion. So far 520 much needed homes have been constructed on 10 sites.

As well as improving housing quality and choice, the partnership is providing job and training opportunities – a minimum of 25% of which go to local people – and local investment – a quarter of the supply budget is committed to businesses within the borough.

Dave Brown, Managing Director with Countryside Partnerships North East, commented: “We are thrilled to have secured planning for this site in High Spen, which will create three, four and five bedroomed homes for sale.

“The excellent location and setting make this the ideal site to introduce our Bovis Homes brand, its product and specification to the North East. It is also pleasing that the sale of these properties will support the creation of new affordable rented homes close to the centre of Gateshead, improving the choice and quality of housing options in the Bensham area.”

Cllr John Adams, Cabinet member for Housing and Saltwell Councillor, added: “It is wonderful to see the third and final Trilogy site coming forward, made possible by the unique model we have. It’s fantastic that the site is 100% affordable, and residents interested in renting these homes can apply for them in due course. We need more family homes across the borough and it’s great to see these two developments start.”

Laura Carr, Development and Delivery Manager at Home Group, said: “We are delighted to be involved in the next exciting development as part of the GRP project. The new homes will really benefit High Spen, while the development on Hyde Park Street is a unique one that will serve a much valued community.”

Chaya Spitz, Chief Executive of Agudas Israel Housing Association said: “All of the partners at GRP have worked really hard to understand and address the housing challenges of Gateshead’s Jewish community, a minority group with distinct needs. The resulting product will be unique and we are delighted to be working with Gateshead Council, Countryside Partnerships and Home Group to achieve something special. Our thanks go to local residents at Adler Housing Association who have cemented a fantastic partnership.”

*Picture caption: Dave Brown at the Hyde Park Street site.

Please follow and like us: