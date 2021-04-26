Bentley Mulliner creates one-off Bentayga Hybrid for Chinese customer

Inspired by green – the Chinese colour of purity, regeneration, hope, harmony and growth

Viridian exterior paint accented with Viridian wheels, and Cumbrian Green leather with matching piano-finished veneer

Bentley Mulliner Personal Commissioning Guide used to create a truly bespoke specification

Fine attention to detail from Bentley Mulliner creates a serene and peaceful interior, perfect for extraordinary journeys

Bespoke interior veneers in piano Cumbrian Green with unique overlays

Bespoke Bentayga to be showcased at the Shanghai Motor Show

(Crewe, 31 March 2021) Inspired by the Chinese colour of purity, Bentley Mulliner has created an elegant one-off Bentayga Hybrid specifically commissioned for a customer in China. The green-themed car is due to be showcased at the Shanghai Motor Show in April and is an exquisite example of Bentley Mulliner’s handcraftsmanship.

This stunning personal commission has an exterior finished in Viridian, a dark emerald hue from the Mulliner Extended paint range. The exterior is complemented by bright-machined 22” Mulliner Driving Specification Wheels, each of which has the centre pockets of every spoke painted in matching Viridian.

The bespoke interior includes Cumbrian Green hide, matching piano veneer and contrasting stitching highlighting the handcraftsmanship throughout the cabin.

Over 100 metres of bright white hand cross-stitched thread emphases the craftsmanship and attention to interior detail and is reflected on the interior of the doors, seat backs and even in the piano Cumbrian Green veneer via a unique overlay.

In line with Bentley’s Beyond100 strategy to become a global leader in sustainable luxury mobility, the new Bentayga Hybrid is one of two hybrid models being launched in 2021, with the entire Bentley range being offered with Hybrid powertrains by 2023. The new Bentayga Hybrid becomes the third model in the most successful luxury SUV portfolio the segment has ever seen.

Interior and Exterior Shades of Green

Within Chinese culture, the colour green represents purity, regeneration, hope, harmony and growth. This provided the stimulus for Bentley Mulliner when creating the unique car. The dark greens reflect nature and are fundamentally soothing, adding to the inherent serenity brought by silent electric motoring in the Bentayga Hybrid. Furthermore, the shades of green commissioned by the customer were inspired by the British countryside, specifically the Lake District.

The exterior of this Bentayga Hybrid is painted in Viridian. Viridian is a mysterious dark emerald originally created for the EXP 10 Speed 6 concept. It is a dark shade of spring green situated between cyan and green on the colour wheel. With flecks of amber and gold, this colour embodies a sense of luxury. The deep agate green with light green and blue undertones creates depth and a sporty dimension that compliments the lines of the Bentayga.

The interior of the car is trimmed in Cumbrian Green leather that compliments the Viridian exterior. This shade is a modernisation and refreshment of Spruce Green with a more contemporary feel, inspired by the British countryside

Bespoke Fascia

To complement the colours further throughout the Bentayga, Bentley Mulliner have matched the interior veneered areas to the Cumbrian Green hide. This helps the serene atmosphere to flow through the car and surround the driver and passengers while emphasising the spacious interior and the connection with nature. With 103 options for painted veneers, customers have an extensive choice available to create a bespoke interior that is reflective of their personality.

Additionally, Bentley Mulliner has created an exquisite handcrafted design to the passenger fascia using a silver metal overlay to create a beautiful finish. This geometric diamond design is reminisant of the EXP 100 GT concept car that embodies Bentley’s sustainable future vision.

Extraordinary Attention to Detail

Through the Bentley Mulliner Personal Commissioning Guide, customers are able to personalise their cars down to the finest detail to create a configuration that is truly individual and suited to their personality, going even further than the billions of ways a Bentley can be commissioned using the “standard” options.

To contrast the Cumbrian Green interior, Bentley Mulliner has added white accents through the car to accentuate the flow and beautifully crafted lines of the Bentayga Hybrid. Using contrast carpet binding and contrasting hand stitching to the seats, Bentley Mulliner elevates the serenity and depth of the interior. The process of hand cross-stitching a Bentayga cabin takes one craftsperson 44 hours to complete. Unique thread has been designed to be extremely durable and uses special dyes to maintain its colour to last for the lifespan of the vehicle.

When entering the vehicle, the driver and passengers are greeted by an illuminated Mulliner treadplate. The luxurious details continue in the interior. Housed in the rear centre console is an all new, fully integrated drinks cooler designed by Bentley Mulliner’s craftsmen. The drinks cooler includes frosted glass with soft close door, a separate illuminated bottle-chilling ring and two bespoke handcrafted Cumbria Crystal flutes.

Electrifying Bentley

The exterior design of the new Bentayga range has been completely refreshed from the previous generation to create an even more stylish and purposeful car. Every panel at the front and rear of the car has been altered to give it a cleaner and more modern look. The larger, assertive matrix grille is now more upright, while new, intelligent LED matrix headlamp technology includes the signature Bentley design inspired by cut crystal glassware. The rear has been completely redesigned to include a new full-width tailgate with new encapsulated lamps and the licence plate has been moved down into the bumper for a cleaner appearance.

The new Bentayga Hybrid brings endless serenity and sustainable mobility to the powerful Bentayga range. With progressive new technology, 443 bhp, 0 – 60 mph in 5.2 seconds and a top speed of 158 mph, the New Bentayga Hybrid creates a drive that does not compromise on performance, luxury or efficiency.

Powered by an innovative electric motor and 3.0 litre V6 engine, it offers a unique drive that is defined by unprecedented levels of serenity and composure, along with the impressive power and performance expected from a Bentley grand tourer.