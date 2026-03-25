InsureandGo research reveals the rise of wellbeing holidays for 2026

UK holidaymakers are opting for holidays that quietly restore energy and headspace. For 2026, the InsureandGo research revealed that 34% of Brits are going for guaranteed sunshine, cruises have risen from 20% in 2025 to 24% in 2026, and nature or wildlife retreats remain high at 28%. Pet-friendly holidays have jumped from 12% to 16%, while off-grid breaks and creativity-led holidays are also edging upwards at around 11%.

When asked which destinations they would rate highly for supporting mental health and wellbeing, Spain, Italy, Switzerland and Scotland came top for 2026. Year-on-year, Switzerland increased from 15% to 19%, Iceland saw a significant increase (up from 12% to 17%), Japan rose from 12% to 16%, Sweden almost doubled year on year, rising from 8% to 15%.

Desire for wellbeing services at the holiday destination

Overall, the InsureandGo research revealed that 55% of UK adults say they would consider holidays or hotels that offer targeted wellbeing services. The top health and wellbeing services holidaymakers are most likely to look for this year when booking their holidays abroad include: meditation classes (20%) , gym sessions (18%), stress management courses (17%), sleep support (16%) and diet-focused guidance (15%) — reflecting a desire to counteract the pressures of daily life and return home feeling healthier and more resilient.

The proportion of men prioritising wellbeing on holiday has risen from 47% to 54% in just one year, highlighting a growing cultural shift in attitudes toward mental health and self-care.

The InsureandGo study also reveals that 83% of adults say travel plays an important role in helping them escape from stresses at home. Among the pressures people are most keen to escape from, the relentless weekly to-do lists (35%), getting away from depressing news at home (30%), running the home (28%), money worries (27%) and job insecurity (23%) are the major contributors to emotional overload at home in the UK.

Garry Nelson, Head of Corporate Affairs at InsureandGo comments: “The new InsureandGo research suggests that people are increasingly drawn to holidays that reduce the demands and decision-making, particularly if there have been periods of routine and pressure at home and at work. Simplicity is becoming central to what makes a holiday feel genuinely restorative. After years of disruption and burnout, holidays are becoming about quiet repair. Sunshine, nature, routine and low-effort travel are doing the heavy lifting. At InsureandGo we aim to make getting the right travel insurance as easy as possible, so travellers can focus on enjoying their time away.”