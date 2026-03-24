Verdant Parks launches UK’s first purpose built neurodivergent friendly caravan

The Daisy caravan at Riverside, Wooller, Northumberland

Leading Scotland and North East holiday park operator, Verdant Parks, has unveiled the UK’s first purpose-built neuro-divergent friendly caravan as part of a £5million investment programme.

Verdant Parks is injecting millions of pounds into its accommodation fleet with 75 new lodges, holiday homes, and caravans being introduced this Spring. As part of this major investment, Verdant Parks has introduced the UK’s first ever purpose-built neuro-divergent friendly caravan at Riverside Wooler Holiday Park in Northumberland.

Set to revolutionise the travel experience for neurodiverse holidaymakers of all ages, the caravan is available to book now, arriving from 1 May 2026.

Designed by Verdant, Sunseeker Holiday Homes and My Safe Space Southern the caravan offers a safe and secure environment for neurodiverse guests and their families to relax, unwind and enjoy quality time together.

Set in the calm Northumberland countryside, Riverside Wooler boasts secluded trails, calming lakes and rivers, still forests and quiet play zones. With the caravan nestled in a quiet area of the park away from unwanted stimulants, families with neurodiverse needs will be able to spend less time avoiding triggers and more time enjoying their holiday.

The three-bedroom neuro-diverse ‘Daisy’ caravan offers a host of sensory and safety features so guests can be safe in the knowledge that their needs are seen and understood. With calming colours throughout, adjustable lighting, a sensory den and much more, families will find a comfortable environment in which to feel right at home.

Ahead of the first guests arriving, Verdant Parks employees will undergo atraining programme to understand the needs of neurodivergent people and their families, recognise signs of distress and respond with empathy, making Riverside the perfect destination for a relaxing holiday.

The sensory den in the Daisy caravan, which sleeps up to five, provides hours of play. Kitted out with fibre optics, colour changing light tubes, fidget wall panel and bean bag seating, it also features blackout blinds and noise reduction wall panelling.

Other caravan features include an enclosed outside decking area, stain-resistant sensory furniture and décor, vinyl floor covering and window and door alarms. Every element has been carefully considered in the safe bedroom too, with everything from a padded bed surround and a water-resistant mattress to noise reduction wall panelling and higher positioned electrical sockets.

Mike Wilmot, CEO of Verdant Parks, said: “We are proud and excited to launch the UK’s first ever purpose-built neurodiverse-friendly caravan, exclusive to Riverside in Wooler this Spring.

“Our Daisy caravan has been specifically designed with the needs of neurodivergent adults and children in mind – and the teams at My Safe Space Southern and Sunseeker Holiday Homes have really thought of everything. From the sensory den right down to the finer details, the Daisy caravan offers neurodiverse people and their families a very special safe, calm and secure place to stay so they can concentrate on spending quality time together.

“Our award-winning holiday parks blend quality, accessibility and natural beauty and we look forward to welcoming the first guests to the caravan in the spectacular setting of Riverside soon.”

Verdant Parks operates 11 holiday parks across Scotland and the North of England, each with their own identity celebrating the local community and nature and heritage of each area.