Intasite bolsters team following 40% growth

(L-R): Faye Keohane, Danielle Croce and Perry Higgins

Intasite, a leading technology platform dedicated to streamlining safety and site access processes for high-hazard industries, has expanded its team by hiring a new project manager and video editor.

The Stockton-based business has welcomed Perry Higgins and Faye Keohane to its growing team after rapidly increasing its turnover and client base during the last 12 months.

Perry, an experienced video editor and 3D workflow specialist, will join Intasite’s in-house production team as an editor and support the growth in the film and production department. The department specialises in creating health and safety induction videos, ensuring content is tailored to specific safety requirements and industry standards.

Before joining Intasite, he worked as a technical manager at London-based Unanico Group where he was responsible for creating and maintaining video editing pipelines for animation shows delivered to Netflix, alongside creating social content and website management.

Faye Keohane joins Intasite as a project manager and will oversee the management for onboarding new customers to the platform and global enterprise frameworks for Intasite’s international clients.

She previously worked for the National Health Service as performance and service improvement officer for almost five years. Before that she was a project leader at St John Ambulance.

Intasite’s platform offers a comprehensive suite of digital tools for streamlining the induction process, enabling companies to provide interactive safety modules that can be accessed and completed from any desktop or mobile device. The platform also features contractor and supplier management, safety briefings, language translations, and integration with access control for enhanced security.

Digitising and streamlining the induction process enables organisations to improve employee engagement and understanding, increase productivity and keep sites compliant.

Danielle Croce, Commercial Director at Intasite, said: “It is an exciting time for Intasite as we expand our operations, which enables us to create opportunities for talented local people such as Perry and Faye who can support the work we do here in the UK and further afield.

“Perry’s proficiency in crafting multi-dimensional animations and managing 3D workflows will significantly enhance our film and production capabilities.

“Furthermore, I am thrilled that Faye joins as our second female, beside myself, in what is generally a male dominated sector. Her experience at the NHS, coupled with her previous role at St John Ambulance, will provide a strategic approach to project management that aligns seamlessly with our mission and values.”