North East favourite Dicksons appoints Gardiner Richardson to support business expansion 

Dicksons has appointed Gardiner Richardson to support its business expansion

The family-run, South Shields based retailer, has appointed brand communications agency Gardiner Richardson to refresh the heritage brand to reflect the businesses’ ambitious growth plans.

From the famous saveloy dip to regional favourite pease pudding, Dicksons has been keeping the region fed for the last 70 years with food to enjoy on the go and at home. Employing 320 people and with stores from Northumberland to County Durham, the company manufactures a wide range of food in its South Shields factory, including 1.5 million pots of pease pudding a year.

The brand refresh comes as the retailer is investing into new products, store refurbishments and new concessions in supermarkets around the North East. The work will include a refreshed logo, colour palette and brand styling and fans of Dicksons will find the new look across stores and products in the coming months.

Mike Dickson, Retail Growth & Development Director at Dicksons, commented on the appointment: “As we’ve continued to invest in our 31 stores and product offering, we knew our brand needed the same level of focus to maintain our appeal and engagement with customers.

“Newcastle based Gardiner Richardson are the right partner for us, bringing experience of delivering brand, communications and design projects for well-loved North East brands such as Ringtons, Northumbrian Water Group, Grainger Market and Northumbria University.”

Matt Forster, Associate Director at Gardiner Richardson, added: “We’re honoured that the Dickson family has put their trust in us to take great care of their brand’s rich heritage while capturing the businesses’ exciting future direction. We’ve been feeding our creativity with regular trips to Dicksons to sample the menu – all in the name of work obviously!”