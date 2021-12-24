True to its roots: The New Range Rover leads by example with breathtaking modernity, peerless refinement and unmatched Land Rover capability informed by over 50 years of evolution

October 26 2021, Whitley, UK – The elegant New Range Rover defines modern luxury, providing more refinement, customer choice and scope for personalisation than ever before.

Range Rover is the original luxury SUV and has led by example for 50 years, combining serene comfort and composure with all-conquering capability. The New Range Rover is the most desirable yet, mixing breathtaking modernity and aesthetic grace with technological sophistication and seamless connectivity.

With a suite of efficient mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid5 powertrains – and a pure-electric Range Rover set to join the line-up in 2024 – plus a choice of four, five or seven-seat interiors available across Standard and Long Wheelbase body designs, the New Range Rover is at home in any environment.

Thierry Bolloré, Chief Executive Officer, Jaguar Land Rover, said: “The New Range Rover is a superb manifestation of our vision to create the world’s most desirable luxury vehicles, for the most discerning of customers. It writes the next chapter in the unique story of pioneering innovation that has been a Range Rover hallmark for more than 50 years.”

Land Rover’s new flexible Modular Longitudinal Architecture, MLA-Flex, underpins every aspect of this luxury SUV, from its unmatched capability and agile handling to its peerless refinement. By combining state-of-the-art engineering techniques with new levels of virtual development and Land Rover’s punishing development programme, the New Range Rover will deliver new levels of quality.

A pair of innovative Extended Range plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) powertrains5 provide CO 2 emissions below 30g/km, with a pure-electric driving range of up to 100km (62 miles),1 delivering an expected real-world range of up to 80km (50 miles) – enough for typical Range Rover customers to complete up to 75 per cent of trips using electric power only7.

The new luxury SUV is available in SE, HSE and Autobiography models. A First Edition will be available throughout the first year of production, based on the Autobiography and featuring a unique specification. It is exclusively available in a Sunset Gold Satin finish, among a choice of five exterior colours. Both Standard (SWB) or Long Wheelbase (LWB) body designs are available with five seats, while the New Range Rover LWB model is available with a third row for extended comfort for up to seven adults.

The new Range Rover SV5 is an exquisite interpretation of Range Rover luxury and personalisation from the experts at Special Vehicle Operations. The SV model is available in both SWB and LWB body designs, with exclusive features including new SV Serenity and SV Intrepid design themes and a four-seat SV Signature Suite configuration.

Breathtaking modernity

The fifth-generation luxury SUV takes Land Rover’s modernist design philosophy to the next level, with a contemporary interpretation of its trademark profile to create an incredible design statement. It continues to lead, bringing breathtaking modernity, aesthetic grace and sophistication to Land Rover’s latest flagship.

Prof Gerry McGovern OBE, Chief Creative Officer, Jaguar Land Rover, said: “The New Range Rover is a vehicle with a peerless character, from the impeccable restraint of its exterior to the flawless tranquil sanctuary of its cabin. Informed by creative intellect and a desire for perfection, it doesn’t follow fashion or trend, but by a modernist design philosophy, combined with over 50 years of evolution, it is quite simply the most desirable Range Rover ever created.”

The New Range Rover is defined by three lines that can trace their origins back through the generations; the falling roofline, strong waistline and rising sill line. These trademark features combine with a characteristically short front overhang and a distinctive new boat tail rear – complete with practical split tailgate – to create an elegant profile that conveys Range Rover’s peerless presence.

The unbroken waistline showcases Land Rover’s attention to detail as the rounded edge of the door meets the glass in a simple, clean finish thanks to a specially engineered hidden waist finisher. The design-enabling technology combines with flush glazing, hidden-until-lit lighting and precise detailing to create the impression that the vehicle has been milled from solid.

The sophisticated surfaces provide a clean and contemporary appearance – and contribute to a drag coefficient of 0.30, making this the most aerodynamically efficient luxury SUV in the world.

The luxurious interior is underpinned by modern, intuitive and relevant technologies, designed to work harmoniously with the finest materials and wellbeing innovations to create a calm sanctuary for all occupants – turning every trip into an experience to savour.

The exterior colour palette elevates New Range Rover’s elegant proportions and clean surfaces while the interior options are more sustainable, responsible and progressive than ever. Customers have a wider choice of materials and finishes, including innovative textiles and tactile Ultrafabrics™ with a continuation of Land Rover’s pioneering relationship with Kvadrat™ – Europe’s leading manufacturer of premium textiles. It is combined with Ultrafabrics™ to create a defining materiality option that is lighter and generates only a quarter of the CO 2 of traditional leather.

Peerless refinement

The New Range Rover makes every journey an occasion to be remembered, combining advanced technology with modern luxury to deliver peerless refinement for every occupant, including those in the new third-row seats. By eliminating unwanted noises, vibrations and distractions – and reducing the cognitive load on the driver and passengers – occupants will arrive at their destination feeling refreshed, even after the longest journeys.

Nick Collins, Executive Director Vehicle Programmes, Jaguar Land Rover, said:“The New Range Rover takes the lessons learned over 50 years of evolution and combines them with cutting edge technologies to deliver supreme refinement, comfort and wellbeing. It does this through pre-emptive suspension that primes the vehicle for upcoming corners, next-generation noise cancelling with new headrest speakers and clean air technology that can help significantly reduceodours and viruses – creating one of the quietest, most relaxing, modern luxury travelling experiences imaginable.”

Advanced speaker technology builds on the fundamental refinement provided by the MLA-Flex body architecture to deliver serene cabin calmness – ensuring passengers enjoy a first-class experience. It uses the 1,600W Meridian Signature Sound System to create one of the quietest vehicle interiors on the road, with additional 20W speakers in the four main headrests for the most immersive sound experience.

The third-generation Active Noise Cancellation8 system monitors wheel vibrations, tyre noise and engine sounds transmitted into the cabin and generates a cancelling signal, which is played through the system’s 35 speakers. These include a pair of 60mm diameter speakers in the headrests for each of the four main cabin occupants, which create personal quiet zones similar to the effect when using high-end headphones.

The New Range Rover brings new levels of wellbeing to the luxury SUV sector and Cabin Air Purification Pro3 is the culmination of this pioneering technology. It combines dual-nanoeTM X technology for allergen reduction and pathogen removal, to help significantly reduce odours and viruses, while CO 2 Management and PM2.5 Cabin Air Filtration enhance air quality. Advanced nanoeTM X technology is scientifically proven to significantly reduce viruses and bacteria including SARS-CoV-2 viruses3. The innovative technology is active in the air, so particles don’t have to pass through a filter to be trapped and neutralised. A second nanoeTM X device in Row 2 optimises its effectiveness for all occupants.

The Range Rover was the first luxury SUV to feature Electronic Air Suspension, in 1992, and the New Range Rover continues this pioneering approach with Dynamic Response Pro and pre-emptive suspension that uses eHorizon Navigation data to read the road ahead and prime the suspension to provide perfect responses.

The intelligent technology also works in conjunction with the Adaptive Cruise Control with Steering Assist to smooth out body movements resulting from sudden changes in speed. Fully independent suspension underpins the luxurious ride and features Land Rover’s first ever five-link rear axle, which isolates the cabin from surface imperfections more effectively than ever using advanced air springs.

The New Range Rover is also the first Land Rover to feature Power Assisted Doors5 with integrated hazard detection and anti-pinch safety features, which enhance its Soft Door Close capability and ensure every trip begins and ends with effortless refinement and sophistication. All four passenger doors are power assisted – also controlled via the Pivi Pro screen – for elegant entry and exit in any situation, including at angles of up to 10 degrees while off-road. Advanced hazard detection means the doors can automatically pause until the sweep of the door is cleared. The practical two-piece split tailgate that has been a Range Rover hallmark since 1970 is updated for 2021, with a series of new technologies providing greater versatility and convenience.

Inside, the new Versatile Loadspace Floor protects luggage and enhances convenience. Its clever floor panel can be raised forward, across the width of the load area around its mid-point, forming a partition to contain smaller items and keep them within easy reach when unloading. It can also pivot backwards along its leading edge to serve as a backrest when using the lower tailgate as outdoor seating. The new Tailgate Event Suite6 takes the Versatile Loadspace Floor backrest concept to new heights, combining additional lighting, audio features and tailored cushions to create the perfect vantage point for outdoor relaxation.

Five-seat models debut a new Auto-Folding Loadspace Cover. Combining the practicality of a rigid cover with the convenience of a retractable design, it elegantly retreats when the upper tailgate is opened to provide unrestricted access to the load area, without opening the lower tailgate.

Seamless technology

The New Range Rover maintains its rich bloodline of pioneering innovation with a suite of technologies designed to effortlessly enhance convenience, efficiency, refinement and safety. Land Rover’s latest Electrical Vehicle Architecture (EVA 2.0) is the enabler-in-chief and includes Software-Over-The-Air (SOTA) updates for more than 70 electronic modules, meaning the New Range Rover will constantly evolve, improve and remain up to date as it matures.

The New Range Rover revolutionises the in-car experience with seamlessly integrated Amazon Alexa2. Using intuitive natural voice commands goes one step beyond touchscreen or button interfaces in helping reduce cognitive load, providing a sense of effortless modern luxury. In this way, Alexa capabilities allow customers to manage everything from favourite infotainment features and music track selection to navigation or phone contacts – all while keeping their hands on the wheel, and eyes on the road.

Alexa voice AI is embedded within the New Range Rover, so users experience seamless interactivity and next-level convenience. Alexa capabilities also allow customers to check the news, weather and for any scheduled meetings using simple voice commands. The system can even turn on your lights at home and connect to other Alexa-enabled devices.

Alexa works in addition to Wireless Apple CarPlay® and Wireless Android Auto™ and can be initiated either by saying “Alexa” or pressing the Alexa button on the central touchscreen9. It does not need any phone or external device to operate – only details of a customer’s Amazon account and an internet connection – while wireless charging for Qi compatible smartphones keeps devices topped up.

Nick Rogers, Executive Director, Product Engineering, Jaguar Land Rover, said: “The New Range Rover combines supreme on-road and all-terrain capability with electrified propulsion and new levels of connected capability. In the quest for comfort, we have been obsessed with human science and understanding brain activity to minimise cognitive impact and ensure these advanced technologies work in absolute harmony, creating a truly effortless driving experience. It’s an engineer’s duty to make people’s lives better, and that’s exactly what the New Range Rover will do for you.”

The New Range Rover elevates Land Rover’s award-winning Pivi Pro infotainment technology with its largest ever touchscreen. The 13.1-inch curved, floating screen embodies the architectural lightness of the interior with a minimalist frame design. It provides intuitive control of all the major vehicle functions, using the latest consumer technology to deliver a smartphone-inspired interface, allied to convenient hard switches for the climate control.

Pivi Pro works in harmony with an elegant new semi-floating 13.7-inch Interactive Driver Display, which features new high-definition graphics based around a three-panel layout that intuitively reflects the design of the Pivi Pro homescreen. Customers can choose from a variety of configurations, including a conventional analogue layout, using the steering wheel controls.

For the first time in a Land Rover, the central display will provide haptic feedback when customers touch and press the screen. Allowing users to feel a positive confirmation without the need to glance at the screen, it reduces the need to look away from the road and makes Pivi Pro even more intuitive.

Rear passengers can enjoy a new Rear Seat Entertainment (RSE) system, which provides adjustable 11.4-inch HD touchscreens mounted on the rear of the front seatbacks. They can be operated independently and support the connection of most devices with an HDMI port, while using Wi-Fi hotspot capability means rear-seat passengers can enjoy smart TV entertainment on the move. The eight-inch Rear Seat Touchscreen Controller10 mounted in the centre armrest of Executive Class Rear Seats provides quick and intuitive control for the perfect seating position, elevating the luxurious rear-seat experience.

Efficient and powerful all-LED lighting is provided on every New Range Rover, with the new high-definition Digital LED Headlights providing a beam range of up to 500m. They create an exceptional design detail and feature Signature daytime running lights, animated indicators, Adaptive Front Lighting and Image Projection technology on start-up, making them the most advanced headlights ever fitted to a Land Rover. Adaptive Front Lighting is capable of shadowing up to 16 objects in New Range Rover’s path, ensuring other road users are not dazzled while maintaining optimum lighting for the driver. Predictive Dynamic Bending Light technology uses navigation information to actively adjust the light beam for approaching corners in the road.

New Manoeuvring Lights help drivers complete low-speed manoeuvres in dimly lit surroundings with complete confidence, by creating a carpet of light around the perimeter of the vehicle, working with the 3D Surround Camera system to provide effortless manoeuvrability.

Drivers can even control the new Range Rover from outside the vehicle using Remote Park Assist5, which is operated using a smartphone app11. It allows the luxury SUV to manoeuvre into and out of parking spaces while the driver monitors progress nearby – perfect for entering or leaving narrow city spaces or negotiating rural gates.

Serene capability and composure

The flagship of the Land Rover family represents the pinnacle of refined capability thanks to advanced hardware and software systems working in complete harmony, enabled by the new MLA-Flex body architecture. This unrivalled breadth of dynamic capability is governed by Land Rover’s Integrated Chassis Control – a single control system for a suite of advanced technologies that tailor the vehicle dynamics to suit every mile of every journey, to pre-emptively and reactively fine-tune the driving characteristics.

Rory O’Murchu, Vehicle Line Director, Jaguar Land Rover, said:“The New Range Rover combines advanced hardware with a pioneering toolkit of digital technologies and software, all enabled by our advanced electrical architecture – moving Range Rover from a mechanical world to a mechatronic ecosystem that delivers an intuitive drive. Our new Integrated Chassis Control system is a prime example of this philosophy and co-ordinates a suite of predictive and reactive technologies, that make this the most comfortable and agile Range Rover ever produced.”

Every New Range Rover features All-Wheel Steering5 for an effortless drive with heightened high-speed stability and improved manoeuvrability at low speeds, ensuring it is equally at home on the open road and negotiating tight urban streets.

The electrically operated rear axle provides up to seven degrees of steering angle and, at low speeds, turns out-of-phase of the front wheels, giving the New Range Rover a turning circle of less than 11m4 – the smallest of any Land Rover. At higher speeds the rear axle turns in phase with the front wheels for enhanced stability and comfort.

The New Range Rover is also the first Land Rover to feature Dynamic Response Pro. The powerful new active 48-volt electronic roll control system is faster-acting and more efficient than a hydraulic set-up, with a torque capacity of up to 1,400Nm fed into the anti-roll bars to keep body movements under control.

Fully independent air suspension isolates the cabin from surface imperfections more effectively than ever, for serene composure at all times. It combines industry-leading air springs volumes with twin-valve dampers – all managed by in-house-developed Adaptive Dynamics control software.

The intelligent All-Wheel Drive (iAWD) transmission is controlled by Land Rover’s Intelligent Driveline Dynamics (IDD) system, which monitors grip levels and driver inputs 100 times a second to predictively distribute torque between the front and rear axles, and across the rear axle, for optimum traction on and off-road.

Every Range Rover also features an Active Locking Rear Differential. This optimises traction from the rear axle during high-speed cornering, on slippery surfaces and during off-road wheel articulation, delivering enhanced capability and driver confidence.

All of this technology feeds into Land Rover’s award-winning Terrain Response 2 system, which harnesses the various chassis systems to automatically provide the perfect settings for the surroundings, from a choice of six driving modes, to minimise driver workload across all terrains. Alternatively, the driver can select the most appropriate setting manually or, use Configurable Terrain Response to create a bespoke chassis set-up.

Electrified efficiency

The New Range Rover maintains its compelling combination of effortless performance and peerless refinement with a comprehensive line-up of advanced six- and eight-cylinder powertrains. Spearheading Land Rover’s Reimagine strategy, a pure-electric model will join the family in 2024, bringing full-time zero tailpipe emissions driving to the Range Rover for the first time.

The New Range Rover provides electrified performance with a choice of new Extended Range Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) powertrains5, the P440e and P510e, and the latest mild-hybrid (MHEV) P400 Ingenium petrol and D300 and D350 diesel engines. A powerful new petrol flagship – the P530 Twin Turbo V8 – delivers increased refinement and performance and is 17 per cent more efficient than the previous Range Rover V8.

The new Extended-Range PHEVs5 combine the inherent refinement of Land Rover’s in-line six-cylinder Ingenium petrol engine with a 38.2kWh lithium-ion battery – with usable capacity of 31.8kWh – and a 105kW electric motor integrated with the transmission. Together, the powertrain provides up to 100km (62 miles) of near-silent pure-electric driving. With instantaneous electric torque the new P510e accelerates from 0-60mph in 5.3s (0-100km/h in 5.6s).

The state-of-the-art PHEVs can reach up to 140km/h (87mph) allowing customers to enjoy the New Range Rover as an EV-only model for most journeys in town and country, with overall CO 2 emissions lower than 30g/km1Typical Range Rover customers will be able to complete up to 75 per cent of trips using electric power only7 if they begin each journey with a full charge. The clever packaging of the battery, beneath the vehicle and within the wheelbase, ensures both luggage space and all-terrain capability are uncompromised.

The use of advanced eHorizon navigation data also allows the hybrid system to optimise energy usage across a journey, to provide a peaceful arrival at a destination on electric power, while also optimising EV usage for travel in low emissions zones.

The six-cylinder petrol and diesel engines feature the latest 48-volt MHEV technology which harvests energy usually lost under deceleration and braking to boost fuel efficiency. The system’s clever belt-integrated starter motor ensures more responsive and refined operation of the stop-start system and provides extra assistance to the engine when accelerating.

Exquisite personalisation

The New Range Rover SV5 will provide an exquisite interpretation of Range Rover luxury and personalisation, giving customers even more scope to create a truly individual vehicle with a choice of exclusive design themes, details and material choices from SV.

This hand-crafted model will be the first vehicle to carry the new ceramic SV roundel and simplified naming strategy – known simply as SV. The SV roundel represents the distillation of Special Vehicle Operations’ design and engineering passion for modern luxury, performance and capability. The SV roundel will identify all new Land Rover vehicles launched by Special Vehicle Operations in future.

Michael van der Sande, Managing Director, Special Vehicle Operations, said:“Special Vehicle Operations exists to amplify the core characteristics of Land Rover vehicles, obsessing over every detail with a passion for quality. In the case of Range Rover, that means injecting even more luxury into every part of the car. With more choice than ever before, our customers will be able to create a new Range Rover SV that truly reflects their personality, their dreams, their desires. That is how we interpret modern luxury.”

Both Standard and Long Wheelbase body designs – including a five-seat LWB configuration for the first time – are available with specially curated SV Serenity and SV Intrepid design themes, which introduce two-tone front-to-rear contrasting colourways to Range Rover. Exclusive materials include lustrous plated metals, smooth ceramics, intricate mosaic marquetry and soft near-aniline leather, as well as sustainable non-leather Ultrafabrics™.

The sumptuous new SV Signature Suite option on LWB models epitomises the heightened luxury and craftsmanship of Range Rover SV, providing a peerless travelling environment for its most discerning customers. Its uniquely cosseting seats feature 24-way adjustment with massage functionality while an elegant electrically deployable Club Table rises theatrically from the fixed full-length centre console on beautifully engineered supports to provide a convenient workspace when required.

The Range Rover SV will be available with the refined new P530 V8 Twin Turbo, P510e Extended Range plug-in hybrid (on SWB) and the efficient D350 straight-six Ingenium diesel.

New quality benchmark

The New Range Rover has been designed, developed and engineered in the UK and, during this process, Land Rover has filed no fewer than 125 patents covering everything from its pioneering chassis technologies to its PHEV battery. Land Rover’s engineers used motorsport-derived simulation technology to put the vehicle through its paces in the virtual world more comprehensively and intensively than ever, completing more than 140,000 hours of computational analysis prior to physical testing.

A fleet of prototypes then embarked on a punishing global test and development programme, taking in extreme temperatures ranging from the 45C heat of the desert to the -30C cold of the Arctic.

The New Range Rover will be produced exclusively at the Solihull Manufacturing Facility in the UK, using a state-of-the-art production line housed in the building used to produce early Series Land Rovers. The historic building is the spiritual home of Land Rover and its reimagining as a new, ultra-modern centre for Range Rover production showcases the way the company protects its heritage.

The New Range Rover is available to order now, priced from £94,400 in the UK. Configure yours here: https://www.landrover.co.uk/new-range-rover

1PHEV figures quoted at launch are based on Manufacturer’s Estimates. The figures provided at launch are based on Manufacturer’s Estimates in accordance with EU WLTP legislation for Standard Wheelbase five seat derivatives with a fully charged battery. For comparison purposes only. Real world figures may differ. CO2, fuel economy, energy consumption and range figures may vary according to factors such as driving styles, environmental conditions, load, wheel fitment, accessories fitted, actual route and battery condition. Range figures are based upon production vehicle over a standardised route.

2 Amazon Alexa Voice AI is only available in certain markets. Amazon, Alexa and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Certain Alexa functionality is dependent on smart home technology. Use of Amazon Alexa requires an Amazon account

3 Texcell research, 2020 carried out for and result supplied by Panasonic

4 SWB model

5Available to order early 2022

6 Tailgate Event Suite with leather cushions is optional on Range Rover, SE, HSE & Autobiography. It is standard on First Editions

7Manufacturer’s Estimates. Actual charge times may vary according to environmental conditions and available charging installation. Assumes charging only at home and based on anonymised ownership data from global Range Rover customers

8 Standard on vehicles fitted with Meridian Signature Surround sound systems

9Apple CarPlay is a Trademark of Apple Inc. Apple Inc end-user terms may apply. Android Auto is a Trademark of Google LLC. The services offered by Apple CarPlay depend on feature availability in your country, please see https://www.apple.com/uk/ios/feature-availability/#apple-carplay for more information. The services offered by Android Auto depends on feature availability in your country, please see https://www.android.com/intl/en_uk/auto/ for more information.

10Rear Seat Touchscreen Controller only available with Executive Rear Seats

11Compatible smart phones only