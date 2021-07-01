Sustainable French brand Gaâla has partnered with creative talent Shirinatra Altsohn; a model, photographer, artist, and social media influencer, for the launch of a vintage inspired capsule collection.

“This collection is for all romantic dreamers and vintage souls who like to bring back the timeless classic styles of the past” – Shirinatra Altsohn

The four exclusive new styles; Corinne Dress, Shirin Dress, Lauren Skirt and Jane Dress have been specially designed by Shirinatra. The inspiration behind this collection derived from Shirinatra’s fascination with the past; the classic, timeless style from the 19th and 20th centuries, old movies Shirinatra loves to watch and the romantic novels she likes to read.

The Corinne Dress available in green and black is influenced by icons Audrey Hepburn, Grace Kelly & Doris Day and is named after Shirinatra’s wonderful mum, who shares her passion for everything vintage. The collection also includes the Shirin Dress, inspired by the glamourous gowns of the 1930’s and 1940’s and available in Shirinatra’s favourite colour green.

The Lauren Skirt is a staple piece with a timeless cut and colour to allow wearability through all seasons and named after Lauren Bacall. Bacall was attributed as the one of the greatest female stars of classic Hollywood cinema by the American Film Institute, and someone Shirinatra has always admired. Lastly the Jane Dress is named after Jane Austen. Shirinatra comments, “the Jane Dress is inspired by romantic period dramas and blissful summer days. Jane Austen’s novels make me daydream and believe in romance.”

Shirinatra x Gaâla Capsule Collection is available now on Gaala.com, €150 – €380.

About Gaâla

Founded by husband-and-wife duo, Kelly de Gaâlon and Alexander Zhalezka, Gaâla is the meeting of two worlds – classic French aesthetic combined with the finest Belarusian craftsmanship.

Each collection from Gaâla is designed to provide designs which transcend time and items which never need to be replaced, as a brand which prioritises sustainability. Looking to make as small a footprint as possible, all fabric used comes from a handpicked variety of luxury leftover material from Italian fashion houses and procured deadstock linen in Belarus, creating only mindfully crafted pieces.

‘Our hope is that you breathe life into our designs, making them your own, and that you wear them with the same love and integrity that went into their creation.’ – Kelly de Gaâlon