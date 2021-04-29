Timex

This SS21, Timex unveils the Malibu collection, a fresh feminine take inspired by the bold colours of the ocean and the beach. The collection spans across both the existing Q Timex range, and the brand new Waterbury Legacy Boyfriend range. The street-meets-beach Malibu range is fresh for the spring-summer season.

The collection is available to buy at Timex.co.uk. RRP: £175.

Timex Waterbury Legacy Boyfriend Malibu

This season the Waterbury Legacy unveils a fresh feminine take with bold details inspired by the colours of the ocean and beach. A testament to their strength and our commitment to craftmanship, the bold 36mm watch is built for every day wear.

Q Timex Malibu

Q Timex Malibu still packs all the much-loved heritage-inspired features, including a rotating bezel, functional battery hatch and domed acrylic crystal, making for a faithful expansion of what the Q Timex collection does so well.