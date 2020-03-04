In April 2020 there will be a change to consider regarding the way individuals provide their services through their own limited company to private sector end users. This is commonly referred to as IR35.

We are holding three seminars across the north east region on Wednesday 25 March, our Employment Tax Specialist will take you through everything you need to know and the strategic tax risks involved around IR35.

Follow this link to book your place – https://www.eventbrite.com/o/baldwins-accountants-27653477743

We hope to see you there!