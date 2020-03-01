Cannabis has been at the center of one of the most amazing developments in modern science. A great deal of this has also been under-reported. Research on marijuana’s effects led to the discovery of the endocannabinoid system, a biochemical communication system in our body that plays a crucial role in regulating our mood, immune system, pain response, and more.

CBD Research remains in its infancy because of the fact that it only recently became legal at the federal level as a result of the 2018 Farm Bill. However, there’s a great deal of promising research out there that suggests that CBD is not only safe but effective for a number of potential health issues.

Due to the lack of regulation in the industry, there is a lot of difference between CBD products and what is on the label isn’t always what in the product itself. As you look for CBD pills near me, also look at any third-party lab reports the company offers to verify the contents of the pills or any of the other CBD products they offer.

All Mammals Have an Endocannabinoid System

Research led to the discovery of the ECS in all mammals. The ECS is comprised of cell receptors, endocannabinoids (the cannabinoids the body makes on its own), and enzymes that break down those endocannabinoids when they have finished sending the appropriate message to the body.

According to Scholastic, endocannabinoid receptors are found in the following parts of the brain:

Amygdala: This area of the brain affects emotions, fear, and anxiety.

This area of the brain affects emotions, fear, and anxiety. Basal Ganglia: This area of the brain affects planning or starting a movement.

This area of the brain affects planning or starting a movement. Brain Stem: This transmits information from the brain and the spinal column.

This transmits information from the brain and the spinal column. Cerebellum: This area of the brain affects motor coordination and balance.

This area of the brain affects motor coordination and balance. Hippocampus: This area of the brain regulates learning new information.

This area of the brain regulates learning new information. Hypothalamus: This area of the brain regulates eating and sexual behavior.

This area of the brain regulates eating and sexual behavior. Neocortex: This area of the brain regulates complex thinking, feeling, and movement.

This area of the brain regulates complex thinking, feeling, and movement. Nucleus Accumbens: This is the motivation and reward center of the brain.

This is the motivation and reward center of the brain. Spinal Cord: This is what transmits information between the body and the brain.

The phytocannabinoids – cannabinoids from plants, like CBD – attach to the receptors just like the ones our bodies make on demand.

Depending on the type of cell the receptor is on the effects rapidly affect everything from sensation and mood to immunity and consciousness.

CBD Doesn’t Get You High

Though CBD is found in both marijuana and hemp plants, it does not contain THC which is the psychoactive ingredient that produces a high. It interacts with the cannabinoid receptors in the body in a different way and does not produce the stoned feeling associated with marijuana and THC.

CBD May Help a Wide Variety of Conditions

Prescription cannabidiol oil is an effective anti-seizure medication. Right now, the FDA has approved a drug known as Epidiolex. It’s currently approved to treat two types of severe epilepsy.

Current CBD research indicates that it may also be helpful in the treatment of anxiety, addiction, chronic pain, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis, diabetes, and more.

CBD Interacts with Certain Medications

A lot of people are under the impression that when something is all-natural, it automatically means safe. While CBD is a natural and does help treat a number of health conditions, there are a number of drug interactions because of the way the best CBD oil acts in the body.

CBD appears to inhibit the cytochrome p450 enzyme system. This is in our liver and is responsible for metabolizing potentially toxic compounds including more than 60% of any drugs you have consumed. This system contains more than 50 enzymes that process and eliminate toxins.

Determine the appropriate dose of medications, doctors make calculations using the average amount of time it takes for various drugs and medications to be processed through the cytochrome p450 system.

If only a single drug is being processed in the system is generally healthy, these averages provide accurate dosage information. However, certain substances have the ability to affect processing times within this system making drugs metabolized either faster or slower than they would on their own. If the cytochrome p450 system is unhealthy because of problems with the liver or other pre-existing conditions, drugs may not metabolize as they should.

CBD is not the only thing that has this effect on drug metabolism. Grapefruit, St John’s work, goldenseal, and watercress all have a similar impact in terms of CYP450 inhibition. Because of its impact, you could end up with higher levels of certain drugs in your system at one time which can lead to side effects and sometimes an overdose.

That means if you are currently taking a medication with a grapefruit warning, you should speak to your doctor about having the dosage adjusted if you wish to use it alongside CBD oil. According to the Indiana University Department of Medicine, drugs known to use the cyp450 system include:

Steroids

HMG CoA reductase inhibitors

Calcium channel blockers

Antihistamines

Prokinetics

HIV antivirals

Immune modulators

Benzodiazepines

Antiarrythmics

Antibiotics

Anesthetics

Antipsychotics

Antidepressants

Anti-epileptics

Beta blockers

PPIs

NSAIDs

Angiotension II blockers

Oral hypoglycemic agents

Sulfonylureas

CBD May Cause Mild Side Effects

Toby’s CBD is often well-tolerated, it can cause side effects including diarrhea, reduced appetite, dry mouth, drowsiness, and fatigue.

We’ve only known about the endocannabinoid system for about 30 years though there are thousands of research papers and studies that look at it. The result indicates that it is incredibly easy to throw the ECS system out of balance.

Your stress level, exercise, and diet all affect the ECS. Today’s lifestyle dramatically affects the natural system and using a high-quality CBD oil or other CBD product can help you and rebalancing your ECS.

The key is to work gradually starting with a small dose and increasing as necessary until the desired results are achieved. Moore is not always better in the case of CBD. and if you’re on medications that interact with CBD, you should first speak with your doctor about getting the necessary dose adjustment or weaning off of those medications before starting to use CBD oil.