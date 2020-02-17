Working with remote teams is a trend that has gained significant momentum in the recent past. A study conducted by Owl Labs in 2019 showed that over 16% of all companies exclusively hire only remote teams. The computer and engineering industries, in particular, have seen at least 70% of people globally work remotely at least once a week.

And that’s just one aspect of it. With more and more businesses looking for talent all across the globe, building a remote team in another country is no longer the bogeyman it once used to be.

In such a scenario, setting up project management systems exclusively on-premise is becoming obsolete and further increases the IT project budgets. Businesses still need project management software to monitor the progress of their IT projects, but they are now looking at simpler and cost-effective ways to do it.

So what’s the alternative?

Cloud-based project management

Imagine using a dozen sticky notes every week to track your daily tasks, or even writing them all down on a whiteboard only to erase them the next day. It sounds like a nightmare, right? With cloud-based project management systems, you can bid adieu to all those sticky notes and whiteboards.

Simply put, cloud-based project management involves the planning, collaborating, monitoring, and delivering of a project using a network of tools available online. They may include task management Kanban boards, fully-integrated task-tracking tools, and dashboards that are entirely customizable for your business needs.

How does it benefit remote project management?

A survey conducted by Buffer showed that over 17% of the respondents said that the reason why they don’t prefer remote work is because of the lack of collaboration. However, with cloud-based project systems, collaboration and communication will never be an issue anymore. Let’s see how!

Easy access

All you really need to implement cloud-based project management software is a strong internet connection and a laptop, mobile phone, or tablet. It doesn’t require rigorous training, extra tools, and installations, nor a particular server or platform. Whether you’re working with an offshore team in another country, or with a teammate who is simply working from home, collaboration has never been easier.

Cost-effective

Imagine you have teams distributed in five different countries in the world. The sheer cost of buying servers, additional installations, and buying additional storage means that you’ll be spending millions on remote project management. By implementing cloud computing, you eliminate a significant amount of costs while providing a centralized place for communication and documentation and a seamless and hassle-free platform for your team to collaborate on.

Reliable and secure

All cloud-based project management software is made with world-class technologies and undergoes several security measures, including data segregation and implementation of SSL certificates to secure customer data. Saving all data on the cloud means that even if you lose your device, you can retrieve all the information by simply logging in to your online account and changing your password to protect your data.

