Like them or loathe them, sequels and remakes are becoming an ever-larger part of the modern media equation. This isn’t just selective bias either, as seen in this article by the Radio Times. Looking at the top 20 box office hits since the 1980s, this website found that back in 1993, only 2 of the biggest 20 films were remakes and sequels. In 2018, this number had risen to 16 out of 20. While not an inherently negative development, this does complicate the viewing experience.

The Complications of Media Super Franchises

When you go to see a standalone movie or television series, you don’t need a lot of backing information. You learn as you go alone, and so you’re never left without key information. Compare this idea to what you’d see in the new Game of Thrones series, House of the Dragon. Looking at this ExpressVPN breakdown of the family tree, it’s inevitable that newcomers will be confused. Who is married to whom? Wait, aren’t they related? It’s all a lot to take in.

The same can be said for the big movie franchises, the most famous of which is undoubtedly the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With 29 films released at the time of this article, the MCU has become the most profitable movie franchise in the world. It’s also one of the most inscrutable for newcomers. Superheroes can be naturally confusing thanks to a tenuous relationship with laws of physics, and built over dozens of films and plots, this issue only grows.

How Did We Get Here?

Reaching a place where media franchises have become so popular was a natural evolution that resulted from chasing the almighty dollar. Every time you start a new franchise or idea, you’re essentially gambling on how popular a project might be. Certain actors or directors might draw in some viewers, but it’s impossible to tell exactly how the wider audience and zeitgeist will react.

Sequels and remakes work from the idea that the audience already knows the plot and/or characters, and they’re already engaged with the world. When you watch a Marvel movie or a Game of Thrones show you understand what you’re likely in for, so you’re more likely to tune in. Media producers know this, and they usually value a simple safe bet over a risky swing for the fences.

Where do we Go Next?

That’s a difficult question to answer, as it brings in questions of property fatigue. Every property wants to become Star Wars, which has become such an important part of entertainment culture that its universe is instantly understood. Something like the MCU, however, is more closely tied to a specific overall narrative, and as Pitt News explores, this could be stretched to a breaking point.

Eventually, we fear the constant raising of stakes becomes harder to appreciate, as media becomes tiresome where it once excelled. This could manifest as a breaking point, where franchises no longer hold the place they have for so long. More likely, we’ll just see new franchises rise to replace the old until they too have experienced enough time in the sun. At least, no matter what happens, we’ll always have Dr Who.