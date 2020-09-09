Short message service (SMS) is a convenient method of communication that is instantaneous and also affordable compared to voice calls. There are several other benefits to using text messages, however, SMS services are not immune to the common challenges that come with new technology, such as scams and fraud. While some people have fallen victim to scams, text messages remain popular to this day. As long as you use SMS properly, then you have nothing to fear. Read on to learn how you can tell whether or not it is safe to communicate via SMS in 2020.

Verify the Sender

Before you respond to a text message you receive on your mobile phone, it is essential to verify the sender. In most cases, scammers will send unsuspecting people enticing messages promising them gifts, money, jobs, and other things that are just too good to believe. One thing that can keep you safe from scammers is that you need to know that wealth does not come that easy. It should come as a surprise that a stranger promises you money while many people are struggling to make ends meet. This should be the biggest reason why you should be suspicious of such texts from people you do not know. If you cannot verify the sender, then you should ignore the message.

The other thing is that you should never respond to SMSs that request you to provide personal information such as account number or social security number. Your bank will never request such information and there is good reason to be worried when you get such messages. The best approach is to delete such messages without responding to them since they can cause more problems in your life. Once you provide your details, the scammer has access to your bank accounts which can result in the loss of your hard-earned money. Your details can also be sold to other scammers. Therefore, you need to verify first if the message has relevance to you.

Choose the Right Authentication App

Different apps are designed to protect individuals and businesses from scammers whose main goal is to steal from different people. To be on the safe side, you can consider using SMS authentication services, which will help prevent issues like fraud and scams. With this kind of service, you can confirm transactions before you process them. This helps you avoid losing money to other unscrupulous people who are bent on stealing from unsuspecting individuals.

Additionally, you can also use an app that requests one-time passwords and SMS pin codes to ensure that account holders are the only ones who can make payments from their bank accounts. With the right service, you can also communicate with your customers, which helps you grow your business. The biggest advantage of such apps is that they are verifiable, which dispels fears among the customers.

SMS Threats

Though text messages remain popular due to several reasons, they also have their downsides that you should be wary of. Text messages move from one phone to another via mobile operators. This means that your message is stored somewhere, even if you delete it from your mobile phone. Some mobile phone operators offer encryption services while others do not. This means that your message can be potentially viewed by hackers or governments. Therefore, you should avoid texting messages that can be interpreted as a threat to the government or public safety.

Fortunately, there are several secure messaging options that you can consider to be on the safe side. Depending on the type of device you are using, you can send end-to-end encrypted messages that cannot be accessed by unauthorized people. However, it only works if both the sender and the receiver are using devices with the facility to encrypt and decrypt messages. Otherwise, intrusion to privacy remains a challenge to SMS communication.

SMS or text messages are convenient and easy to use, which makes them quite popular among all users. However, text messages come with certain downsides, as they can be used by scammers whose only goal is to steal from unsuspecting people. To be on the safe side, you should avoid sharing sensitive information with people you do not personally know. On top of that, you should keep in mind that mobile service providers can view your messages, even if you delete them from your phone.

All in all, communicating through SMS messages is quite safe if you take all precautions, so don’t let the possible risks discourage you. As long as you are mindful of the kind of language and information you share and who you share it with, you have nothing to worry about.