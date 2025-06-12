Isuzu extends partnership with Spartan Race for 2025 as Official Automotive Partner

Isuzu UK renews its partnership as Official Automotive Partner for Spartan Race, marking the third consecutive year.

The iconic Spartan-branded Isuzu D-Max Arctic Trucks AT35 returns for the 2025 event series.

2025 UK Spartan Race calendar confirmed with five action-packed events across the country.

Isuzu UK is proud to announce the continuation of its partnership with Spartan Race as the Official Automotive Partner for 2025. The enduring collaboration, which began in 2023, reflects a shared commitment to resilience, power, and pushing boundaries, values synonymous with both the Spartan brand and the award-winning Isuzu D-Max.

Returning for another adrenaline-fuelled season, the Spartan-branded Isuzu D-Max Arctic Trucks AT35 will once again play a vital role in the UK event series. From supporting course operations to amping up the start-line atmosphere, the AT35 will be a familiar and formidable sight at each event.

Spartan Race 2025 UK Dates

Date Event Location 17 & 18 May London West Culden Faw Estate 8 June Scotland Hopetoun Estate 11 July Midlands Belvoir Castle 17 August South West Badminton Estate 3 October London South East Pippingford Park

Since 2023, Isuzu UK’s partnership with Spartan has formed a cornerstone of the brand’s push into the extreme adventure sector. The limited-edition Arctic Trucks AT35, featuring Spartan livery, boasts exceptional off-road capabilities, including 35” all-terrain tyres, Bilstein suspension, and a 1-tonne payload with a 3.5-tonne towing capacity, making it the perfect vehicle to meet the demands of the UK’s toughest obstacle courses.

George Wallis, Head of Marketing at Isuzu UK, commented: “We’re thrilled to extend our partnership with Spartan for another year. Just like the Isuzu D-Max AT35, those brave enough to Spartacipate in races, aren’t afraid to get muddy and muscle through extremes with panache. It’s a Spartacular partnership that truly embraces the spirit of the adventure!”

Mark Read, Commercial Director at Spartan Race, added: “We’re delighted to continue our strong relationship with Isuzu UK in 2025. The D-Max Arctic Trucks AT35 perfectly embodies the spirit of Spartan, rugged, dependable, and engineered to tackle any challenge. The vehicle has become part of the Spartan experience and is hugely popular with our racers and crew alike.”

As Spartan continues to challenge competitors physically and mentally with its world-renowned obstacle events, Isuzu UK stands side by side, celebrating endurance, courage, and capability.

For more information about the Spartan Race UK 2025 calendar, visit www.spartan.com.