It’s no big deal! Dacia shuts down online sales for Black Friday

Car manufacturer Dacia, famed for offering the best value for money on the market, is officially shutting down its online sales this Black Friday. The action reinforces Dacia’s commitment to offering the best value for customers all year round.

Dacia’s bold move comes as new research reveals Brits are becoming savvier with their spending, with nearly half of Brits (46 per cent) bowing out of Black Friday this year due to being sceptical of the deals on offer.

The research also revealed almost 3 in 4 Brits (73 per cent) now recognise they can find good value all year round – not just on one day, as they now consider themselves to be savvy shoppers (64 per cent).

A whopping 70 per cent of Brits believe Black Friday is a marketing gimmick – yet over half of Brits (56 per cent) admit they will still use the day to buy for Christmas this year.

Dacia will also be releasing a radio advert to celebrate the shutdown of its online sales, playing relaxing sounds, with the aim of providing consumers with a much-needed break from the Black Friday frenzy.

On a day that typically drives Brits into a spending frenzy, no-nonsense car manufacturer Dacia, famed for offering the best value for money on the market, will shut down its online sales, and car configurator, this Black Friday.

The brand’s shock move highlights the commitment of offering its range of cars at the best value for money all year round, not just for one day of the year.

The move comes as new research commissioned by Dacia reveals that nearly half of Brits (46 per cent) are bowing out of Black Friday this year due to being sceptical of the deals on offer (22 per cent) and wanting to be more cost-conscious with their spending (18 per cent).

A further 3 in 4 Brits (73 per cent) believe they can get good value across the year if they look carefully, not just on Black Friday.

The research also found 3 in 5 Brits (64 per cent) are likely to think of themselves as savvy shoppers and over half 56 (per cent) believe they have a good gut instinct when it comes to “dodgy deals”, having been persuaded to make poor purchase decisions in the past.

Elsewhere, a sizable 70 per cent of Brits believe Black Friday is a marketing gimmick – yet surprisingly, over half of (56 per cent) admitted they will still use the day to buy for Christmas this year.

To further highlight its position, Dacia will also be airing a radio advert that will play relaxing sounds, so consumers can tune out of the Black Friday noise.

Luke Broad, Dacia Brand Director for the UK, said: “At Dacia, Black Friday is just a normal Friday. Shutting down our online sales for the day is a bold move but it does show our commitment to being the UK’s number one car manufacturer for value. This is a way to put our money where our mouth is. Black Friday can easily lead consumers to overspend on products they don’t need – which isn’t what Dacia is about.

“Today, you can relax knowing our cars are built tough and built to last, so you can take a break and buy from us tomorrow, confident that you’re getting the best value on the market”.

Top reasons why Brits avoid Black Friday:

Sceptical of the deals on offer (22 per cent) Becoming more cost conscious with their spending (18 per cent) Already have enough items so don’t need to participate (18 per cent) Wanting to avoid the queues and chaos (13 per cent) Wanting to curb on impulsive spending habits (12 per cent) Have a lack of trust in brands that offer sales on Black Friday (11 per cent) Avoid being scammed (11 per cent) Wanting to avoid the general stress associated with high-street shopping (11 per cent) What they want is not on sale (11 per cent) Avoid overspending (9 per cent)

Dacia’s online sales will be closed for the whole of Black Friday (00:00 – 23:59). The configurator (which helps customers build their car) will also be closed for the duration.