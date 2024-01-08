Silk Route Spirits Celebrates One Year of Trading by Launching Their Next Phase of Unforgettable Spirits.

Silk Route Spirits, an innovative and dynamic company founded in November 2022, is delighted to mark its one-year anniversary, reflecting on a transformative journey of dedication, passion, and the successful launch of its first product, Silk Route Gin, in August 2023.

In the past 12 months, Silk Route Spirits has not only established itself as a prominent player in the spirits industry but has also diligently laid the groundwork for its operations to grow.

The company dedicated six months to meticulous product development, ensuring the highest standards and compliance with licenses, working closely with HMRC to meet regulatory requirements in order to import and make quality products.

Silk Route Spirits draws inspiration from the historical Silk Road, symbolising a journey of discovery, connection, and the exchange of rich flavours.

The brand’s commitment to quality and authenticity is evident in its flagship product, Silk Route Gin, a testament to the founders’ dedication to craftmanship and innovation.

Since November 2022, Mark Douglas and Phil Hayden, the founders of Silk Route Spirits, have brought their passion and expertise to the world of spirits. Both based in the North East of England, they embody the spirit of innovation and craftsmanship.

Phil Hayden from Newcastle upon Tyne told us:

“Silk Route Spirits values collaboration with other businesses and is committed to supporting young people, contributing to a vibrant and diverse community as well as supplying regionally and nationally, currently, and worldwide in 2024. Our strategy is a simple, yet effective one, to supply premium spirit products, blended to perfection to those seeking quality and authenticity.”

In just 12 months, the company has seen its products served in many of the regions’ bars, restaurants, and hotels, aiming to be on the shelves in Fenwick Stores, and currently on-line at Gin to My Tonic and Mr. Waldos, and its own website with a commitment to quality, authenticity, and innovation, Silk Route Spirits has quickly become a prominent name in the spirits industry.

Also, supplying music festivals, outdoor markets, exhibitions and events, their personal journey has been one of tenacity and perseverance in an industry that is a hard nut to crack.

Silk Route Spirits takes pride in its presence at some of London’s most iconic establishments, including The Bike Shed in Shoreditch, Home House in Marylebone, and Quo Vadis in Soho.

As Silk Route Spirits commemorates its one-year anniversary, the journey is far from over. The company is set to launch two new Rums in January 2024 and expand its Gin range with two additional variants later in the year.

Phil concluded: “Our journey has only just begun, but we have had a phenomenal first year of trading and we plan to grow our brand and diversity in 2024. Watch this space as Silk Route Spirits plans are bold, yet very achievable if the last 12 months are anything to go by.”