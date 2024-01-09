Eclectic 150-plus classic car auction helps round out H&H’s milestone 30th year celebrations

Over 150 classic cars will be auctioned by H&H Classics in its final physical auction of 2023

The cars on offer have an estimated combined value of more than £3 million

Headlining the auction is an iconic 1966 Aston Martin DB5

A stunning array of 150 plus classic, collector and performance cars worth more than £3 million are being offered for sale by H&H Classics in the final physical auction of the company’s celebratory 30th anniversary year.

Taking place on 29 November, at the Pavilion Gardens, Buxton, the sale will be headlined by a handsome 1966 Aston Martin DB5, formerly owned for almost 30 years by Daily Telegraph motoring correspondent, Andrew English. Widely regarded as one of the best driving DB5’s on the road today, the car is estimated between £500,000 – £550,000.

A duo of cars, both with fascinating histories, are also estimated to reach six-figures namely the 1936 Frazer-Nash BMW 319/55 Sports, estimated at £150,000 – £180,000, and Patsy Burt’s 1954 Jaguar XK120 Fixed Head Coupe, expected to fetch £100,000 – £120,000.

Meanwhile those looking for a potential bargain can choose from more than 30 cars being offered without reserve, including a 1916 Model T Ford, a short wheelbase 1966 Porsche 912, and appropriately a limited edition 1989 Austin Mini Thirty.

Colette McKay, managing director at H&H Classics, said: “2023 has been a very special year for all of the team at H&H. As an employee owned trust, we all have a strong passion for the business so it’s been magnificent to celebrate our 30th year and we’re all incredibly proud of the catalogue of cars we have assembled for our final sale of the year.”

For those seeking contemporary luxury, the auction offers a 2006 Bentley Azure, estimated at £75,000 – £85,000, and a rare 2003 Aston Martin DB7 GT, one of only 78 right-hand drive models, carrying an estimated value of £30,000 – £35,000.

The 1960s era is well represented with a police-issued 1964 Daimler SP250 Dart, estimated at £44,000 – £48,000, and a meticulously restored 1964 Jaguar E-Type 4.2 litre Fixed Head Coupe, valued between £80,000 – £100,000.

“I extend my gratitude to all attendees and bidders of the Buxton auction. It’s set to be a standout event and a fitting finale for the year,” concludes McKay.

Additional lots of interest include a 1969 Jaguar 240, accompanied by an extra 4.2 Litre engine, a recently improved 1958 Austin-Healey 100/6, and a coveted 1978 Ford Escort RS Mexico, each with their own distinctive appeal.

Viewing of all the lots will take place from midday until 8pm on Tuesday 28th November and from 9am on the sale day itself. The sale commences at 1pm on Wednesday 29th with bidding possible online, via telephone, commission bid or in person. To see the full list of lots available in the auction, visit www.handh.co.uk.