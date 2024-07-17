IT’S SEOUL STACKING UP AT STACK SEABURN……

A restaurant chain, which has brought Korean street food to Tyneside, is crossing the river to open its first Wearside street food unit this weekend.

Since Soju and Gogi opened on Newcastle’s Dean Street in 2019, it has gone from strength to strength, with additional outlets such as Soju Express at the Grainger Market and sister venue Insa, at Jesmond’s Osborne Road.

And now it is bringing its meat dishes, corn dogs and spicy rice to a new site at STACK Seaburn.

The business is taking over the unit next to the Captain Morgan bar on STACK Seaburn’s upper plaza and among the dishes on offer will be traditional Korean fried chicken, served with a choice of eight different sauces.

The food operation– which takes its name from an alcoholic Korean drink; soju and the Korean word for barbecue, gogi – will also be tempting STACK customers with spicy chicken rice with cheese and sweet and sour pork rice.

Soju and Gogi is renowned for its meat dishes and founder and owner Yoco Cao said “Grilling and communal eating perfectly encapsulates the essence of Korean dining.

And she said the new street food unit at STACK “allows us to expand this experience, offering quick, delicious, and authentic Korean street food to even more people.”

“The vibrant, social atmosphere of STACK aligns perfectly with our vision of bringing people together through food,” she said.

And Gemma Dishman, Project Development Director for STACK, said Soju and Gogi will be a welcome addition to STACK Seaburn, “for so many reasons.”

“At STACK Seaburn we’re proud to offer an eclectic mix of food traders and we’re excited to add Soju & Goji to this lineup,” she said.

“Their dynamic, unique flavours will be a first for many in the Seaburn and surrounding area.

“We can’t wait for our visitors to experience their classic corn dogs, along with their new Korean fried chicken and the special dishes which will be exclusive to STACK Seaburn.

“We have already announced that they will be taking a unit at our STACK at St James’ Park, Newcastle, when it opens later this summer and we know they are going to be hugely popular with our customers at STACK Seaburn.”

For more information about STACK Seaburn, visit www.stackseaburn.com