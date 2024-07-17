LOVAGE RECEIVES ITS FIRST AA ROSETTE…

A NEWCASTLE restaurant is celebrating today after being awarded a prestigious AA rosette for “culinary excellence.”

Lovage, at St George’s Terrace, Jesmond, has received a string of accolades since it opened less than two years ago under renowned chef and co-owner Kleo Tabaku (correct).

Last year it received inclusion in the Michelin Guide and this latest award puts it at the forefront of Tyneside’s culinary scene.

The awarding of a sought-after AA rosette is a highly prized feather in the cap of Albanian-born Kleo, who always dreamed of having his own restaurant.

“It’s a genuine honour,” he said, “and I am absolutely delighted that we will now be able to display a plaque with the famous rosette – it’s wonderful news.”

Lovage’s Mediterranean style, bistro food has proved a big hit with customers and critics alike with the Telegraph’s William Sitwell awarding it five out of five stars for its “neat, delicate, good and honest cooking.”

Dishes on the à la carte, three course, vegan and Sunday menus reflect the seasons, with current starters including Italian fig, Hebridean blue cheese and prosciutto crudo and burrata with peaches, tomatoes, lovage and tomato consommé.

Mains include lemon and thyme chicken thighs with girolles, pearl barley, asparagus and chalk stream trout with Mediterranean vegetables.

And desserts are also particularly popular at Lovage with current options including Sicilian lemon posset brulée and pistachio tiramisu.

Stuart Young, co-owner of Lovage and its sister restaurant Osters, at Gosforth High Street, said the AA rosette was testament “not only to Kleo and his wife Lisa, who does a superb job front of house, but to the skill and commitment of their entire team.

“They have achieved, in a very short time, what it takes most restaurants years to achieve,” he said, “and this recognition is richly deserved.”

For further information or to book a table at Lovage, which is open from Wednesday to Sunday, visit www.lovagejesmond.co.uk