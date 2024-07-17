PAMPERING FOR PARENTS BEFORE SCHOOL’S OUT FOR SUMMER…

PARENTS looking to recharge their batteries before schools break up this month (July) can now take advantage of a special pampering package.

The multi-award-winning Spa at Ramside, County Durham, is inviting stressed-out school run-ers to enjoy full use of its facilities and relax over lunch once they’ve dropped the children off.

And the special, three-hour School Run Recharge package also includes a 55-minute facial or massage to help them fully unwind.

Spa at Ramside boasts the most extensive facilities in the region including an outdoor heated pool with Spa Garden, hydrotherapy pool, 25m swimming pool and four thermal suites and state-of-the-art gym.

The venue also has a Frigidarium – a cold bathing experience which can be used as a quick plunge after using the heat facilities or the swimming or hydrotherapy pools.

The Spa is also renowned for its treatments, using selected products from its skincare partners, Voya and Elemis, while the package also includes a one-course lunch in its Asian-inspired Fusion restaurant.

Fay Pratt, Spa Director at Ramside Spa, said the School Run Recharge offer “is the perfect antidote to that end-of-summer-term craziness when diaries are crammed with sports days, school plays and so on.

“We offer an experience that goes way beyond the skin, where you can feel the tensions of everyday life melt away allowing you to look and feel your very best again,” she said.

“And, if anyone needs that at the moment, it’s busy parents, grandparents and guardians.”

The School Run Recharge offer is valid between valid Monday and Thursday until 19 July.

It is priced at £139pp – although treatment upgrades are available – and treatment time will be confirmed on arrival at the Spa.

For further information, or to book, visit www.ramsidespa.co.uk