North-east based fresh produce distributor, J.R. Holland Food Services, has strengthened its team with the appointment of Paul Marshall as General Manager. In his new role, Paul will work across the business helping to expand its capabilities and current offering.

Paul joins J.R. Holland Food Services from Cramlington-based Delifresh, where he has spent the last fifteen years building up a wealth of knowledge in the management of the fresh produce sector with responsibilities ranging from managing a substantial customer base, coordinating and delivering stock, office management and increasing sales revenue.

John Holland, CEO of J.R. Holland Group, said, “We’re delighted to welcome Paul to J.R. Holland Food Services during an exciting period of growth for the business. Paul’s wealth of experience and broad network of contacts across the fresh produce sector will help to strengthen our team and expand our portfolio. We look forward to a great year in 2021 filled with fresh innovative ideas, new opportunities and a brilliant team behind us leading the way.”

Combining Paul’s established strong business relationships with a wide network of customers across the region in addition to a broad range of extensive product knowledge, Paul is a skilled professional with unrivalled knowledge and contacts in the fresh produce sector.

Paul Marshall, General Manager of J.R. Holland Food Services, said, “J.R. Holland Food Services has a fantastic reputation in the fresh produce industry so I’m delighted to have the opportunity to join the team at such an exciting time for the business. I can’t wait to learn and grow with the business, share my experiences and help expand our current offering.”

J.R. Holland Food Services supplies a selection of the biggest names in catering in the North of England with fresh produce from a distribution depot in Gateshead. J.R. Holland Food Services is a trusted name in the food industry with a strong, respected reputation of providing not only the very best but the freshest, extensive range of wholesale fruit and vegetables produce alongside other dairy, meat, and pantry products to customers across the North of England.