J T Dove among the UK’s best privately managed companies

As the North East’s leading Builders Merchant, J T Dove, releases its latest annual profits, the company has also been recognised as one of ten top-performing private businesses in the UK’s 2025 Best Managed Companies awards.

The award comes hot on the heels of a positive trading year for the company. Whilst industry benchmarking data suggests a reduction in demand, the company saw increased sales volumes and increased revenue, increasing turnover by 2.3% to £96.6m.

This is the inaugural year of the UK’s Best Managed Companies awards, with the programme already established in over 45 territories across the world. It recognises top private companies for their organisational success and contributions to their industry and the economy.

The programme highlights the role of private companies as key innovators and major contributors to the UK’s economic growth. Independent judges assessed applicants based on four critical pillars: strategy, culture and commitment, capabilities and innovation, and governance and financial performance.

J T Dove Managing Director, Michael Young commented:

“We are thrilled to be recognised as one of the UK’s top managed private companies and are proud to have our strategic vision, innovation efforts, and organisational capabilities acknowledged by Deloitte Private and the Best Managed Companies judges in this way.”

On the current performance of the company, Michael said:

“After a first quarter of 2025 which largely mirrored 2024 performance, we ae seeing a clear increase in demand in the second quarter. A gradual increase in trading activity is anticipated across the industry as a whole in the second half of 2025 and the directors remain optimistic for the future. It remains the company’s strategy to pursue sustainable growth opportunities.”

The UK’s Best Managed Companies programme shines a spotlight on private businesses from across the UK and the performance that drives them. The programme is an initiative of Deloitte Private, which provides personalised solutions to privately owned businesses and family enterprises.

Claire Evans, Deloitte Private partner and UK Best Managed Companies leader, said:

“The Best Managed Companies programme celebrates the passion, resilience, and focus on sustainable growth that are hallmarks of the UK’s leading private businesses. These businesses are purpose-driven, disciplined, and industry-leading. They are confidently navigating the future and setting an inspiring standard for success among private businesses in the UK.”