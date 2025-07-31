  • Thu. Jul 31st, 2025

Gold for The Gables Care Home in South Tees nutrition scheme

BySam Schofield

gables-middlesbrough-must-gold

A GOLD rating has been awarded to a Middlesbrough care home after a glowing review of its mealtime experience and nutritional care.

Following a six-month audit, The Gables Care Home, on Highfield Road, met all 20 nutritional standards required to achieve the highest rating under the Public Health South Tees initiative.

Named Managing Undernutrition South Tees (MUST), the initiative aims to enhance nutritional care in residential settings by supporting care homes to continually improve how they meet the dietary needs of elderly residents.

This includes the implementation of hydration stations, the provision of high-quality fortified meals and snacks for residents at risk of undernutrition, and the completion of specialist training by all kitchen assistants, to name just a few criteria.

During the visit to The Gables Care Home, auditors Helen Singleton and Jess Byrne were impressed by the “very welcoming” team. In her feedback praising the care home’s hospitality, Helen singled out head cook Danielle Gatley-Wynn for her passion and skill.

She said: “Danielle was very knowledgeable and is obviously passionate about cooking lovely food for the residents. Her home baked goods are going down a treat.”

A separate observation report also noted: “Home baked goods on offer in the kitchen today were exceptional. Lots of choice for the residents.”

Home Manager Antony Gatley said: “We’re incredibly proud to have achieved the Gold Standard.

“The award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our whole team, especially Danielle and our kitchen staff who go above and beyond every day to make mealtimes special for our residents.”

The Gables team are continuing to build on their success, with further training already booked for staff and plans to attend nutrition-focussed cooking course, Eat Well Cook Well, in August.

