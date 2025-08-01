PervasID appoints international retail and digital innovation leader as Non-Executive Director

Guy Hipwell

Global RFID innovator PervasID has announced the appointment of Guy Hipwell as Non-Executive Director as the company continues its global expansion. With a career spanning over three decades, Guy has held senior roles with some of the most recognised names in international retail, including Harrods, Liberty, Arcadia Group, BHS, and C&A.

Guy brings deep cross-sector experience in retail technology, e-commerce, and digital transformation. His track record of leading digital innovation and business turnaround programmes across the UK and Europe makes him ideally placed to support PervasID’s ambition to transform real-time inventory intelligence for retailers worldwide.

A pioneer of early digital retail, Guy built the first transactional websites for Arcadia Group in the UK during the 1990s, ushering in a new era of multichannel commerce. He went on to lead major digital initiatives at Harrods and was part of the leadership team that supported the transformation of Liberty before its sale in 2010. His international experience includes building digital operations for fashion retailers in Germany and Austria and running C&A’s pan-European omnichannel business.

Alongside his corporate achievements, Guy has become a trusted advisor to several high-growth SMEs, particularly in the tech, cybersecurity, and defence sectors, helping to scale operations, accelerate growth and bring innovative propositions to market.

On his latest move, Guy said: “I’m excited to be joining PervasID at such a pivotal time. Having worked with retailers of all sizes and across multiple markets, I understand the constant pressure to improve customer experience while protecting profitability. PervasID’s technology is truly world-class and directly tackles these challenges in a way that hasn’t been seen before. I’m looking forward to working with the team to help more retailers unlock the full value of its capabilities.”

Peter Oram, CEO at PervasID, added: “We’re delighted to welcome Guy to the board. His knowledge of retail, combined with hands-on experience scaling fast-growth tech businesses, will be a tremendous asset to PervasID as we build on our strong momentum. His strategic insight and commercial pragmatism will play a key role in helping us unlock the next phase of growth.”